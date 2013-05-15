Persistent Organic Pollutants and Toxic Metals in Foods
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributor contact details
Woodhead Publishing Series in Food Science, Technology and Nutrition
Foreword
Preface
Part I: Regulatory control and environmental pathways
Chapter 1: Persistent organic pollutants in foods: science, policy and regulation
Abstract:
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Dietary exposure and total diet studies (TDSs)
1.3 Risk assessment, policy making and regulatory limits
1.4 Enforcement and implications for food businesses
1.5 Analytical methods and their influence on policy
1.6 Future trends and conclusions
1.7 References
Chapter 2: Regulatory control and monitoring of heavy metals and trace elements in foods
Abstract:
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Risk assessment and policy making
2.3 Monitoring of foodstuffs
2.4 Impact of legislation on industry and enforcement
2.5 Suitability of analytical methods
2.6 Future trends
2.7 Sources of further information
2.8 References
Chapter 3: Screening and confirmatory methods for the detection of dioxins and polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) in foods
Abstract:
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Biological versus physico-chemical screening for dioxins and PCBs in food and feed
3.3 Specific analytical requirements for biological and physico-chemical tools
3.4 Quantitative versus semi-quantitative approach
3.5 Validation QA/QC
3.6 Confirmatory methods for dioxins and PCBs in food and feed
3.7 Future trends
3.8 Sources of further information and advice
3.9 References
Chapter 4: Screening and confirmatory methods for the detection of heavy metals in foods
Abstract:
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Screening methods for heavy metal detection in foods
4.3 Confirmatory methods for heavy metal detection in foods
4.4 Quality assurance and method validation
4.5 Future trends
4.6 References
Chapter 5: Responding to food contamination incidents: principles and examples from cases involving dioxins
Abstract:
5.1 Introduction
5.2 The risk analysis paradigm
5.3 Food traceability
5.4 Food recall and withdrawal
5.5 Risk communication strategies
5.6 Future trends
5.7 Sources of further information
5.8 References
Chapter 6: Uptake of organic pollutants and potentially toxic elements (PTEs) by crops
Abstract:
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Uptake of organic pollutants by plants
6.3 Uptake of PTEs by plants
6.4 In situ monitoring of plant available pollutants
6.5 Conclusions
6.6 References
Chapter 7: Transfer and uptake of dioxins and polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) into sheep: a case study
Abstract:
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Uptake pathways and sources
7.3 Transfer of PCBs and polychlorinated dibenzo-P-dioxins and dibenzofurans (PCDD/Fs) into animal tissues
7.4 Experimental rearing, sampling and analysis
7.5 Results and discussion for PCDD/Fs, dioxin-like PCBs (DL-PCBs) and ICES6 PCBs
7.6 Conclusions and future trends
7.7 Acknowledgements
7.8 References
Chapter 8: Risk assessment of chemical contaminants and residues in foods
Abstract:
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Risk assessment
8.3 Role of risk assessment in risk management
8.4 Sources of further information
8.5 References
Part II: Particular persistent organic pollutants, toxic metals and metalloids
Chapter 9: Dioxins and polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) in foods
Abstract:
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Properties and occurrence of polychlorinated dibenzo-p-dioxins and dibenzofurans (PCDD/Fs)
9.3 Toxicity of PCDD/Fs
9.4 Toxic effects of PCDD/Fs in humans and experimental animals
9.5 Properties and occurrence of PCBs
9.6 Toxicity of PCBs
9.7 References
Chapter 10: Non-dioxin-like polychlorinated biphenyls (NDL-PCBs) in foods: exposure and health hazards
Abstract:
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Sources, occurrence in foods, limit values and monitoring methods
10.3 Human exposure and tissue levels
10.4 Toxicokinetics and metabolism
10.5 Classification of PCB congeners
10.6 NDL-PCB regulatory status
10.7 ATHON R&D project dedicated to generating NDL-PCB toxicity data for regulatory use
10.8 Cell regulation and metabolism
10.9 Classification of NDL-PCB congeners
10.10 Conclusions and future trends
10.11 Acknowledgements
10.12 References
Chapter 11: Brominated flame retardants in foods
Abstract:
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Sources, occurrence in foods and human exposure
11.3 Methods of analysis and monitoring of brominated flame retardants in foods
11.4 Toxicity of brominated flame retardants
11.5 Major incidences of brominated flame retardant contamination of foods
11.6 Implications for the food industry and policy makers for prevention and control of contamination
11.7 Future trends
11.8 Sources of further information and advice
11.9 References
Chapter 12: Human dietary exposure to per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFASs)
Abstract:
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Analytical methods for PFASs in foods
12.3 Levels of PFASs in foods
