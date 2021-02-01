Perioperative Medicine
2nd Edition
Managing for Outcome
Based on the most current evidence and best practices, Perioperative Medicine: Managing for Outcome, 2nd Edition, is an easy-to-follow, authoritative guide to achieving optimal outcomes in perioperative care. Written and edited by recognized authorities in anesthesiology and surgical critical care, this fully updated edition helps you think critically about complex, long-term issues surrounding the care of the surgical patient, providing decision trees that define strategies to enhance the medical outcome of care.
- No. of pages:
- 752
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2022
- Published:
- 1st February 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323567244
About the Author
Mark Newman
Merael H. Harmel Professor and Chairman, Department of Anesthesiology; Professor of Medicine, Duke University School of Medicine; Medical Director, Global Perioperative Research Organization (GPRO), Duke University Medical Center, Durham, NC
Lee Fleisher
Robert Dunning Dripps Professor and Chair of Anesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine, Professor of Medicine, Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Clifford Ko
Professor, Department of Surgery, Director, UCLA Center for Surgical Outcomes and Quality, Los Angeles, California
Michael (Monty) Mythen
Smiths Medical Professor of Anaesthesia and Critical Care, University College London, London, UK Director and Smiths Medical Professor of Anaesthesia and Critical Care