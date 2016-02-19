Organic Functional Group Analysis: Theory and Development attempts to symbolize the growth in functional groups analysis by using handpicked methods. Those methods are positioned to represent as many functional groups as possible. The book begins with the author referencing books about a quantitative organic analysis. Majority of the first few chapters highlight the oximation and carbonyl method, which support portions of Chapter 2 and the book's second half. The book then discusses the hydroxyl, amino, and alkoxysilanes groups. Chapters 3 and 4 showcase the strong analytical advantages in using base catalysis and acid catalysis with the same anhydride, while Chapters 5, 6, and 7 illustrate extremely useful functional group methods that have received impetus from research. The next chapters talk about the quantitative ring opening method and Diels-Alder addition method. Succeeding studies are about various compounds and its relevant subtopics. The text provides a very great reference for undergraduates and postgraduates of chemistry and its affiliated studies.

Table of Contents



Preface

Part I

1. Determination of the Carbonyl Group: Oximation and other Methods

2. Analysis of Enolic-Type Compounds: Kurt Meyer Bromination and Nonaqueous Titration

3. Determination of the Hydroxyl and Amino Groups: Base-catalyzed Acylation Methods

4. Determination of Hydroxyl Groups and Alkoxysilanes: Acid-Catalyzed Acetylation Methods

5. Determination of the Epoxide Group: Quantitative Ring Opening Methods

6. Determination of 1,3-Dienes: Diels-Alder Addition Methods

7. Determination of Electron-rich compounds: Electron-Donor-Acceptor Complexes and Charge Transfer Spectra

Part II

1. The Determination of Aldehydes in Oil of Lemon

2. The Estimation of Aldehydes and Ketones by Means of Hydroxylamine

3. Improved Hydroxylamine Method for the Determination of Aldehydes and Ketones. Displacement of Oxime Equilibria by Means of Pyridine

4. Determination of Carbonyl Compounds

5. Macro- and Semimicrodetermination of Aldehydes and Ketones by Reaction with Hydroxylammonium Formate

6. Studies on the Mechanism of Oxime and Semicarbazone Formation

7. O-Methyloximes as Carbonyl Derivatives in Gas Chromatography, Mass Spectrometry, and Nuclear Magnetic Resonance

8. Quantitative Aspects of the Base-Catalysed Halogenation of Aliphatic Ketones. Part I. Iodination of Methyl Ketones

9. An Improved Kurt Meyer Titration

10. Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Signals from a Tautomeric Mixture

11. Titration of Enols and Imides in Nonaqueous Solvents

12. Quantitative Ester Formation and the Determination of Alcohols and Phenols

13. Determining the Hydroxyl Content of Certain Organic Compounds

14. The Hydrolysis of Acetic Anhydride. Part III. The Catalytic Efficiency of a Series of Tertiary Amines

15. Determination of Hydroxy and Amino Compounds using Pyromelletic Dianhydride

16. A Study of Base-Catalyzed and Salt-Catalyzed Acetylation of Hydroxyl Groups

17. The Detection and Estimation of the Relative Amounts of Primary and Secondary Hydroxyl Groups Using N.M.R.

18. Phosphoric Acetylation of the Hydroxyl Group

19. Acid-Catalyzed Acetylation of Organic Hydroxyl Groups

20. 1,2-Dichloroethane as a Solvent for Perchloric Acid-Catalyzed Acetylation

21. Micro Acid-Catalyzed Acetylation of Organic Hydroxyl Groups

22. Determination of Alkoxy Groups in Alkoxysilanes by Acid-Catalyzed Acetylation

23. Epoxy Acids from Oleic and Elaidic Acids

24. Direct Titration of Oxirane Oxygen with Hydrogen Bromide in Acetic Acid

25. Direct Titration of Epoxy Compounds and Aziridines

26. An Improved Direct Titration and α-epoxy Compounds Using Crystal Violet as the Indicator

27. The Volumetric Determination of Anthracene with Maleic Anhydride

28. Determination of Diels-Alder Active Dienes with Tetracyanoethylene

29. Precise Determination of the Molecular Weight of Trinitrobenzene Complexes

30. A Study of the π Complexes of Tetracyanoethylene with Phenols, Aromatic Hydrocarbons and Aryl Ethers

31. Diphenylpicrylhydrazyl as an Organic Analytical Reagent in the Spectrophotometric Analysis of Phenols

Index