International Symposium Series, Volume 1: Olfaction and Taste covers the proceedings of the First International Symposium on Olfaction and Taste, held at the Wenner-Gren Center, Stockholm, Sweden on September 1962. This symposium aims to explore the physiological and psychological aspects of olfaction and taste. This book is composed of 29 chapters and begins with the surveys of the physiology and morphology of the sensory receptors in certain groups of animals. The succeeding chapters describe the fundamental substrates of taste and the effect of temperature change on the response of taste. These topics are followed by discussions on the human taste nerves, taste stimulation and preference behavior, some thalamic and cortical mechanisms of taste, and the role of taste and smell in food and water regulation. The final chapters consider the basic principles of human body’s thermoreceptors and the gustatory relay in the medulla. This book is of great value to researchers in the fields of olfaction and taste and related fields.

Table of Contents



The Opening Address

Studies on the Ultrastructure and Histophysiology of Cell Membranes, Nerve Fibers and Synaptic Junctions in Chemoreceptors

Odor Specificities of the Frog's Olfactory Receptors

Generation and Transmission of Signals in the Olfactory System

Olfactory, Vomeronasal and Trigeminal Receptor Responses to Odorants

Electrical Activity in the Olfactory System of Rabbits with Indwelling Electrodes

Electrophysiological Investigation of Insect Olfaction

The Fine Structure of the Olfactory Receptors of the Blowfly

On the Olfactory Sense of Birds

The Fundamental Substrates of Taste

Dynamics of Taste Cells

Discussion

The Significance of the Terminal Structure of Afferent Nerve Fibers

The Effect of Temperature Change on the Response of Taste Receptors

Chemical Structure and Stimulation by Carbohydrates

Electrophysiological Responses to Sugars and Their Depression by Salt

Electrophysiological Studies on Human Taste Nerves

Sensory Neural Patterns and Gustation

Taste Functions in Fish

Comparative Anatomical and Physiological Studies of Gustatory Mechanisms

Taste Stimulation and Preference Behavior

Chemical Coding in Taste—Temporal Patterns

Comparative Studies on the Sense of Taste

The Variations in Taste Thresholds of Ruminants associated with Sodium Depletion

Some Thalamic and Cortical Mechanisms of Taste

Natural Conditioned Salivary Reflex of Man alone as well as in a Group

The Olfactory Identification of Chemical Units and Mixtures and Its Role in Behavior

The Role of Taste and Smell in the Regulation of Food and Water Intake

The Relationship between Body Temperature and Food and Water Intake

Patterned Activities from Identifiable "Cold" and "Warm" Giant Neurons (Aplysia)

The Gustatory Relay in the Medulla

List of Participants

