Nonlinear Wave and Plasma Structures in the Auroral and Subauroral Geospace
1st Edition
Description
Nonlinear Wave and Plasma Structures in the Auroral and Subauroral Geospace presents a comprehensive examination of the self-consistent processes leading to multiscale electromagnetic and plasma structures in the magnetosphere and ionosphere near the plasmapause, particularly in the auroral and subauroral geospace. It utilizes simulations and a large number of relevant in situ measurements conducted by the most recent satellite missions, as well as ground-based optical and radar observations to verify the conclusions and analysis. Including several case studies of observations related to prominent geospacer events, the book also provides experimental and numerical results through text, video, audio, and animation to further enhance understanding of how how the same physical mechanisms produce different phenomena at different regions of the near-Earth space environment.
Additionally, the comprehensive description of mechanisms responsible for space weather generation will give the readers a complete understanding of wave and particle processes in the near-Earth magnetosphere. As such, Nonlinear Wave and Plasma Structures in the Auroral and Subauroral Geospace is a cutting-edge reference for space physicists looking to better understand plasma physics in geospace.
Key Features
- Presents a unified approach to wave and particle phenomena occurring in the auroral and subauroral geospace
- Summarizes the most current theoretical concepts related to the generation of the large-scale electric field near the plasmapause by fluxes of hot plasma from the reconnection site
- Includess case studies of the observations related to the most “famous” events during the last 20 years, as well as a large number of experimental and numerical results illustrated throughout the text and in audio, video, and animation
Readership
Researchers and graduate students in space physics. Professionals in government research labs (like AFRL, NRL, Fermilab, Sandia Lab, etc.) and in Physical Departments in academic institutions
Table of Contents
Part 1: Introduction
1. Magnetosphere
2. Ionosphere
3. Space Storms and Substorms
Part 2: Plasma Waves and Instabilities
4. Plasma Waves
5. Plasma Instabilities
6. Nonlinear Interactions
Part 3: Auroral Geospace
7. Plasma Sheet Dynamics
8. Substorm Current Wedge (SCW)
9. Multiscale Aurora and Particle Acceleration
10. "Classical" Aurora: Single-Particle Approach
11. "Enhanced" Aurora
12. Artificial Aurora
13. Collisionless Effects in Aurora
14. Radio Aurora and E-Region Electron Heating
Part 4: Subauroral Geospace
15. Plasmapause as a Power Plant in the Magnetosphere
16. Subauroral Flow Channels
17. SAPS Wave Structures
18. Subauroral Optical Structures
Details
- No. of pages:
- 420
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st June 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128207604
About the Authors
Evgeny Mishin
Dr. E. V. Mishin received his Ph.D. in Plasma Physics (1974) and D.Sc. in Radiophysics (1985) from the Institute of Terrestrial Magnetism, Ionosphere, and Radio Wave Propagation, Academy of Sciences (IZMIRAN), Troitsk, Moscow, RF. He worked at IZMIRAN as Junior Scientific Researcher, Senior Scientific Researcher, and Head Laboratory (1974-1993), was a Scholar and Visiting Professor at the Max-Planck Institute for Aeronomy, Lindau, Germany (1993-1999), Visiting Scholar at the MIT Haystack Observatory, Westford, MA (1999-2001), Senior Research Scientist at Boston College, Chestnut Hill, MA (2001-2008), and Senior Research Physicist at the Air Force Research Laboratory since 2008. Dr. Mishin is an expert in active space experiments with intense particle and electromagnetic beams and nonlinear plasma effects in the auroral and subauroral geospace. He is a Fellow of the American Physical Society.
Affiliations and Expertise
Air Force Research Laboratory, Space Vehicles Directorate, USA
Anatoly Streltsov
Dr. A. V. Streltsov received a degree in Radiophysics (1990) from the Institute of Terrestrial Magnetism, Ionosphere and Radio Wave Propagation, Academy of Sciences (IZMIRAN), Moscow, Russia and Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering/Plasma Physics (1995) from Dartmouth College, Hanover, USA. He worked as a Research Assistant Professor and Research Associate Professor at Dartmouth College from 1995 until 2011. From 2004-2005 he worked as a Principal Scientist in Icarus Research Inc., Bethesda, USA, and from 2005-2006 he worked as a Research Physicist in Naval Research Laboratory, Washington DC. In 2011 he joined the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Daytona Beach, FL, and currently is a Professor of Engineering Physics at the Department of Physical Sciences. Dr. Streltsov is an expert in numerical studies of magnetosphere-ionosphere interactions, mechanisms of generation and propagation of ULF and VLF waves in the magnetosphere, and wave-particle interactions in the Earth’s radiation belts.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Physical Sciences, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, FL, USA
Ratings and Reviews
