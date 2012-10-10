Nonlinear Fiber Optics - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780123970237, 9780123973078

Nonlinear Fiber Optics

5th Edition

Authors: Govind Agrawal
Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1 Historical Perspective

1.2 Fiber Characteristics

1.3 Fiber Nonlinearities

1.4 Overview

Problems

References

Chapter 2. Pulse Propagation in Fibers

2.1 Maxwell’s Equations

2.2 Fiber Modes

2.3 Pulse-Propagation Equation

2.4 Numerical Methods

Problems

References

Chapter 3. Group-Velocity Dispersion

3.1 Different Propagation Regimes

3.2 Dispersion-Induced Pulse Broadening

3.3 Third-Order Dispersion

3.4 Dispersion Management

Problems

References

Chapter 4. Self-Phase Modulation

4.1 SPM-Induced Spectral Changes

4.2 Effect of Group-Velocity Dispersion

4.3 Semianalytic Techniques

4.4 Higher-Order Nonlinear Effects

Problems

References

Chapter 5. Optical Solitons

5.1 Modulation Instability

5.2 Fiber Solitons

5.3 Other Types of Solitons

5.4 Perturbation of Solitons

5.5 Higher-Order Effects

Problems

References

Chapter 6. Polarization Effects

6.1 Nonlinear Birefringence

6.2 Nonlinear Phase Shift

6.3 Evolution of Polarization State

6.4 Vector Modulation Instability

6.5 Birefringence and Solitons

6.6 Random Birefringence

Problems

References

Chapter 7. Cross-Phase Modulation

7.1 XPM-Induced Nonlinear Coupling

7.2 XPM-Induced Modulation Instability

7.3 XPM-Paired Solitons

7.4 Spectral and Temporal Effects

7.5 Applications of XPM

7.6 Polarization Effects

7.7 XPM Effects in Birefringent Fibers

7.8 Problems

References

Chapter 8. Stimulated Raman Scattering

8.1 Basic Concepts

8.2 Quasi-Continuous SRS

8.3 SRS with Short Pump Pulses

8.4 Soliton Effects

8.5 Polarization Effects

Problems

References

Chapter 9. Stimulated Brillouin Scattering

9.1 Basic Concepts

9.2 Quasi-CW SBS

9.3 Brillouin Fiber Amplifiers

9.4 SBS Dynamics

9.5 Brillouin-Fiber Lasers

Problems

References

Chapter 10. Four-Wave Mixing

10.1 Origin of Four-Wave Mixing

10.2 Theory of Four-Wave Mixing

10.3 Phase-Matching Techniques

10.4 Parametric Amplification

10.5 Polarization Effects

10.6 Applications of Four-Wave Mixing

Problems

References

Chapter 11. Highly Nonlinear Fibers

11.1 Nonlinear Parameter

11.2 Fibers with Silica Cladding

11.3 Tapered Fibers with Air Cladding

11.4 Microstructured Fibers

11.5 Non-Silica Fibers

11.6 Pulse Propagation in Narrow-Core Fibers

Problems

References

Chapter 12. Novel Nonlinear Phenomena

12.1 Soliton Fission and Dispersive Waves

12.2 Intrapulse Raman Scattering

12.3 Four-Wave Mixing

12.4 Second-Harmonic Generation

12.5 Third-Harmonic Generation

Problems

References

Chapter 13. Supercontinuum Generation

13.1 Pumping with Picosecond Pulses

13.2 Pumping with Femtosecond Pulses

13.3 Temporal and Spectral Evolutions

13.4 CW or Quasi-CW Pumping

13.5 Polarization Effects

13.6 Coherence Properties

13.7 Optical Rogue Waves

13.8 Problems

References

Appendix A. System of Units

Appendix B. Numerical Code for the NLS Equation

Appendix C. List of Acronyms

Description

Since the 4e appeared, a fast evolution of the field has occurred. The 5e of this classic work provides an up-to-date account of the nonlinear phenomena occurring inside optical fibers, the basis of all our telecommunications infastructure as well as being used in the medical field.

Reflecting the big developments in research, this new edition includes major new content: slow light effects, which offers a reduction in noise and power consumption and more ordered network traffic-stimulated Brillouin scattering; vectorial treatment of highly nonlinear fibers; and a brand new chapter on supercontinuum generation in optical fibers.

Key Features

  • Continues to be industry bestseller providing unique source of comprehensive coverage on the subject of nonlinear fiber optics
  • Updated coverage of intrapulse Raman scattering, four-wave mixing, and Harmonic Generation
  • Includes a new chapter excusively devoted to supercontinuum generation in optical fibers

Readership

Optical engineers, researchers, graduate students

"Taking into account recent research on polarization, additions have been made to chapters on stimulated Raman scattering and four-wave mixing. Targeted for optical engineers, researchers, scientist and graduate students, the 549-page volume addresses pulse propagation in fibers." --Photonics Spectra, January 2007

About the Authors

Govind Agrawal Author

Govind Agrawal is the James C. Wyant Professor of Optics at the Institute of Optics of University of Rochester, USA. His previous appointments were at Ecole Polytechnique, France, City University of New York, and AT& T Bell Laboratories. He is an author or coauthor of more than 400 research papers and eight books. Professor Agrawal is a Fellow of the Optical society (OSA) and a Life Fellow of IEEE. He has served on the Editorial Board of many optics journals and was the Editor-in-Chief of the OSA journal Advances in Optics and Photonics from 2014 to 2019. In 2012, IEEE Photonics Society honored Dr. Agrawal with its prestigious Quantum Electronics Award. He received in 2013 Riker University Award for Excellence in Graduate Teaching. He was awarded in 2015 the Esther Hoffman Beller Medal of the Optical Society. He is also the recipient of the 2019 Max Born Award of the Optical Society.

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute of Optics, University of Rochester, NY, USA

