Optical Fiber Telecommunications IV-A, Volume A
4th Edition
Components
Table of Contents
Table of Contents Overview Design of Optical Fibers for Communications Systems New Materials for Optical Amplifiers Advances in Erbium-Doped Amplifiers Raman Amplification in Lightwave Communication Systems Electrooptic Modulators Optical Switching in Transport Network: Applications, Requirements, Architectures, Technologies, and Solutions Applications for Optical Switch Fabrics Planar Lightwave Devices for WDM Fiber Grating Devices in High-Performance Optical Communications Systems Pump Laser Diodes Telecommunication Lasers VCSEL for Metro Communication Semiconductor Optical Amplifiers All Optical Regeneration: Principles and WDM Implementation High Bit-rate Receivers, Transmitters, and Electronics Index to Volumes IVA and IVB
Volume IVA is devoted to progress in optical component research and development. Topics include design of optical fiber for a variety of applications, plus new materials for fiber amplifiers, modulators, optical switches, light wave devices, lasers, and high bit-rate electronics. This volume is an excellent companion to Optical Fiber Telecommunications IVB: Systems and Impairments (March 2002, ISBN: 0-12-3951739).
Course School/dept. Semester
Optical Devices Electrical Engineering Senior or Grad
Optical Communication Systems Electrical Engineering Senior or Grad
all large EE depts. in US and elsewhere teach these courses
- 876
- English
- © Academic Press 2002
- 15th April 2002
- Academic Press
- 9780080513188
'OFT IV belongs in every engineering and technical library, university, military or corporation. It is of high technical quality but would be understood by non-engineers with a relatively high technical knowledge base.' --E-Streams, February 2003
Ivan Kaminow Editor
Ivan Kaminow retired from Bell Labs in 1996 after a 42-year career. He conducted seminal studies on electrooptic modulators and materials, Raman scattering in ferroelectrics, integrated optics, semiconductor lasers (DBR , ridge-waveguide InGaAsP and multi-frequency), birefringent optical fibers, and WDM networks. Later, he led research on WDM components (EDFAs, AWGs and fiber Fabry-Perot Filters), and on WDM local and wide area networks. He is a member of the National Academy of Engineering and a recipient of the IEEE/OSA John Tyndall, OSA Charles Townes and IEEE/LEOS Quantum Electronics Awards. Since 2004, he has been Adjunct Professor of Electrical Engineering at the University of California, Berkeley.
Formerly AT&T Bell Laboratories, Inc., now at University of California, Berkeley, USA
Tingye Li Editor
Tingye Li retired from AT&T in 1998 after a 41-year career at Bell Labs and AT&T Labs. His seminal work on laser resonator modes is considered a classic. Since the late 1960s, he and his groups have conducted pioneering studies on lightwave technologies and systems. He led the work on amplified WDM transmission systems and championed their deployment for upgrading network capacity. He is a member of the National Academy of Engineering and a foreign member of the Chinese Academy of Engineering. He is a recipient of the IEEE David Sarnoff Award, IEEE/OSA John Tyndall Award, OSA Ives Medal/Quinn Endowment, AT&T Science and Technology Medal, and IEEE Photonics Award.
AT&T Labs (retired)