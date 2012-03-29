Nonhuman Primates in Biomedical Research - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780123813664, 9780123978387

Nonhuman Primates in Biomedical Research, Volume 2

2nd Edition

Diseases

Editors: Christian Abee Keith Mansfield Suzette Tardif Timothy Morris
eBook ISBN: 9780123978387
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123813664
Paperback ISBN: 9780128102862
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 29th March 2012
Page Count: 868
Table of Contents

American College of Laboratory Animal Medicine Series

Preface

Acknowledgments

Reviewers

Contributors

Chapter 1. Viral Diseases of Nonhuman Primates

Introduction

Enveloped DNA Viruses

Nonenveloped DNA-Containing Viruses

Enveloped RNA-Containing Viruses

Nonenveloped RNA-Containing Viruses

Chapter 2. Bacterial and Mycotic Diseases of Nonhuman Primates

Introduction

Bacterial Diseases

Mycotic Diseases

Chapter 3. Tuberculosis Research using Nonhuman Primates

Introduction

Human Tuberculosis

Pathobiology of Human Disease: Natural History of Tuberculosis

Primate Models of Tuberculosis

Pathological Features of Model

Statistical Considerations

Occupational Health and Safety Considerations: Biosafety Level 3 Pathogen

Specific Areas of Research that Benefit from the Nonhuman Primate Model of Tuberculosis

Alternative Animal Models, In Silico Models, and In Vitro Systems

Summary

Acknowledgments

Chapter 4. Parasitic Diseases of Nonhuman Primates

Introduction

Protozoan Parasites

Metazoan Parasites

Acknowledgments

Chapter 5. Nonhuman Primate Models for Human Malaria Research

Introduction

Human Malaria

Life Cycle of Primate Malaria Parasites

Clinical Malaria and Pathology

Nonhuman Primate Models of Human Malaria (Biology, Disease Pathogenesis, Immunity, and Testing of Vaccines or Drugs)

Some Methods and Considerations for Investigations of Malaria Biology and Vaccines

Chapter 6. Neoplasia and Proliferative Disorders of Nonhuman Primates

Introduction

Characterization of Neoplasia

Mechanisms of Cancer Development

System Specific Neoplasia

Treatment and Prognosis

Chapter 7. Hematopoietic, Cardiovascular, Lymphoid and Mononuclear Phagocyte Systems of Nonhuman Primates

Introduction

Hematology

The Heart and Vasculature

Lymphoid and Mononuclear Phagocyte Systems

Chapter 8. Nonhuman Primate Models of Atherosclerosis

Introduction

Pathobiology of Human Atherosclerosis

Advantages of a Nonhuman Primate Model

Introduction to Primate Models

New World Monkeys

Old World Monkeys

Summary Assessment

Acknowledgements

Chapter 9. Respiratory System Diseases of Nonhuman Primates

Introduction

Respiratory System Structure and Function

Approach to the Patient with Respiratory Disease

Upper Airway Diseases

Lower Respiratory Tract Diseases

Disorders of the Diaphragm, Pleura, and Mediastinum

Viral Diseases

Bacterial Diseases and Agents

Mycotic Diseases

Protozoan Diseases

Metazoan Parasites

Acknowledgment

Chapter 10. Urogenital System

Part A. Urinary System

Urinary System

Part B. Genital System: Female

Genital System: Female

Part C. Genital System: Male

Genital System: Male

Chapter 11. Integumentary System Diseases of Nonhuman Primates

Introduction

Structure and Function of the Skin

Definitions and Descriptions of Skin Lesions

Examination of the Skin

Diseases of the Skin

Chapter 12. Digestive System Diseases of Nonhuman Primates

Introduction

Oral Cavity

Stomach and Intestine

Liver

Exocrine Pancreas

Acknowledgments

Chapter 13. Arthritis, Muscle, Adipose Tissue, and Bone Diseases of Nonhuman Primates

Introduction

Arthritis

Connective Tissue Disorders

Skeletal Muscle Diseases

Adipose Tissue Disorders

Bone Diseases

Nutritional Disorders

Musculoskeletal Neoplasia

Acknowledgments

Chapter 14. Diabetes and Obesity Research using Nonhuman Primates

Review of Diabetes in Humans

Review of Diabetes in Nonhuman Primates

Methods for Evaluating Diabetes in Nonhuman Primates

Nonhuman Primate Models of Diabetes

Pathologic Changes in Islets in Diabetic Monkeys

Co-Morbid Conditions in Diabetes

Sex Hormones and Effects on Insulin Resistance and Diabetes

Effects of Stress, Diet, and Caloric Restriction on Insulin Resistance and Diabetes

