Olfaction and Taste
1st Edition
Proceedings of the First International Symposium Held at the Wenner-Gren Center, Stockholm, September 1962
Description
International Symposium Series, Volume 1: Olfaction and Taste covers the proceedings of the First International Symposium on Olfaction and Taste, held at the Wenner-Gren Center, Stockholm, Sweden on September 1962. This symposium aims to explore the physiological and psychological aspects of olfaction and taste. This book is composed of 29 chapters and begins with the surveys of the physiology and morphology of the sensory receptors in certain groups of animals. The succeeding chapters describe the fundamental substrates of taste and the effect of temperature change on the response of taste. These topics are followed by discussions on the human taste nerves, taste stimulation and preference behavior, some thalamic and cortical mechanisms of taste, and the role of taste and smell in food and water regulation. The final chapters consider the basic principles of human body’s thermoreceptors and the gustatory relay in the medulla. This book is of great value to researchers in the fields of olfaction and taste and related fields.
Table of Contents
The Opening Address
Studies on the Ultrastructure and Histophysiology of Cell Membranes, Nerve Fibers and Synaptic Junctions in Chemoreceptors
Odor Specificities of the Frog's Olfactory Receptors
Generation and Transmission of Signals in the Olfactory System
Olfactory, Vomeronasal and Trigeminal Receptor Responses to Odorants
Electrical Activity in the Olfactory System of Rabbits with Indwelling Electrodes
Electrophysiological Investigation of Insect Olfaction
The Fine Structure of the Olfactory Receptors of the Blowfly
On the Olfactory Sense of Birds
The Fundamental Substrates of Taste
Dynamics of Taste Cells
Discussion
The Significance of the Terminal Structure of Afferent Nerve Fibers
The Effect of Temperature Change on the Response of Taste Receptors
Chemical Structure and Stimulation by Carbohydrates
Electrophysiological Responses to Sugars and Their Depression by Salt
Electrophysiological Studies on Human Taste Nerves
Sensory Neural Patterns and Gustation
Taste Functions in Fish
Comparative Anatomical and Physiological Studies of Gustatory Mechanisms
Taste Stimulation and Preference Behavior
Chemical Coding in Taste—Temporal Patterns
Comparative Studies on the Sense of Taste
The Variations in Taste Thresholds of Ruminants associated with Sodium Depletion
Some Thalamic and Cortical Mechanisms of Taste
Natural Conditioned Salivary Reflex of Man alone as well as in a Group
The Olfactory Identification of Chemical Units and Mixtures and Its Role in Behavior
The Role of Taste and Smell in the Regulation of Food and Water Intake
The Relationship between Body Temperature and Food and Water Intake
Patterned Activities from Identifiable "Cold" and "Warm" Giant Neurons (Aplysia)
The Gustatory Relay in the Medulla
List of Participants
Details
- No. of pages:
- 406
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1963
- Published:
- 1st January 1963
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483223377
About the Editor
Y. Zotterman
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Physiology, Veterinary College, Stockholm (Sweden)