ORD and CD in Chemistry and Biochemistry: An Introduction essentially presents the necessary foreword and theoretical foundation for the useful application of optical rotatory dispersion (ORD) and circular dichroism (CD) to certain common chemical problems. This book emphasizes the precision of ORD and CD data in terms of stereochemical information.

The book begins with some historical references and a concise review of basic principles on stereochemistry. It further delves onto the phenomena of optical activity. Also included are the definitions and units commonly used in ORD and CD. The book also discusses optical properties of polymers, organometallic, and inorganic derivatives; and some of the aspects of magnetic optical rotator dispersion (MORD) and magnetic circular dichroism (MCD). A table that presents wavelength range of the Cotton effects of most chromophoric groupings concludes the book.

This monograph is a helpful reference to students as well as professionals from both chemistry and biochemistry fields of science.