Pharmacologic Interventions to Treat Diabetes and Obesity

Conclusions and Future Directions

Acknowledgments

Chapter 15. Nervous System Disorders of Nonhuman Primates and Research Models

Clinical and Diagnostic Approaches

Specific Procedures

Naturally Occurring Infectious Diseases

Congenital and Developmental Conditions

Age-Related Changes in the CNS

Nutritional and Metabolic Disorders

Miscellaneous Conditions

Neoplasia of the Nervous System

Important Nonhuman Primate Models of Human Neurologic Diseases

Chapter 16. Nonhuman Primate Models of the Motor System

Introduction

The Rationale for Using Nonhuman Primates in Research Focused on the Motor System

Nonhuman Primate Models and Research on the Motor System

The 3RS and Nonhuman Primate Research on the Motor System

Acknowledgments

Chapter 17. Imaging in Research Using Nonhuman Primates

Introduction

Animal Preparation

Advanced Imaging Techniques

Chapter 18. Nonhuman Primate Models of Drug and Alcohol Addiction

Introduction

The Self-Administration Model

Addiction as a Disease of the Brain

Pharmacokinetic Factors Important for Addiction Research

Behavioral Similarities Important for Addiction Research

Genetic Factors Important for Addiction Research

Conclusions

Description

The 2e of the gold standard text in the field, Nonhuman Primates in Biomedical Research provides a comprehensive, up-to-date review of the use of nonhuman primates in biomedical research. The Diseases volume provides thorough reviews of naturally occurring diseases of nonhuman primates, with a section on biomedical models reviewing contemporary nonhuman primate models of human diseases. Each chapter contains an extensive list of bibliographic references, photographs, and graphic illustrations to provide the reader with a thorough review of the subject.

Key Features

  • Fully revised and updated, providing researchers with the most comprehensive review of the use of nonhuman primates in bioledical research
  • Addresses commonly used nonhuman primate biomedical models, providing researchers with species-specific information
  • Includes four color images throughout

Readership

Researchers working with nonhuman primates and those dealing with laboratory animal husbandry; Veterinarians in private practice who work with nonhuman primates; Biologists and zoologists who wish to expand their knowledge of nonhuman primates

Reviews

"This two-volume set builds on the earlier volumes, updates and expands the material to include a more international perspective on regulatory oversight, important model systems, and research areas where non-human primates play a pivotal role. High-resolution color images support the text. The first volume contains 19 contributions, beginning with a history and including discussion of laws and regulations and of non-human primate taxonomy, social behavior, reproduction and breeding, and housing, as well as clinical and surgical techniques, anesthesia, and safety. The second volume, on diseases, contains 18 contributions on the specifics of research pertaining to tuberculosis, parasitic diseases, malaria, atherosclerosis, diabetes and obesity, nervous system disorders, and drug and alcohol addiction, among other topics." --Reference and Research Book News, August 2012

About the Editors

Christian Abee Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Texas, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Michale E. Keeling Center for Comparative, Medicine and Research, Bastrop, Texas, U.S.A.

Keith Mansfield Editor

Keith Mansfield is Associate Director for Resource and Collaborative Affairs and Chair, Division of Primate Resources, New England National Primate Research Center, Harvard Medical School, Harvard University, Southborough, US. His research focuses on primarily on the recognition of spontaneously occurring infectious diseases of nonhuman primates and their development into novel animal models to investigate disease pathogenesis.

Affiliations and Expertise

Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research,Cambridge, MA, U.S.A.

Suzette Tardif Editor

Suzette D. Tardif, Ph.D., is the Associate Director of Research at the Southwest National Primate Research Center. She is an adjunct faculty of The Barshop Institute. The Tardif laboratory's activities center on the development of the marmoset monkey as a disease model. Dr. Tardiff is a past-President of the American Society of Primatologists.

Affiliations and Expertise

Barshop Institute for Longevity & Aging Studies, San Antonio, TX USA

Timothy Morris Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

The School of Veterinary Medicine and Science, The University of Nottingham, Leicestershire, UK

