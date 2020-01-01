Nocturia
1st Edition
Etiology, Pathology, Risk Factors, Treatment and Emerging Therapies
Description
Nocturia: Etiology, Pathology, Risk Factors, Treatment and Emerging Therapy includes the background, prevalence, etiology, risk factors, adverse effects and morbidity, as well as current and emerging treatments related to nocturia. Often considered a normal part of aging, nocturia can often be overlooked as a risk factor associated with serious outcomes such as mortality, morbidity, negative economic implications and decreased quality of life. This book provides comprehensive information on all aspects of nocturia as well as how the emerging therapies can provide safe, effective and low-cost treatment. This is an important reference for researchers, urologists and clinicians interested in improving diagnosis and treatment of nocturia.
Key Features
- Explores the high prevalence of nocturia with reflection on it as a normal part of aging as well as a serious indicator of illnesses
- Presents the etiology of Nocturia to better determines the life-threatening consequences of nocturia
- Illustrates the causes of Nocturia, how to address them, and outlines the consequences of the condition
Readership
Researchers and healthcare providers
Table of Contents
- Introduction and Background
2. Etiology, Pathology and Risk Factors
3. Epidemiology and Prevalence
4. Adverse Effects and Co-Morbidity
5. Diagnosis, Assessment and Examination
6. Management and Treatments
7. Emerging Novel Therapies
8. Summary and Conclusion
Details
- No. of pages:
- 308
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st January 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128200971
About the Author
King Lee
Dr. King Lee, PhD is currently an adjunct professor at Quinnipiac University, teaching Advanced Pharmacology and related courses to doctoral students in nursing. Dr. King Lee has performed multiple research projects and clinical studies in pharmacology, including clinical studies investigating the characteristics and new drug treatment for nocturia in patients with severe nocturia (the topic of the current book). He has authored and co-authored over 55 peer-reviewed manuscripts (scientific and professional papers, and review articles) and over 45 scientific abstracts. He has also authored chapters of several books. He has been an invited speaker to multiple national and international professional conferences or scientific meetings.
Affiliations and Expertise
Quinnipiac University, Hamden, Connecticut
Jeffrey Weiss
Dr. Jeffrey Weiss, MD, FACS is Professor & Chair in the Dept of Urology at SUNY Downstate College of Medicine. He is ACGME Program Director at SUNY Downstate Urology where he serves as head of the Academic Executive Committee. He is Chief of Urology at the VA New York Harbor Healthcare System. Dr. Weiss is the primary author of over 300 peer reviewed scientific articles, abstracts and book chapters as well as co-author of 4 urological textbooks. He is a member the International Continence Society, the Society for Urodynamics and Female Urology and the Society of University Urologists. Dr. Weiss has been Governor for the American College of Surgeons for the NYC area as well as District II representative board member to the NY Section of the American Urological Association. He is currently engaged in research regarding the cause and treatment of nocturia, overactive bladder and prostate cancer.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Urology, SUNY Downstate College of Medicine, Brooklyn, New York