Perinatal Stem Cells
1st Edition
Research and Therapy
Description
Perinatal Stem Cells provides researchers and clinicians with a comprehensive description of the current clinical and pre-clinical applications of stem cells derived from perinatal sources, such as amniotic fluid, placenta and placental membranes, the umbilical cord and Wharton’s jelly. It's compiled by leading experts in the field, offering readers detailed insights into sources of perinatal stem cells and their potential for disease treatment. Therapeutic applications of perinatal stem cells include the treatment of in utero and pregnancy related diseases, cardiac disease, liver disease, pulmonary disease, inflammatory diseases, for hematopoietic regeneration, and for neural protection after stroke or traumatic brain injury.
In addition, the rapid advance in clinical translation and commercialization of perinatal stem cell therapies is highlighted in a section on Clinical and Industry Perspective which provides insight into the new opportunities and challenges involved in this novel and exciting industry.
Key Features
- Explores current clinical and pre-clinical application of stem cells derived from perinatal sources
- Offers detailed insight into sources of perinatal stem cells and their potential for disease treatment
- Discusses progress in the manufacturing, banking and clinical translation of perinatal stem cells
- Edited by a world-renowned team to present a complete story of the development and promise of perinatal stem cells
Readership
Advanced students and researchers in stem cell biology, regenerative medicine and tissue engineering, and developmental biology
Table of Contents
Section I. Amniotic Fluid-Derived Stem Cells
1. In utero therapy for congenital disorders using amniotic fluid stem cells
2. The Amniotic Fluid Stem Cell Secretome: at the Heart of Regeneration
3. Transplantation of Amniotic Fluid-Derived Neural Stem Cells
4. Stroke therapy: the potential of amniotic fluid-derived stem cells
5. Vascular formation by human perinatal stem cells
6. Amniotic Fluid Stem Cells for Kidney Regeneration
Section II. Placental and Placental Membrane-Derived Stem Cells
7. Placental mesenchymal stem cells for cellular cardiomyoplasty
8. Heterogeneous functions of perinatal mesenchymal stromal cells require a preselection before their banking for clinical use
9. Defining the fetal stem cell niche in the human placenta
10. Banking placental tissue hematopoietic stem cells and mesenchymal stem cells for clinical use
11. Immuno-modulatory mechanisms of placental stem cells
12. Amnion Membrane Allograft for Regenerative Medicine
13. Perinatal cells and biomaterials for wound healing
14. Placental Stem Cells
15. Therapeutic Effect of Extracellular Vesicles Derived from Adult/Perinatal Human Mesenchymal Stem Cells
Section III. Umbilical Cord-Derived Cells
16. Ex-vivo Expansion of Cord Blood Stem Cells
17. Cord Blood Transplantation: Therapeutic Use of Perinatal Stem Cells
18. Autologous Human Cord Blood as a Treatment for Traumatic Brain Injury in Children
19. Phenotypic and Functional Characterization Perinatal Stem Cells Isolated from Umbilical Cord Tissue
20. Mesenchymal stromal cells from Wharton’s jelly (WJ-MSCs): coupling their hidden differentiative program with their frank immunomodulatory phenotype
21. Regeneration of ischemic cardiovascular damage using Jelly Wharton as an unlimited source of therapeutic stem cells
22. Phenotype with Focused Paracrine Fractions: Effecting Future Phenotype with Focused Paracrine Fractions
Section IV. Clinical and Industry Perspective
23. Clinical Translation of Perinatal Stem Cell Therapy
24. Current Clinical Trials utilizing Perinatal Stem Cells – A Review
25. Review Of Processing Technology and Techniques for Perinatal Stem Cells Banking And Clinical Applications
26. Clinical Development And Commercialization Of Placenta-Derived Cell Therapy
27. How the patent landscape has changed
28. The Need for Better Assays to Predict the Effectiveness of Tissue Stem Cell Treatments
Details
- No. of pages:
- 418
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 21st June 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128120637
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128120156
About the Editor
Anthony Atala
Anthony Atala is the Director of the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine, and the W.H. Boyce Professor and Chair of the Department of Urology at Wake Forest University. Dr. Atala is a practicing surgeon and a researcher in the area of regenerative medicine. His current work focuses on growing new human cells, tissues and organs. Dr. Atala works with several journals and serves in various roles, including Editor-in-Chief of Stem Cells- Translational Medicine, Current Stem Cell Research and Therapy, and Therapeutic Advances in Urology; as Associate Editor of Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine, Rejuvenation Research, and Gene Therapy and Regulation; as Executive Board Member or Section Editor of the International Journal of Artificial Organs, Organogenesis, and Current Urology Reports; and as Editorial Board member of Expert Opinion on Biological Therapy, Biomedical Materials, Journal of Tissue Science and Engineering, 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing, Technology, the Journal of Urology, Recent Patents on Regenerative Medicine, BioMed Central-Urology, Urology, and Current Transplantation Reports. Dr. Atala is a recipient of many awards, including the US Congress funded Christopher Columbus Foundation Award, bestowed on a living American who is currently working on a discovery that will significantly affect society, the World Technology Award in Health and Medicine, presented to individuals achieving significant and lasting progress, the Samuel D. Gross Prize, awarded every 5 years to a national leading surgical researcher by the Philadelphia Academy of Surgery, the Barringer Medal from the American Association of Genitourinary Surgeons for distinguished accomplishments, the Gold Cystoscope award from the American Urological Association for advances in the field, the Ramon Guiteras Award for pioneering research in regenerative medicine and outstanding contributions as a scholar and teacher, the Innovation Award from the Society of Manufacturing Engineers for the creation of synthetic organs, and the Rocovich Gold Medal, awarded to a distinguished scientist who has made a major impact on science toward the understanding of human disease. In 2011 he was elected to the Institute of Medicine of the National Academy of Sciences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Urology, Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine, Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem, NC, USA
Kyle Cetrulo
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief Executive Officer, AuxoCell Laboratories, Inc., Cambridge, MA, USA
Rouzbeh Taghizadeh
Affiliations and Expertise
Co-Founder, Chief Scientific Officer, AuxoCell Laboratories, Inc., Cambridge, MA, USA
Curtis Cetrulo
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Surgery, Harvard Medical School, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Surgery, Massachusetts General Hospital, USA
Sean Murphy
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine, USA