Ord and Cd in Chemistry and Biochemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121946500, 9780323159418

Ord and Cd in Chemistry and Biochemistry

1st Edition

Authors: Pierre Crabbe
eBook ISBN: 9780323159418
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1972
Page Count: 240
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

ORD and CD in Chemistry and Biochemistry: An Introduction essentially presents the necessary foreword and theoretical foundation for the useful application of optical rotatory dispersion (ORD) and circular dichroism (CD) to certain common chemical problems. This book emphasizes the precision of ORD and CD data in terms of stereochemical information.
The book begins with some historical references and a concise review of basic principles on stereochemistry. It further delves onto the phenomena of optical activity. Also included are the definitions and units commonly used in ORD and CD. The book also discusses optical properties of polymers, organometallic, and inorganic derivatives; and some of the aspects of magnetic optical rotator dispersion (MORD) and magnetic circular dichroism (MCD). A table that presents wavelength range of the Cotton effects of most chromophoric groupings concludes the book.
This monograph is a helpful reference to students as well as professionals from both chemistry and biochemistry fields of science.

Table of Contents


Preface

I. Basic Principles, Definitions, and Units

I-1. Historical Aspects

I-2. Structure, Configuration, Conformation

I-3. Optical Rotatory Dispersion—Cotton Effect

I-4. Circular Dichroism—Rotational Strength

I-5. Comparison between ORD and CD Curves

I-6. Theoretical Aspects

II. ORD and CD of Organic Functional Groups

II-1. Classification of Chromophores

II-2. Halogenoalkanes

II-3. Isolated Double Bonds

II-4. Dienes

II-5. Alienes

II-6. Alcohols

II-7. Saturated Ketones and Aldehydes

II-8. α-Cyclopropyl, α-Epoxyketones, Vicinal Effects

II-9. α,β-Unsaturated Ketones

II-10. β,γ-Unsaturated Ketones

II-11. Carboxylic Acids, Esters, Lactones, Lactams, Imides, Anhydrides

II-12. α-Hydroxy and α-Amino Acids

II-13. Oximes

II-14. Aromatic Chromophores

a) The Aromatic Quadrant Rule

b) The Aromatic Sector Rule

c) The Benzoate Sector Rule

d) The Dibenzoate Chirality Rule

e) The Modified Sector Rule

f) The Styrene Chirality Rule

II-15. Episulfides, Thiocarbonates and Thionocarbonates

II-16. Amines and Derivatives

II-17. Dithiocarbamates and Dithiourethanes

II-18. Azides

II-19. Azomethines, Nitrasoamines, N-Chloroamines, Nitro-, Nitryloxy-Derivatives, Aziridines, Pyrazolines

II-20. The Thiocyanate Chromophore

II-21. Other Sulfur Derivatives, Disulfides, Sulfoxides, Phosphorus Containing Chromophores, Etc.

II-22. Ethers, Ozonides, Nitrones, Nitroxides, Imines, C-Nitroso Compounds, Polyenes, etc.

III. Solvent and Temperature Effects

IV. Amides, Peptides, Nucleosides, Nucleotides, Pigments, and Porphyrins

IV-1. Amides, Small Peptides, Diketopiperazines

IV-2. Nucleosides, Nucleotides

IV-3. Pigments, Porphyrins, and Related Substances

V. Optically Active Polymers

V-1. Naturally Occurring Polymers

V-2. Synthetic High Polymers

VI. Metallic Complexes

VII. Magnetic Optical Rotatory Dispersion and Magnetic Circular Dichroism

Appendix

Problems

Tables

Table of Rules Presently Available in ORD-D

Table of Compounds, Functional Groups, and Chromophores

Author Index

Subject Index




Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1972
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323159418

About the Author

Pierre Crabbe

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.