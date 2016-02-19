Ord and Cd in Chemistry and Biochemistry
1st Edition
ORD and CD in Chemistry and Biochemistry: An Introduction essentially presents the necessary foreword and theoretical foundation for the useful application of optical rotatory dispersion (ORD) and circular dichroism (CD) to certain common chemical problems. This book emphasizes the precision of ORD and CD data in terms of stereochemical information.
The book begins with some historical references and a concise review of basic principles on stereochemistry. It further delves onto the phenomena of optical activity. Also included are the definitions and units commonly used in ORD and CD. The book also discusses optical properties of polymers, organometallic, and inorganic derivatives; and some of the aspects of magnetic optical rotator dispersion (MORD) and magnetic circular dichroism (MCD). A table that presents wavelength range of the Cotton effects of most chromophoric groupings concludes the book.
This monograph is a helpful reference to students as well as professionals from both chemistry and biochemistry fields of science.
Table of Contents
Preface
I. Basic Principles, Definitions, and Units
I-1. Historical Aspects
I-2. Structure, Configuration, Conformation
I-3. Optical Rotatory Dispersion—Cotton Effect
I-4. Circular Dichroism—Rotational Strength
I-5. Comparison between ORD and CD Curves
I-6. Theoretical Aspects
II. ORD and CD of Organic Functional Groups
II-1. Classification of Chromophores
II-2. Halogenoalkanes
II-3. Isolated Double Bonds
II-4. Dienes
II-5. Alienes
II-6. Alcohols
II-7. Saturated Ketones and Aldehydes
II-8. α-Cyclopropyl, α-Epoxyketones, Vicinal Effects
II-9. α,β-Unsaturated Ketones
II-10. β,γ-Unsaturated Ketones
II-11. Carboxylic Acids, Esters, Lactones, Lactams, Imides, Anhydrides
II-12. α-Hydroxy and α-Amino Acids
II-13. Oximes
II-14. Aromatic Chromophores
a) The Aromatic Quadrant Rule
b) The Aromatic Sector Rule
c) The Benzoate Sector Rule
d) The Dibenzoate Chirality Rule
e) The Modified Sector Rule
f) The Styrene Chirality Rule
II-15. Episulfides, Thiocarbonates and Thionocarbonates
II-16. Amines and Derivatives
II-17. Dithiocarbamates and Dithiourethanes
II-18. Azides
II-19. Azomethines, Nitrasoamines, N-Chloroamines, Nitro-, Nitryloxy-Derivatives, Aziridines, Pyrazolines
II-20. The Thiocyanate Chromophore
II-21. Other Sulfur Derivatives, Disulfides, Sulfoxides, Phosphorus Containing Chromophores, Etc.
II-22. Ethers, Ozonides, Nitrones, Nitroxides, Imines, C-Nitroso Compounds, Polyenes, etc.
III. Solvent and Temperature Effects
IV. Amides, Peptides, Nucleosides, Nucleotides, Pigments, and Porphyrins
IV-1. Amides, Small Peptides, Diketopiperazines
IV-2. Nucleosides, Nucleotides
IV-3. Pigments, Porphyrins, and Related Substances
V. Optically Active Polymers
V-1. Naturally Occurring Polymers
V-2. Synthetic High Polymers
VI. Metallic Complexes
VII. Magnetic Optical Rotatory Dispersion and Magnetic Circular Dichroism
Appendix
Problems
Tables
Table of Rules Presently Available in ORD-D
Table of Compounds, Functional Groups, and Chromophores
Author Index
Subject Index
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1972
- Published:
- 1st January 1972
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323159418