12.4 Pathways of food contamination
12.5 Estimated exposure from food and other exposure media
12.6 Conclusions and future trends
12.8 References
Chapter 13: Polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) in foods
Abstract:
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Sources and formation of PAHs in foods
13.3 Methods of analysis of PAHs in foods
13.4 Human dietary exposure to PAHs from foods
13.5 Risk assessment of PAHs
13.6 Food scandals
13.7 Legislation of PAHs in foods within the EU
13.8 References
Chapter 14: Phthalates in foods
Abstract:
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Human exposure to phthalates
14.3 Sources and occurrence in foods
14.4 Studies of the effects of phthalates on humans
14.5 Methods of phthalate analysis and monitoring in foods
14.6 Implications for the food industry and policy making for prevention and control of contamination
14.7 Future trends
14.8 Sources of further information and advice
14.9 References
Chapter 15: Polychlorinated naphthalenes (PCNs) in foods: sources, analytical methodology, occurrence and human exposure
Abstract:
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Sources of PCNs
15.3 Toxicology
15.4 Methods of analysis of PCNs in foods
15.5 Occurrence in foods
15.6 PCN occurrence in humans
15.7 Conclusions and future trends
15.8 References
Chapter 16: Mercury in foods
Abstract:
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Concentrations of mercury in foods
16.3 Mercury exposures and risks from major food categories
16.4 References
Chapter 17: Arsenic in foods: current issues related to analysis, toxicity and metabolism
Abstract:
17.1 Introduction
17.2 Sources and occurrence in foods
17.3 Methods for determining arsenic in foods
17.4 Toxicity of arsenic
17.5 Implications for the food industry and policy makers
17.6 References
Chapter 18: Organotin compounds in foods
Abstract:
18.1 Introduction
18.2 Technical, agricultural and industrial uses of organotin compounds
18.3 Physical and chemical properties of organotin compounds
18.4 Analysis of organotin compounds in foods
18.5 Human dietary exposure to organotin compounds from foods
18.6 Human exposure to organotin compounds from food packaging material
18.7 Health risks and toxicity of organotin compounds
18.8 Conclusions and future trends
18.9 References
18.10 Appendix: abbreviations
Index
Description
Persistent organic pollutants (POPs) and toxic elements, such as dioxins, flame retardants, lead and mercury, are substances of major concern for the food industry, the regulator and the public. They persist in the environment, accumulate in food chains and may adversely affect human health if ingested over certain levels or with prolonged exposure. Persistent organic pollutants and toxic metals in foods explores the scientific and regulatory challenges of ensuring that our food is safe to eat.
Part one provides an overview of regulatory efforts to screen, monitor and control persistent organic pollutants and heavy metals in foods and includes case studies detailing regulatory responses to food contamination incidents. Part two moves on to highlight particular POPs, toxic metals and metalloids in foods, including dioxins and polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), mercury, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) and phthalates.
Persistent organic pollutants and toxic metals in foods is a standard reference for those in the food industry responsible for food safety, laboratories testing for food chemical safety, regulatory authorities responsible for ensuring the safety of food, and researchers in industry and academia interested in the science supporting food chemical safety.
Key Features
- Includes case studies which detail regulatory responses to food contamination incidents
- Considers the uptake and transfer of persistent organic pollutants in the food chain and the risk assessment of contaminates in food
- Details perticular persistent organic pollutants, toxic metals and metalloids in foods including polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFASs), mercury and arsenic among others
Readership
Those in the food industry responsible for food safety; Laboratories testing for food chemical safety; Regulatory authorities responsible for food chemical safety; Researchers and academia interested in food chemical safety
Details
- No. of pages:
- 520
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2013
- Published:
- 15th May 2013
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857098917
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780857092458
Reviews
"This book…explores the scientific and regulatory challenges faced by those responsible for ensuring that our food is safe to eat…While this book is of interest for analytical chemists, it is intended to address to an evenly great extend to regulators and policy makers since it gives a comprehensive view of current knowledge of the presence of known and emerging contaminants in our food and a firm background of analytical capabilities."--Quality Assurance and Safety of Crops & Foods, March 2014
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Martin Rose Editor
Alwin Fernandes Editor
Alwyn Fernandes is a senior scientist at FERA with a particular interest in emerging environmental contaminants.
Affiliations and Expertise
FERA, UK