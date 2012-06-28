Obstetrics: Normal and Problem Pregnancies
6th Edition
Highly readable, well illustrated, and easy to understand, Obstetrics: Normal and Problem Pregnancies remains your go-to choice for authoritative guidance on managing today’s obstetric patient. Reflecting the expertise of internationally recognized authorities, this bestselling obstetrics reference has been thoroughly revised to bring you up to date on everything from ultrasound assessment of fetal anatomy and growth, to medical complications in pregnancy, to fetal therapy...and much more!
- Benefit from the knowledge and experience of international experts in obstetrics.
- Gain a new perspective on a wide range of today's key issues - all evidence-based and easy to read.
- Placental Anatomy and Physiology
- Placental and Fetal Physiology
- Maternal Physiology
- Maternal-Fetal Immunology
- Developmental Origins of Adult Health and Disease
- Preconception and Prenatal Care: Part of the Continuum
- Nutritional Management During Pregancy
- Drugs and Environmental Agents in the Pregnancy and Lactation: Embryology, Teratology, Epidemiology
- Obstetrical Ultrasound: Imaging, Dating, and Growth
- Genetic Counseling and Genetic Screening
- Prenatal Genetic Diagnosis
- Antepartum Fetal Evaluation
- Normal Labor and Delivery
- Abnormal Labor and Induction of Labor
- Operative Vaginal Delivery
- Intrapartum Fetal Evaluation
- Obstetric Anesthesia
- Malpresentations and Shoulder Dystocia
- Antepartum and Postpartum Hemmorhage
- Cesarean Delivery
- The Neonate
- Postpartum Care
- Lactation and Breastfeeding
- Surgery During Pregnancy
- Trauma and Related Surgery in Pregnancy
- Pregnancy Loss
- Cervical Insufficiency
- Preterm Birth
- Premature Rupture of the Membranes
- Multiple Gestations
- Intrauterine Growth Restriction
- Red Cell Alloimmunization
- Amniotic Fluid Disorders
- Prolonged and Postterm Pregnancy
- Hypertension
- Heart Disease
- Respiratory Diseases in Pregnancy
- Renal Disease
- Diabetes Mellitus Complicating Pregnancy
- Thyroid and Parathyroid Diseases in Pregnancy
- Pituitary and Adrenal Disorders in Pregnancy
- Hematologic Complications of Pregnancy
- Thromboembolic Disorders
- Collagen Vascular Diseases
- Hepatic and Gastrointestinal Diseases
- Neurologic Disorders
- Malignancy Diseases and Pregnancy
- Skin Diseases in Pregnancy and Puerperium
- Maternal and Perinatal Infection: The Sexually Transmitted Diseases Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, and Syphilis
- Maternal and Perinatal Infection-Viral
- Maternal and Perinatal Infection-Bacterial
- Mental Health and Behavioral Disorders in Pregnancy
- Patient Safety and Quality Measurement in Obstetrical Care
- Legal and Ethical Issues in Obstetric Practice
- 1312
- English
- © Saunders 2012
- 28th June 2012
- Saunders
- 9780323315739
- 9781455733958
Steven Gabbe
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Chief Executive Officer, The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center; Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, The Ohio University College of Medicine, Columbus, Ohio
Jennifer Niebyl
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of Iowa, Carver College of Medicine, University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, Iowa
Henry Galan
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Chief of Maternal-Fetal Medicine, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Aurora, Colorado
Eric Jauniaux
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor/Honorary Consultant, Academic Department of Obstetrics & Gynaecology, University College London, Royal Free Campus, London, United Kingdom
Mark Landon
Affiliations and Expertise
Richard L. Meiling Professor and Chair, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, The Ohio State University College of Medicine, Columbus, Ohio
Joe Simpson
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Vice President for Research and Global Programs, March of Dimes Foundation, White Plains, New York; Professor Obstetrics and Gynecology; Professor of Human and Molecular Genetics; Formerly Executive Associate, Dean for Academic Affairs, Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine, Florida International University, Miami, Florida
Deborah Driscoll
Affiliations and Expertise
Luigi Mastroianni Professor and Chair, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
'Gabbe’s textbook in obstetrics is an excellent book for the obstetrician in training and also useful for the practicing obstetrician who needs to look up basic information, every now and then'.
Reviewed by: Obstetrics and Prenatal Diagnosis Unit, Landspitali University Hospital/University of Iceland
Date: December 2014