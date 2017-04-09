Personality Development Across the Lifespan
1st Edition
Personality Development across the Lifespan examines the development of personality characteristics from childhood, adolescence, emerging adulthood, adulthood, and old age. It provides a comprehensive overview of theoretical perspectives, methods, and empirical findings of personality and developmental psychology, also detailing insights on how individuals differ from each other, how they change during life, and how these changes relate to biological and environmental factors, including major life events, social relationships, and health.
The book begins with chapters on personality development in different life phases before moving on to theoretical perspectives, the development of specific personality characteristics, and personality development in relation to different contexts, like close others, health, and culture.
Final sections cover methods in research on the topic and the future directions of research in personality development.
- Introduces and reviews the most important personality characteristics
- Examines personality in relation to different contexts and how it is related to important life outcomes
- Discusses patterns and sources of personality development
Researchers in developmental and personality psychology, and secondarily, to those in social and motivational psychology. Might also be used in some graduate-level courses
Part One: Introduction
1. Personality development research: State-of-the-art and future directions
- A new focus: from stability to changeability of personality traits
- Central topics within the personality development literature
- References
Part Two: Personality Development in Different Life Phases
2. Personality development in childhood
- Abstract
- Big Five personality traits in childhood
- Hierarchical structure of personality in childhood
- Developmental trajectory of personality traits in childhood
- Conclusion and future directions
- References
3. Personality development in adolescence
- Abstract
- Personality trait taxonomies and classification schemes
- Predictors and correlates of Big Five trait change during adolescence
- Narcissistic ideation in adolescent development
- Conclusion and future directions
- References
4. Personality development in emerging adulthood
- Abstract
- What is emerging adulthood?
- Personality trait development in young adulthood
- Is personality maturation attenuated during emerging adulthood?
- Does openness to experience increase during emerging adulthood?
- Concluding remarks
- References
5. Personality development in adulthood and old age
- Abstract
- Measuring personality change
- Age effects on personality across adulthood and old age
- Summary and outlook
- Acknowledgment
- References
6. On the role of personality in late life
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Personality as an antecedent and buffer of late-life decline
- Stability and change in personality as a consequence of late-life decline
- What is adaptive personality development in late life?
- Conclusion
- References
Part Three: Theoretical Perspectives on Personality Development
7. Five-Factor Theory and personality development
- Abstract
- Five-Factor Theory and personality development
- Telling the difference between basic tendencies and characteristic adaptations
- Conclusion
- Acknowledgment
- References
8. Theoretical perspectives on the interplay of nature and nurture in personality development
- Abstract
- Genetic and environmental variance in personality characteristics
- Genetic and environmental causation inside and outside the organism
- Genotype–environment interplay in personality development
- Conclusion
- Funding
- References
9. Set-Point Theory and personality development: Reconciliation of a paradox
- Abstract
- Personality: Developmental perspectives
- Subjective well-being and set-point theory
- Immutable, experience-dependent, and mixed set-point models
- Theories to explain set-point change
- Future directions
- Conclusion
- References
10. Evolutionary aspects of personality development: Evidence from nonhuman animals
- Abstract
- Personality development in nonhuman animals
- References
11. A critical evaluation of the Neo-Socioanalytic Model of personality
- Abstract
- The Neo-Socioanalytic Model
- Why did we, and do we, need the Neo-Socioanalytic Model?
- Evaluating the Neo-Socioanalytic Model
- Mechanisms of continuity and change
- Clarifying terminological heterogeneity and future directions
- References
Part Four: Important Personality Characteristics and Their Development
12. The lifespan development of self-esteem
- Abstract
- The self-esteem trajectory across the lifespan
- The stability of individual differences in self-esteem
- The effects of self-esteem on important life outcomes
- Concluding remarks
- References
13. The development of subjective well-being
- Abstract
- Defining and measuring SWB
- SWB in childhood and adolescence
- SWB in adulthood
- Mechanisms of the development of SWB
- Conclusion
- References
14. Getting older, getting better? Toward understanding positive personality development across adulthood
- Abstract
- An integrative framework for studying two types of positive personality development
- Adjustment and growth: comparison with other theoretical approaches
- Lifespan trajectories of personality adjustment and growth
- Antecedents and mechanisms of change in personality adjustment and growth
- Conclusion and outlook
- References
15. The development of perceived control
- Abstract
- What is perceived control?
- Why is it important to study perceived control?
- How does perceived control develop and change across the lifespan?
- Antecedents of perceived control
- Conclusion
- References
16. The development of goals and motivation
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Age-related expectations as guidelines for managing one’s life across the life span
- Goal content across adulthood
- Increasing selectivity in old age
- Goal orientation: from achieving gains to preventing losses
- Goal focus: the path or the end?
- The importance of goal disengagement
- Implicit motives across the life span
- Final remarks
- References
17. The development of attachment styles
- Abstract
- The basics of attachment theory
- How do individual differences develop in early childhood? Theory and research
- Processes that promote continuity: Theory and research
- Processes that promote change: Theory and research
- New directions
- Summary
- References
18. Identity formation in adolescence and young adulthood
- Abstract
- Identity development: General trends, developmental heterogeneity, and possible mechanisms
- Associations of identity with adolescent and young adult functioning
- Linkages with personality trait development
- Identity and personality pathology
- Conclusion
- References
19. Development of cognition and intelligence
- Abstract
- Multidirectionality of normative change in cognition across the lifespan
- Individual differences of cognitive development across the lifespan
- Malleability of cognitive development across the lifespan
- Conclusion and future directions
- References
20. And the story evolves: The development of personal narratives and narrative identity
- Abstract
- Personality development at three levels
- The development of narrative identity: Childhood through adolescence
- Narrative identity in adulthood
- The evolution of the story: Stability or change?
