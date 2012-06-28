Highly readable, well illustrated, and easy to understand, Obstetrics: Normal and Problem Pregnancies remains your go-to choice for authoritative guidance on managing today’s obstetric patient. Reflecting the expertise of internationally recognized authorities, this bestselling obstetrics reference has been thoroughly revised to bring you up to date on everything from ultrasound assessment of fetal anatomy and growth, to medical complications in pregnancy, to fetal therapy...and much more!

'An excellent reference for residents and fellows in training alike'

Reviewed by: Obstetrics and Prenatal Diagnosis Unit, Landspitali University Hospital/University of Iceland

Date: December 2014

