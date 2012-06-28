Obstetrics: Normal and Problem Pregnancies - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9781437719352, 9780323315739

Obstetrics: Normal and Problem Pregnancies

6th Edition

Authors: Steven Gabbe Jennifer Niebyl Henry Galan Eric Jauniaux Mark Landon Joe Simpson Deborah Driscoll
eBook ISBN: 9780323315739
eBook ISBN: 9781455733958
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 28th June 2012
Page Count: 1312
Description

Highly readable, well illustrated, and easy to understand, Obstetrics: Normal and Problem Pregnancies remains your go-to choice for authoritative guidance on managing today’s obstetric patient. Reflecting the expertise of internationally recognized authorities, this bestselling obstetrics reference has been thoroughly revised to bring you up to date on everything from ultrasound assessment of fetal anatomy and growth, to medical complications in pregnancy, to fetal therapy...and much more!


'An excellent reference for residents and fellows in training alike'

Reviewed by: Obstetrics and Prenatal Diagnosis Unit, Landspitali University Hospital/University of Iceland
Date: December 2014

Key Features

  • Benefit from the knowledge and experience of international experts in obstetrics.
  • Gain a new perspective on a wide range of today's key issues - all evidence-based and easy to read.

Table of Contents

  1. Placental Anatomy and Physiology

  2. Placental and Fetal Physiology

  3. Maternal Physiology

  4. Maternal-Fetal Immunology

  5. Developmental Origins of Adult Health and Disease

  6. Preconception and Prenatal Care: Part of the Continuum

  7. Nutritional Management During Pregancy
  8. Drugs and Environmental Agents in the Pregnancy and Lactation: Embryology, Teratology, Epidemiology

  9. Obstetrical Ultrasound: Imaging, Dating, and Growth

  10. Genetic Counseling and Genetic Screening

  11. Prenatal Genetic Diagnosis

  12. Antepartum Fetal Evaluation

  13. Normal Labor and Delivery

  14. Abnormal Labor and Induction of Labor

  15. Operative Vaginal Delivery

  16. Intrapartum Fetal Evaluation

  17. Obstetric Anesthesia

  18. Malpresentations and Shoulder Dystocia

  19. Antepartum and Postpartum Hemmorhage

  20. Cesarean Delivery

  21. The Neonate

  22. Postpartum Care

  23. Lactation and Breastfeeding

  24. Surgery During Pregnancy

  25. Trauma and Related Surgery in Pregnancy

  26. Pregnancy Loss

  27. Cervical Insufficiency

  28. Preterm Birth

  29. Premature Rupture of the Membranes

  30. Multiple Gestations

  31. Intrauterine Growth Restriction

  32. Red Cell Alloimmunization

  33. Amniotic Fluid Disorders

  34. Prolonged and Postterm Pregnancy

  35. Hypertension

  36. Heart Disease

  37. Respiratory Diseases in Pregnancy

  38. Renal Disease

  39. Diabetes Mellitus Complicating Pregnancy

  40. Thyroid and Parathyroid Diseases in Pregnancy

  41. Pituitary and Adrenal Disorders in Pregnancy

  42. Hematologic Complications of Pregnancy

  43. Thromboembolic Disorders

  44. Collagen Vascular Diseases

  45. Hepatic and Gastrointestinal Diseases

  46. Neurologic Disorders

  47. Malignancy Diseases and Pregnancy

  48. Skin Diseases in Pregnancy and Puerperium

  49. Maternal and Perinatal Infection: The Sexually Transmitted Diseases Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, and Syphilis

  50. Maternal and Perinatal Infection-Viral

  51. Maternal and Perinatal Infection-Bacterial

  52. Mental Health and Behavioral Disorders in Pregnancy

  53. Patient Safety and Quality Measurement in Obstetrical Care

  54. Legal and Ethical Issues in Obstetric Practice

About the Author

Steven Gabbe

Affiliations and Expertise

Emeritus Chief Executive Officer, The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center; Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, The Ohio University College of Medicine, Columbus, Ohio

Jennifer Niebyl

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of Iowa, Carver College of Medicine, University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, Iowa

Henry Galan

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Chief of Maternal-Fetal Medicine, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Aurora, Colorado

Eric Jauniaux

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor/Honorary Consultant, Academic Department of Obstetrics & Gynaecology, University College London, Royal Free Campus, London, United Kingdom

Mark Landon

Affiliations and Expertise

Richard L. Meiling Professor and Chair, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, The Ohio State University College of Medicine, Columbus, Ohio

Joe Simpson

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Vice President for Research and Global Programs, March of Dimes Foundation, White Plains, New York; Professor Obstetrics and Gynecology; Professor of Human and Molecular Genetics; Formerly Executive Associate, Dean for Academic Affairs, Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine, Florida International University, Miami, Florida

Deborah Driscoll

Affiliations and Expertise

Luigi Mastroianni Professor and Chair, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Reviews

'Gabbe’s textbook in obstetrics is an excellent book for the obstetrician in training and also useful for the practicing obstetrician who needs to look up basic information, every now and then'.

Reviewed by: Obstetrics and Prenatal Diagnosis Unit, Landspitali University Hospital/University of Iceland
Date: December 2014