- How the story evolves in relation to other levels of personality and earlier developments
- Conclusion
- Acknowledgment
- References
Part Five: Personality Development in Context
21. Personality development in reaction to major life events
- Abstract
- Theoretical perspectives: why should personality change due to major life events?
- Methodological perspectives: how can personality changes be traced back to life events?
- Major life event research in the tradition of the stress literature
- The impact of life events in the occupational, social, and health domain
- Conclusion and future directions
- Acknowledgment
- References
22. Personality development in close relationships
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Close relationships
- Summary
- Conclusion
- References
23. Personality development and health
- Abstract
- Health interventions
- Disease or illness onset
- Naturalistic changes in personality and health
- Joint development of personality and health
- Mechanisms relating personality development and health status
- Future directions for the study of personality development and health
- Conclusion
- References
24. Personality development and psychopathology
- Abstract
- Preamble
- Taxonomic work
- Work in progress: An integrative developmental framework
- Some challenges
- References
25. Vocational interests as personality traits: Characteristics, development, and significance in educational and organizational environments
- Abstract
- Introduction
- The theory of vocational personalities and working environments
- Vocational interests and career choices
- Development and change in vocational interests across the life span
- Vocational interests as personality traits
- References
26. Intercultural similarities and differences in personality development
- Abstract
- Integrating research on culture and personality
- The cultural psychological perspective
- Frameworks for studying culture and personality
- Personality development across cultures
- Early childhood
- Personality development in young, middle, and older adulthood
- Future directions in personality development across cultures
- Conclusion
- References
Part Six: Methods in Research on Personality Development
27. Personality assessment in daily life: A roadmap for future personality development research
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Conceptualizing personality
- Contextualizing personality
- Assessing personality in daily life contexts
- Future directions
- Conclusion
- References
28. Analyzing processes in personality development
- Abstract
- Understanding processes in personality development: A generic model
- Three domains of state processes
- State processes and personality trait stability and change
- Linking macro- and micro-perspectives on personality development processes
- Assessing processes in personality development
- Methodological challenges
- Conclusion
- References
29. Behavior genetics and personality development: A methodological and meta-analytic review
- Abstract
- The nature of personality characteristics
- Genetic and environmental variation in personality traits
- Genetic and environmental contributions to personality differences across the lifespan
- Stability of genetic and environmental differences in personality across the lifespan
- Genetic and environmental contributions to personality stability across the lifespan
- Conclusion
- Funding
- References
30. Analyzing personality change: From average trajectories to within-person dynamics
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Static models for the analysis of personality change
- Dynamic models for the analysis of personality change
- Accounting for heterogeneity: Toward a within-person perspective
- Discussion
- References
- Appendix A
- Appendix B
Part Seven: New Areas of Research on Personality Development
31. Cohort differences in personality
- Abstract
- What are cohort differences and how can we study them?
- Why can we expect cohort differences in personality?
- What is known about cohort differences in personality?
- Open questions
- Conclusion
- References
32. Development of implicit personality
- Abstract
- The automaticity of personality
- Dual-process conceptions
- Measuring implicit personality traits
- Convergent validity
- Retest reliability and stability
- Future directions
- Questions to be addressed
- Conclusion
- References
33. Volitional personality change
- Abstract
- Do people want to change their personality traits?
- Why do people want to change their personality traits?
- Can people volitionally change their personality traits?
- Adult personality development
- Volitional trait change
- How can people change their own personality traits?
- What are the implications of volitional personality change?
- Future directions
- Methodological issues
- Theoretical issues
- Conclusion
- References
- Appendix. Change Goals Big Five Inventory (C-BFI;)
- No. of pages:
- 602
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 9th April 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128047613
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128046746
Jule Specht
Jule Specht is a professor for assessment and personality psychology at Universität zu Lübeck, Germany. She studied psychology at University of Münster from 2005 to 2010 and received her doctorate at the same place in 2011 for her research on "Causes and characteristics of changes in personality: Differences in the Big Five and perceived control across the life course." Afterwards, Jule Specht worked as a postdoc at Leipzig University and was a junior professor at Freie Universität Berlin from 2012 to 2016.
Her research focuses on personality development in adulthood and on how major life events and health impact trajectories of change in personality. She is particularly interested in changes that take place in old age, because this is a period in life she figured out to be surprisingly susceptible to changes in personality and that has been studied far less than other periods of life like young adulthood.
Despite her research on personality development, Jule Specht aims at interdisciplinarity collaborations, for example in the context of her research fellowship at the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW Berlin) and her membership at the German Young Academy. Furthermore, she was a principle investigator of a scientific network on personality development in adulthood granted by the German Research Foundation from 2012 to 2016.
Jule Specht is an associate editor for the Journal of Research in Personality and a member of the editorial boards of the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin, and Social Psychological and Personality Science. She was awarded the Berlin Science Prize for Junior Scientists by the Governing Mayor of Berlin in 2014 and the Best Junior Publication Prize 2013 by the Society of Friends of the German Institute of Economic Research in 2013. To communicate psychological research to the general public, Jule Specht blogs on her personal blog (http://jule-schreibt.de) and for Psychologie Heute, a German popular science magazine (http://blog.psychologie-heute.de/author/jule-specht/).
Professor for Assessment and Personality Psychology, Universität zu Lübeck, Germany