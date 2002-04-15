Optical Fiber Telecommunications IV-A - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780123951724, 9780080513188

Optical Fiber Telecommunications IV-A, Volume A

4th Edition

Components

Editors: Ivan Kaminow Tingye Li
eBook ISBN: 9780080513188
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 15th April 2002
Page Count: 876
Table of Contents

Table of Contents Overview Design of Optical Fibers for Communications Systems New Materials for Optical Amplifiers Advances in Erbium-Doped Amplifiers Raman Amplification in Lightwave Communication Systems Electrooptic Modulators Optical Switching in Transport Network: Applications, Requirements, Architectures, Technologies, and Solutions Applications for Optical Switch Fabrics Planar Lightwave Devices for WDM Fiber Grating Devices in High-Performance Optical Communications Systems Pump Laser Diodes Telecommunication Lasers VCSEL for Metro Communication Semiconductor Optical Amplifiers All Optical Regeneration: Principles and WDM Implementation High Bit-rate Receivers, Transmitters, and Electronics Index to Volumes IVA and IVB

Description

Volume IVA is devoted to progress in optical component research and development. Topics include design of optical fiber for a variety of applications, plus new materials for fiber amplifiers, modulators, optical switches, light wave devices, lasers, and high bit-rate electronics. This volume is an excellent companion to Optical Fiber Telecommunications IVB: Systems and Impairments (March 2002, ISBN: 0-12-3951739).

Key Features

  • Fourth in a respected and comprehensive series
  • Authoritative authors from a range of organizations
  • Suitable for active lightwave R&D designers, developers, purchasers, operators, students, and analysts
  • Lightwave components reviewed in Volume A -Lightwave systems and impairments reviewed in Volume B
  • Up-to-the minute coverage

Readership

Course School/dept. Semester

  1. Optical Devices Electrical Engineering Senior or Grad

  2. Optical Communication Systems Electrical Engineering Senior or Grad

all large EE depts. in US and elsewhere teach these courses

Details

No. of pages:
876
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2002
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080513188

'OFT IV belongs in every engineering and technical library, university, military or corporation. It is of high technical quality but would be understood by non-engineers with a relatively high technical knowledge base.' --E-Streams, February 2003

About the Editors

Ivan Kaminow Editor

Ivan Kaminow retired from Bell Labs in 1996 after a 42-year career. He conducted seminal studies on electrooptic modulators and materials, Raman scattering in ferroelectrics, integrated optics, semiconductor lasers (DBR, ridge-waveguide InGaAsP and multi-frequency), birefringent optical fibers, and WDM networks. Later, he led research on WDM components (EDFAs, AWGs and fiber Fabry-Perot Filters), and on WDM local and wide area networks. He is a member of the National Academy of Engineering and a recipient of the IEEE Edison Medal, OSA Ives Medal, and IEEE Photonics Award. Since 2004, he has been Adjunct Professor of Electrical Engineering at the University of California, Berkeley.

Ivan Kaminow retired from Bell Labs in 1996 after a 42-year career. He conducted seminal studies on electrooptic modulators and materials, Raman scattering in ferroelectrics, integrated optics, semiconductor lasers (DBR , ridge-waveguide InGaAsP and multi-frequency), birefringent optical fibers, and WDM networks. Later, he led research on WDM components (EDFAs, AWGs and fiber Fabry-Perot Filters), and on WDM local and wide area networks. He is a member of the National Academy of Engineering and a recipient of the IEEE/OSA John Tyndall, OSA Charles Townes and IEEE/LEOS Quantum Electronics Awards. Since 2004, he has been Adjunct Professor of Electrical Engineering at the University of California, Berkeley.

Affiliations and Expertise

Formerly AT&T Bell Laboratories, Inc., now at University of California, Berkeley, USA

Tingye Li Editor

Tingye Li retired from AT&T in 1998 after a 41-year career at Bell Labs and AT&T Labs. His seminal work on laser resonator modes is considered a classic. Since the late 1960s, he and his groups have conducted pioneering studies on lightwave technologies and systems. He led the work on amplified WDM transmission systems and championed their deployment for upgrading network capacity. He is a member of the National Academy of Engineering and a foreign member of the Chinese Academy of Engineering. He is a recipient of the IEEE David Sarnoff Award, IEEE/OSA John Tyndall Award, OSA Ives Medal/Quinn Endowment, AT&T Science and Technology Medal, and IEEE Photonics Award.

Affiliations and Expertise

AT&T Labs (retired)

