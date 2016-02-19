Operating Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127017501, 9781483268583

Operating Systems

1st Edition

Authors: Dionysios C. Tsichritzis Philip A. Bernstein
Editors: Werner Rheinboldt
eBook ISBN: 9781483268583
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1974
Page Count: 318
Description

Operating Systems deals with the fundamental concepts and principles that govern the behavior of operating systems. Many issues regarding the structure of operating systems, including the problems of managing processes, processors, and memory, are examined. Various aspects of operating systems are also discussed, from input-output and files to security, protection, reliability, design methods, performance evaluation, and implementation methods.

Comprised of 10 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of what constitutes an operating system, followed by a discussion on the definition and properties of the basic unit of computation within an operating system, the process. The reader is then introduced to processor allocation schemes as well as various classes of scheduling disciplines and their implementations; memory management functions; and virtual memory. Subsequent chapters focus on input-output and files; protection in an operating system; and design and implementation of an operating system. The book concludes by describing two operating systems to help the reader visualize how the major components of a system interact in a complete system: the Venus Operating System developed by MITRE Corp. and the SUE nucleus, designed at the University of Toronto.

This monograph is intended for fourth-year undergraduates and first-year graduate students, as well as lecturers who plans to institute a course on operating systems.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

Notes to the Instructor

Part I. Principles

Chapter 1. Operating System Functions and Concepts

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Operating Systems

1.3 Resource Allocation

1.4 The Supervisor

1.5 Conclusion

Problems 17

Chapter 2. Processes

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Process Definition

2.3 Process Implementation

2.4 Process Communication

2.5 Low-Level Synchronization Primitives

2.6 High-Level Synchronization Primitives

2.7 Deadlocks

Problems

Chapter 3. Processor Allocation

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Multiprogramming

3.3 Multiprogramming Scheduling Methods

3.4 Multilevel Scheduling

3.5 Final Remarks

Problems

Chapter 4. Memory Management

4.1 Memory Management Functions

4.2 Linking Methods

4.3 Storage Allocation

4.4 Overlaying

4.5 Job Swapping

4.6 Segmentation

4.7 Paging

4.8 Segmentation with Paging

4.9 Linking Using Segmentation with Paging

Problems

Chapter 5. Virtual Memory

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Hardware Devices for Virtual Memory

5.3 Allocation Strategies in Segmentation and Paging

5.4 Analysis of Paging Systems

5.5 Final Remarks

Problems

Part II. Techniques

Chapter 6. I/O and Files

6.1 Introduction

6.2 I/O System

6.3 Basic File System

6.4 Logical File System

6.5 Access Methods

6.6 Data Base Management Systems

6.7 Example of a Simple File System

6.8 Conclusion

Problems

Chapter 7. Protection

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Domains and Capabilities

7.3 Describing the Protection Status

7.4 Protection Implementation

7.5 Capability Passing and Format

7.6 Security

7.7 Conclusion

Problems

Chapter 8. Design

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Design Methodology

8.3 A Design Approach

8.4 Project Management

8.5 Concluding Remarks

Problems

Chapter 9. Implementation

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Choice of Implementation Language

9.3 Program Engineering

9.4 Program Verification

9.5 Performance Evaluation

9.6 Conclusion

Problems

Chapter 10. Examples of Systems

10.1 Introduction

10.2 The SUE System

10.3 The Venus Operating System

10.4 Other Systems

Problems

Appendix I. Data Structures

I.1 Definition of Terms

I.2 Sequential Allocation of Lists

I.3 Linked Lists

I.4 Management of Linked Lists

I.5 Stacks

I.6 Queues

I.7 Dequeues

I.8 Tables

Appendix II. Computational Structures

II. 1 Introduction

II.2 Petri Nets

II.3 Computational Schemata

II.4 A Model for the Deadlock Problem

II.5 Conclusion

Appendix III. A Toy Operating System

III.1 Introduction

III.2 Simulated Hardware

III.3 The Toy Operating System

III.4 Conclusion

Annotated References

Index

