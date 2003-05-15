Pattern Recognition
2nd Edition
Pattern recognition is a scientific discipline that is becoming increasingly important in the age of automation and information handling and retrieval. Patter Recognition, 2e covers the entire spectrum of pattern recognition applications, from image analysis to speech recognition and communications. This book presents cutting-edge material on neural networks, - a set of linked microprocessors that can form associations and uses pattern recognition to "learn" -and enhances student motivation by approaching pattern recognition from the designer's point of view. A direct result of more than 10 years of teaching experience, the text was developed by the authors through use in their own classrooms.
Approaches pattern recognition from the designer's point of view New edition highlights latest developments in this growing field, including independent components and support vector machines, not available elsewhere *Supplemented by computer examples selected from applications of interest
Engineering professionals and students in communications engineering, automation, information handling, communications, (statistical) pattern recognition, speech and image processing, & machine learning.
Intro; Classifiers Based on Bayes Decision Theory; Support Vector machines (linear case); Support Vector Machines (nonlinear case); Decision trees; Linear Classifiers; Non Linear Classifiers; Deformable Template Matching; Feature Selection; Feature Generation I: Linear Transforms; Feature Generation II. Template Matching; Context Dependent Classification; System Evaluation Clustering: Basic Concepts; Clustering Algorithms I: Sequential Algorithms; Clustering Algorithms II: Hierarchical Algorithms; Clustering Algorithms III: Schemes Based on Function Optimization; Clustering Algorithms IV. Cluster Validity; Appendices.
- 689
- English
- © Academic Press 2003
- 15th May 2003
- Academic Press
- 9780080513621
Sergios Theodoridis is Professor of Signal Processing and Machine Learning in the Department of Informatics and Telecommunications of the University of Athens.
He is the co-author of the bestselling book, Pattern Recognition, and the co-author of Introduction to Pattern Recognition: A MATLAB Approach.
He serves as Editor-in-Chief for the IEEE Transactions on Signal Processing, and he is the co-Editor in Chief with Rama Chellapa for the Academic
Press Library in Signal Processing.
He has received a number of awards including the 2014 IEEE Signal Processing Magazine Best Paper Award, the 2009 IEEE Computational Intelligence Society Transactions on Neural Networks Outstanding Paper Award, the 2014 IEEE Signal Processing Society Education Award, the EURASIP 2014 Meritorious Service Award, and he has served as a Distinguished Lecturer for the IEEE Signal Processing Society and the IEEE Circuits and Systems Society. He is a Fellow of EURASIP and a Fellow of IEEE.
Sergios Theodoridis acquired a Physics degree with honors from the University of Athens, Greece in 1973 and a MSc and a Ph.D. degree in Signal Processing and Communications from the University of Birmingham, UK in 1975 and 1978 respectively. Since 1995 he has been a Professor with the Department of Informatics and Communications at the University of Athens.
Konstantinos Koutroumbas acquired a degree from the University of Patras, Greece in Computer Engineering and Informatics in 1989, a MSc in Computer Science from the University of London, UK in 1990, and a Ph.D. degree from the University of Athens in 1995. Since 2001 he has been with the Institute for Space Applications and Remote Sensing of the National Observatory of Athens.
