Pain Neuroethics and Bioethics, Volume 1
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to Pain Neuroethics and Bioethics
Karen D. Davis and Daniel Z. Buchman
2. Is There a Duty to Relieve Pain?
Mark D. Sullivan and Jane Ballantyne
3. Ethical Considerations in Paediatric Pain Research and Clinical Practice
Yvonne Brandelli, Christine T. Chambers, and Conrad V. Fernandez
4. Status and Surveillance in the use of Brain-Based Pain Imaging in the Law
Amanda C. Pustilnik
5. Pain, Stigma, & Neuroimaging: History, Ethics & Policy
Daniel S. Goldberg
6. Towards a Socially-Just Neuroethics of Inequalities in Pain Treatment
Joanna Kempner
7. Ethics at the Intersection of Chronic Pain and Substance Use
Lynette S. Kofi, Abhimanyu Sud, and Daniel Z. Buchman
8. End-of-Life Care, Pain, and the Problem of Intolerable Suffering
Jennifer L. Gibson
9. Global Chronic Pain: Public and Population Health Responses
Anita Ho and Shrijit Nair
Description
The treatment of pain and scientific pursuits to understand the mechanisms underlying pain raise many ethical, legal, and social issues. For the first time, this edited volume brings together content experts in the fields of pain, pediatrics, neuroscience, brain imaging, bioethics, health humanities, and the law to provide insight into the timely topic of pain neuroethics. This landmark volume of the state of the art exploration of pain neuroethics will be a must read for those interested in the ethical issues in pain research, treatment, and management.
Key Features
- Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
- Represents the first release in the Developments in Neuroethics and Bioethics series
-
The content includes representatives from a diversity of disciplines
Readership
The target audiences are interdisciplinary scholars in pain research, treatment, and management as well as clinicians, educators, and graduate students.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 208
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 1st October 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128157985
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128157978
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Daniel Buchman Serial Volume Editor
Dr Daniel Z Buchman is a Bioethicist at the University Health Network in Toronto, Canada, where he focusses his practice on clinical, organizational, and research ethics. He is a Clinician Investigator in the Krembil Brain Institute, a member of the University of Toronto Joint Centre for Bioethics, the University of Toronto Centre for the Study of Pain, and an Assistant Professor with the Division of Clinical Public Health at the Dalla Lana School of Public Health, University of Toronto. He received his PhD at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Canada, and was based out of the Neuroethics Canada research group (formerly the National Core for Neuroethics). Dr Buchman’s research is focused on the ethical dimensions of mental illness, substance use, and chronic pain. His additional research interests include organ donation and transplantation and empirical approaches in bioethics. He is a sought-after speaker on a wide-range of ethical issues in healthcare, and he has delivered conference papers nationally and internationally. Dr Buchman’s research draws upon an interdisciplinary methodological toolkit including conceptual bioethics, theory-driven qualitative interviews, focus groups, surveys, and knowledge syntheses.
Affiliations and Expertise
University Health Network, Toronto, Canada Dalla Lana School of Public Health, University of Toronto, Toronto, Canada
Karen Davis Serial Volume Editor
Dr. Karen D. Davis is a Professor in the Department of Surgery and the Institute of Medical Science at the University of Toronto, and Head of the Division of Brain, Imaging and Behaviour – Systems Neuroscience at the Krembil Brain Institute; University Health Network. She obtained her PhD in Physiology from the University of Toronto and did a post-doctoral fellowship at John Hopkins University. Dr. Davis is founding member of the University of Toronto Centre for the Study of Pain and currently sits on its Executive Committee. Dr. Davis’s early work involved single cell electrophysiology, with discoveries of brain neurons that encode vascular headaches, “silent” nociceptors capable of chemical and injury-induced sensitization, and human cortical neurons encoding pain and attention. Over the last 30 years, Dr. Davis has pioneered electrophysiological and brain imaging approaches to investigate mechanisms underlying acute and chronic pain and pain-attention interactions. More recently, she has focused on outcomes of traumatic injuries, plasticity associated with treatment and recovery, and individual factors that contribute to disease vulnerability, recovery, and treatment outcomes. Dr. Davis has given over 175 invited lectures and her work has culminated in 200+ papers and book chapters, with over 16,000 citations and an H-index of 66. She also created a TED-Ed video “How does your brain respond to pain?” viewed over 1.6 million times. Dr. Davis has been a Councillor of the International Association for the Study of Pain, is active in neuroethics, research ethics, created a graduate student oath (published in Science), and chaired the IASP presidential task force on the use brain imaging to diagnosis pain, with recommendations published in Nature Reviews Neurology. Dr. Davis has served on the CIHR Advisory Board for the Institute of Neuroscience, Mental Health and Addiction, and has been section editor for the international journal Pain and PainReports. She was a Mayday Pain and Society Fellow and currently sits on their advisory board. Dr. Davis has been inducted into the Johns Hopkins Society of Scholars, the Canadian Academy of Health Sciences, and has received research and mentorship awards. She is currently President-Elect of the Canadian Pain Society and will serve as its president from 2020-22.
Affiliations and Expertise
Krembil Brain Research Institute, Toronto Western Hospital, Canada