New Techniques in Metabolic Bone Disease
1st Edition
Authors: John C. Stevenson
eBook ISBN: 9781483163185
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 7th February 1990
Page Count: 302
Description
New Techniques in Metabolic Bone Disease presents reviews of the major metabolic bone diseases and the advancement in the techniques used in both research and practice. The text particularly focuses on diagnostic, assessment, and measurement concerns and methodologies such as humoral and local factors affecting bone formation and resorption; photon absorptiometric techniques for measurement of bone mass; and computerized axial tomography scanning. The book will be of great use to both researchers and practitioners of medical fields concerned with bone disease, such as orthopedics.
Table of Contents
Preface
List of Contributors
1 Humoral and Local Factors Affecting Bone Formation and Resorption
The Cells of Bone
Experimental Approaches
Regulation of Bone Cell Activity
Cytokines and Growth Factors as Local Regulators of Bone Metabolism
The Interactions Among Cytokines
Cytokines and Growth Factors Made by and Found in Bone and Cartilage
Coupling of Bone Formation and Resorption
Systemic Versus Local Effects of Cytokines
Mode of Action of Steroids (Glucocorticoids, Oestrogens, androgens and Anabolic Steroids) on Bone
The Mode of Action of Drugs on Bone
Possible Roles for Cytokines in Bone and Joint Disease
Prospects for the Future
2 Bone Cell Physiology and in Vitro Techniques in its Investigation
Introduction
Function and Origin of Bone Cells
Methods for Studying Bone in Organ Culture
Methods for Studying Bone Cells in Culture
Cloned or Transformed Cells
Concluding Remarks
3 New Concepts of Vitamin D Physiology
4 Physiology of Parathyroid Hormone and Assessment of Parathyroid Function
Biosynthesis and Secretion of PTH
Metabolism of PTH
Pth Action, Receptors
Structure-Function Relationships of the PTH Peptide
Primary Hyperparathyroidism
Parathyroid Function in Chronic Renal Failure
Parathyroid Function in Pseudohypoparathyroidism (PHP)
5 Calcitonin Gene Peptides and Bone Metabolism
Introduction
Calcitonin
Calcitonin Receptors
Action of Calcitonin on Osteoclasts
Action of Calcitonin on Osteoblasts
Other Actions of Calcitonin
Function of Calcitonin in Humans
PDN-21 (Katacalcin)
Calcitonin-Gene-Related Peptide
6 New Perspectives in Hormone Measurement
Introduction
Radioimmunoassay: Potential Alternatives
Particle Immunoassay
Enzyme Immunoassay
Fluorescence Immunoassay
Luminescence Immunoassay
Monoclonal Antibodies
Summary
7 The Use of Biochemical and Isotopic Studies in the Investigation of Bone Disorders
Introduction
Routine Biochemical Indices
Biochemical Markers of Bone Formation
Biochemical Markers of Bone Resorption
Radioisotope Techniques
Bone Turnover: Methodological Intercomparisons
Isotopic Bone Scanning
8 Bone Biopsy and Histomorphometry in Metabolic Bone Disease
Introduction
Bone Biopsy Procedure
Histomorphometry
Morphometric Techniques
New Developments
9 Recent Advances in Photon Absorptiometric Techniques for Measurement of Bone Mass
Introduction
Methodology
Study 1
Study 2
Study 3
Conclusion
10 Developments in Computerized Axial Tomography Scanning and Its Use in Bone Disease Measurement
Accuracy and Precision
Types of QCT
Ct and DPA
Summary
11 The Measurement of Calcium and Other Body Elements by in Vivo Neutron Activation Analysis
Introduction
The Physics of Neutron Activation
Practical Requirements of IVNA
Analysis of the Gamma Ray Spectrum and Calculation of Calcium Content
Normalization of Total-Body Calcium
The Application of Neutron Activation to the Study of Osteoporosis
Paget's Disease
Other Endocrine Disorders
Renal Disease
Comparison with Other Techniques of Bone Mass Measurement
Conclusions
12 Magnetic Resonance Imaging of Bone Marrow
Introduction
History
Physical Principles
Pulse Sequences
Chemical Shift Imaging
Understanding the Image and Normal Appearances
Physiological Considerations
Bone Infarction
Metastatic Bone Disease
Primary Bone Tumors
Infection
Leukemia
The Spinal Column
Trauma
Miscellaneous Observations
Technical Considerations
Patient Care
Safety Considerations
Glossary of Terms
13 Clinical, Biochemical and Molecular Aspects of Bone Collagen Disorders
Inherited Abnormalities of Collagen
Clinical and Genetic Classification
Pathology
Biochemistry of Collagen
Structural Properties of Interstitial Collagens
Collagen Genes
Gene Analysis
Technical Aspects
Restriction Enzymes
DNA Cloning
Molecular Mechanisms of Disease in Osteogenesis Imperfecta
Restriction Fragment Length Polymorphisms (RFLP)
Possible Drawbacks of Using RFLPs in Linkage Studies
14 The Pathogenesis, Prevention and Treatment of Osteoporosis
Epidemiology of Osteoporosis
Pathogenesis
Risk Factors
Bone Mass Measurements
Prevention of Bone Loss
Treatment
15 Controversies in the Use of Hormone Replacement Therapy
Introduction
Background
Endometrial Cancer
Ovarian Cancer
Breast Cancer
Thrombotic Disease
Conclusions
16 Current Problems with Rickets and Osteomalacia
Definition and Diagnosis
Vitamin D Deficiency
Vitamin D - The Active Form?
Rickets/Osteomalacia in Asian Immigrants
Malabsorption of Vitamin D
Osteomalacia Related to Impaired Vitamin D-25-Hydroxylase Function
Anticonvulsant Therapy
Osteomalacia Due to Defective 25(OH)D-1α-Hydroxylase Activity
Renal Osteodystrophy
Vitamin D-Dependency Rickets
X-Linked Hypophosphataemic Rickets/Osteomalacia
Other Causes of Hypophosphataemic Rickets
Osteomalacia Due to Toxic Substances
Hypophosphatasia
Prematurity
Conclusion
17 Paget's Disease of Bone
Epidemiology
Aetiology
Pathogenesis
Clinical Features
Investigations and Diagnosis
Management
Cessation of Therapy
Future Outlook
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 302
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1990
- Published:
- 7th February 1990
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483163185
About the Author
John C. Stevenson
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.