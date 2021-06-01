Nonlinear Wave and Plasma Structures in the Auroral and Subauroral Geospace presents a comprehensive examination of the self-consistent processes leading to multiscale electromagnetic and plasma structures in the magnetosphere and ionosphere near the plasmapause, particularly in the auroral and subauroral geospace. It utilizes simulations and a large number of relevant in situ measurements conducted by the most recent satellite missions, as well as ground-based optical and radar observations to verify the conclusions and analysis. Including several case studies of observations related to prominent geospacer events, the book also provides experimental and numerical results through text, video, audio, and animation to further enhance understanding of how how the same physical mechanisms produce different phenomena at different regions of the near-Earth space environment.

Additionally, the comprehensive description of mechanisms responsible for space weather generation will give the readers a complete understanding of wave and particle processes in the near-Earth magnetosphere. As such, Nonlinear Wave and Plasma Structures in the Auroral and Subauroral Geospace is a cutting-edge reference for space physicists looking to better understand plasma physics in geospace.