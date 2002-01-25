Nuclear Magnetic Resonance - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080438801, 9780080537795

Nuclear Magnetic Resonance, Volume 32

1st Edition

Petrophysical and Logging Applications

Editors: K.-J. Dunn D.J. Bergman G.A. LaTorraca
eBook ISBN: 9780080537795
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 25th January 2002
Page Count: 312
Table of Contents

Preface. Acknowledgements.

1. Historical developments of NMR logging. 1.1. Introduction. 1.2. Nuclear magnetic resonance. 1.3. NMR logging tool developments. 1.4. Applications in formation evaluation.

2. NMR relaxation. 2.1. Magnetic systems. 2.2. Relaxation times. 2.3. T1 measurements. 2.4. T2 measurements. 2.5. Diffusion in non-uniform fields. 2.6. Practical measurement problems.

3. NMR properties of fluids. 3.1. Introduction. 3.2. NMR properties of bulk fluids. 3.3. T2 in a magnetic field gradient. 3.4. Oil viscosity and diffusion constant.

4. Petrophysical NMR measurements. 4.1. NMR in porous media. 4.2. Diffusion in porous media. 4.3. Petrophysical applications. 4.4. MAS NMR. 4.5. NMR core imaging.

5. NMR logging applications. 5.1. Porosity estimation. 5.2. Irreducible water saturation. 5.3. Permeability prediction. 5.4. Residual oil determination. 5.5. Hydrocarbon typing. 5.6. Oil viscosity estimation. 5.7. Logging guidelines.

6. NMR data acquisition and inversion. 6.1. Data acquisition. 6.2. Data inversion.

7. Theory of NMR in fluid-saturated porous media. 7.1. Spin relaxation and diffusion. 7.2. PFGSE and its applications. 7.3. Random walker simulations. A. Diffusion eigenstates and PFGSE amplitude. B. Short time asymptotics. Bibliography. Glossary. Index.

Description

The applications of nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) to petroleum exploration and production have become more and more important in recent years. The development of the NMR logging technology and the NMR applications to core analysis and formation evaluation have been very rapid and extensive.

The scope of this book covers a wide range of NMR related petrophysical measurements on cores including brief descriptions of recent applications of Magic Angle Spinning (MAS) NMR and the basics of NMR imaging of cores. In the discussion of NMR logging applications various schemes of using NMR logs to obtain necessary information for formation evaluation are outlined, such as irreducible water saturation determination, hydrocarbon typing, oil viscosity estimation, and permeability prediction. The principles of these applications are discussed using schematic diagrams for illustration.

A unique aspect of the book is that it provides a detailed account of the basic principles of spin diffusion and relaxation in porous media. Another important area that is covered is the inversion of NMR data into a distribution of amplitudes associated with relaxation time which provides the basic information needed to interpret the NMR measurements obtained from logging.

