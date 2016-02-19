Operating Systems
1st Edition
Description
Operating Systems deals with the fundamental concepts and principles that govern the behavior of operating systems. Many issues regarding the structure of operating systems, including the problems of managing processes, processors, and memory, are examined. Various aspects of operating systems are also discussed, from input-output and files to security, protection, reliability, design methods, performance evaluation, and implementation methods.
Comprised of 10 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of what constitutes an operating system, followed by a discussion on the definition and properties of the basic unit of computation within an operating system, the process. The reader is then introduced to processor allocation schemes as well as various classes of scheduling disciplines and their implementations; memory management functions; and virtual memory. Subsequent chapters focus on input-output and files; protection in an operating system; and design and implementation of an operating system. The book concludes by describing two operating systems to help the reader visualize how the major components of a system interact in a complete system: the Venus Operating System developed by MITRE Corp. and the SUE nucleus, designed at the University of Toronto.
This monograph is intended for fourth-year undergraduates and first-year graduate students, as well as lecturers who plans to institute a course on operating systems.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Notes to the Instructor
Part I. Principles
Chapter 1. Operating System Functions and Concepts
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Operating Systems
1.3 Resource Allocation
1.4 The Supervisor
1.5 Conclusion
Problems 17
Chapter 2. Processes
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Process Definition
2.3 Process Implementation
2.4 Process Communication
2.5 Low-Level Synchronization Primitives
2.6 High-Level Synchronization Primitives
2.7 Deadlocks
Problems
Chapter 3. Processor Allocation
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Multiprogramming
3.3 Multiprogramming Scheduling Methods
3.4 Multilevel Scheduling
3.5 Final Remarks
Problems
Chapter 4. Memory Management
4.1 Memory Management Functions
4.2 Linking Methods
4.3 Storage Allocation
4.4 Overlaying
4.5 Job Swapping
4.6 Segmentation
4.7 Paging
4.8 Segmentation with Paging
4.9 Linking Using Segmentation with Paging
Problems
Chapter 5. Virtual Memory
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Hardware Devices for Virtual Memory
5.3 Allocation Strategies in Segmentation and Paging
5.4 Analysis of Paging Systems
5.5 Final Remarks
Problems
Part II. Techniques
Chapter 6. I/O and Files
6.1 Introduction
6.2 I/O System
6.3 Basic File System
6.4 Logical File System
6.5 Access Methods
6.6 Data Base Management Systems
6.7 Example of a Simple File System
6.8 Conclusion
Problems
Chapter 7. Protection
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Domains and Capabilities
7.3 Describing the Protection Status
7.4 Protection Implementation
7.5 Capability Passing and Format
7.6 Security
7.7 Conclusion
Problems
Chapter 8. Design
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Design Methodology
8.3 A Design Approach
8.4 Project Management
8.5 Concluding Remarks
Problems
Chapter 9. Implementation
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Choice of Implementation Language
9.3 Program Engineering
9.4 Program Verification
9.5 Performance Evaluation
9.6 Conclusion
Problems
Chapter 10. Examples of Systems
10.1 Introduction
10.2 The SUE System
10.3 The Venus Operating System
10.4 Other Systems
Problems
Appendix I. Data Structures
I.1 Definition of Terms
I.2 Sequential Allocation of Lists
I.3 Linked Lists
I.4 Management of Linked Lists
I.5 Stacks
I.6 Queues
I.7 Dequeues
I.8 Tables
Appendix II. Computational Structures
II. 1 Introduction
II.2 Petri Nets
II.3 Computational Schemata
II.4 A Model for the Deadlock Problem
II.5 Conclusion
Appendix III. A Toy Operating System
III.1 Introduction
III.2 Simulated Hardware
III.3 The Toy Operating System
III.4 Conclusion
Annotated References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 318
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1974
- Published:
- 1st January 1974
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483268583