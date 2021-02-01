Perioperative Medicine - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323567244

Perioperative Medicine

2nd Edition

Managing for Outcome

Authors: Mark Newman Lee Fleisher Clifford Ko Michael (Monty) Mythen
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323567244
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st February 2021
Page Count: 752
Description

Based on the most current evidence and best practices, Perioperative Medicine: Managing for Outcome, 2nd Edition, is an easy-to-follow, authoritative guide to achieving optimal outcomes in perioperative care. Written and edited by recognized authorities in anesthesiology and surgical critical care, this fully updated edition helps you think critically about complex, long-term issues surrounding the care of the surgical patient, providing decision trees that define strategies to enhance the medical outcome of care.

Details

No. of pages:
752
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2022
Published:
1st February 2021
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323567244

About the Author

Mark Newman

Affiliations and Expertise

Merael H. Harmel Professor and Chairman, Department of Anesthesiology; Professor of Medicine, Duke University School of Medicine; Medical Director, Global Perioperative Research Organization (GPRO), Duke University Medical Center, Durham, NC

Lee Fleisher

Affiliations and Expertise

Robert Dunning Dripps Professor and Chair of Anesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine, Professor of Medicine, Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Clifford Ko

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Surgery, Director, UCLA Center for Surgical Outcomes and Quality, Los Angeles, California

Michael (Monty) Mythen

Affiliations and Expertise

Smiths Medical Professor of Anaesthesia and Critical Care, University College London, London, UK Director and Smiths Medical Professor of Anaesthesia and Critical Care

