Nonlinear Fiber Optics
5th Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Introduction
1.1 Historical Perspective
1.2 Fiber Characteristics
1.3 Fiber Nonlinearities
1.4 Overview
Problems
References
Chapter 2. Pulse Propagation in Fibers
2.1 Maxwell’s Equations
2.2 Fiber Modes
2.3 Pulse-Propagation Equation
2.4 Numerical Methods
Problems
References
Chapter 3. Group-Velocity Dispersion
3.1 Different Propagation Regimes
3.2 Dispersion-Induced Pulse Broadening
3.3 Third-Order Dispersion
3.4 Dispersion Management
Problems
References
Chapter 4. Self-Phase Modulation
4.1 SPM-Induced Spectral Changes
4.2 Effect of Group-Velocity Dispersion
4.3 Semianalytic Techniques
4.4 Higher-Order Nonlinear Effects
Problems
References
Chapter 5. Optical Solitons
5.1 Modulation Instability
5.2 Fiber Solitons
5.3 Other Types of Solitons
5.4 Perturbation of Solitons
5.5 Higher-Order Effects
Problems
References
Chapter 6. Polarization Effects
6.1 Nonlinear Birefringence
6.2 Nonlinear Phase Shift
6.3 Evolution of Polarization State
6.4 Vector Modulation Instability
6.5 Birefringence and Solitons
6.6 Random Birefringence
Problems
References
Chapter 7. Cross-Phase Modulation
7.1 XPM-Induced Nonlinear Coupling
7.2 XPM-Induced Modulation Instability
7.3 XPM-Paired Solitons
7.4 Spectral and Temporal Effects
7.5 Applications of XPM
7.6 Polarization Effects
7.7 XPM Effects in Birefringent Fibers
7.8 Problems
References
Chapter 8. Stimulated Raman Scattering
8.1 Basic Concepts
8.2 Quasi-Continuous SRS
8.3 SRS with Short Pump Pulses
8.4 Soliton Effects
8.5 Polarization Effects
Problems
References
Chapter 9. Stimulated Brillouin Scattering
9.1 Basic Concepts
9.2 Quasi-CW SBS
9.3 Brillouin Fiber Amplifiers
9.4 SBS Dynamics
9.5 Brillouin-Fiber Lasers
Problems
References
Chapter 10. Four-Wave Mixing
10.1 Origin of Four-Wave Mixing
10.2 Theory of Four-Wave Mixing
10.3 Phase-Matching Techniques
10.4 Parametric Amplification
10.5 Polarization Effects
10.6 Applications of Four-Wave Mixing
Problems
References
Chapter 11. Highly Nonlinear Fibers
11.1 Nonlinear Parameter
11.2 Fibers with Silica Cladding
11.3 Tapered Fibers with Air Cladding
11.4 Microstructured Fibers
11.5 Non-Silica Fibers
11.6 Pulse Propagation in Narrow-Core Fibers
Problems
References
Chapter 12. Novel Nonlinear Phenomena
12.1 Soliton Fission and Dispersive Waves
12.2 Intrapulse Raman Scattering
12.3 Four-Wave Mixing
12.4 Second-Harmonic Generation
12.5 Third-Harmonic Generation
Problems
References
Chapter 13. Supercontinuum Generation
13.1 Pumping with Picosecond Pulses
13.2 Pumping with Femtosecond Pulses
13.3 Temporal and Spectral Evolutions
13.4 CW or Quasi-CW Pumping
13.5 Polarization Effects
13.6 Coherence Properties
13.7 Optical Rogue Waves
13.8 Problems
References
Appendix A. System of Units
Appendix B. Numerical Code for the NLS Equation
Appendix C. List of Acronyms
Description
Since the 4e appeared, a fast evolution of the field has occurred. The 5e of this classic work provides an up-to-date account of the nonlinear phenomena occurring inside optical fibers, the basis of all our telecommunications infastructure as well as being used in the medical field.
Reflecting the big developments in research, this new edition includes major new content: slow light effects, which offers a reduction in noise and power consumption and more ordered network traffic-stimulated Brillouin scattering; vectorial treatment of highly nonlinear fibers; and a brand new chapter on supercontinuum generation in optical fibers.
Key Features
- Continues to be industry bestseller providing unique source of comprehensive coverage on the subject of nonlinear fiber optics
- Updated coverage of intrapulse Raman scattering, four-wave mixing, and Harmonic Generation
- Includes a new chapter excusively devoted to supercontinuum generation in optical fibers
Readership
Optical engineers, researchers, graduate students
Details
- No. of pages:
- 648
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2013
- Published:
- 10th October 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123973078
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123970237
Reviews
"Taking into account recent research on polarization, additions have been made to chapters on stimulated Raman scattering and four-wave mixing. Targeted for optical engineers, researchers, scientist and graduate students, the 549-page volume addresses pulse propagation in fibers." --Photonics Spectra, January 2007
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Govind Agrawal Author
Govind Agrawal is the James C. Wyant Professor of Optics at the Institute of Optics of University of Rochester, USA. His previous appointments were at Ecole Polytechnique, France, City University of New York, and AT& T Bell Laboratories. He is an author or coauthor of more than 400 research papers and eight books. Professor Agrawal is a Fellow of the Optical society (OSA) and a Life Fellow of IEEE. He has served on the Editorial Board of many optics journals and was the Editor-in-Chief of the OSA journal Advances in Optics and Photonics from 2014 to 2019. In 2012, IEEE Photonics Society honored Dr. Agrawal with its prestigious Quantum Electronics Award. He received in 2013 Riker University Award for Excellence in Graduate Teaching. He was awarded in 2015 the Esther Hoffman Beller Medal of the Optical Society. He is also the recipient of the 2019 Max Born Award of the Optical Society.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Optics, University of Rochester, NY, USA