New Developments and Application in Chemical Reaction Engineering - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444517333, 9780080456515

New Developments and Application in Chemical Reaction Engineering, Volume 159

1st Edition

Proceedings of the 4th Asia-Pacific Chemical Reaction Engineering Symposium (APCRE '05), Gyeongju, Korea, June 12-15 2005

Editors: Hyun-Ku Rhee In-Sik Nam Jong Moon Park
eBook ISBN: 9780080456515
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444517333
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 10th May 2006
Page Count: 926
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
33800.00
28730.00
328.14
278.92
165.00
140.25
265.00
225.25
205.00
174.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
225.00
191.25
280.00
238.00
370.00
314.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Plenary Lectures
Invited Lectures
Biological and Biochemical Reaction Engineering
Catalysis and Catalytic Reaction Engineering
Chemical Reaction Engineering an Microelectronics
Environmental Reaction Engineering
Fluidized Bed and Multiphase Reactors
Fuel Cells and Electrochemical Reaction Engineering
Micro-Reaction Technology
Modeling, Simulation and Control of Chemical Reactors
Nano Materials Synthesis and Application
Novel Reactors and Processes
Polymer Reaction Engineering

Description

This Proceedings of APCRE'05 contains the articles that were presented at the 4th Asia-Pacific Chemical Reaction Engineering Symposium (APCRE’05), held at Gyeongju, Korea between June 12 and June 15, 2005, with a theme of "New Opportunities of Chemical Reaction Engineering in Asia-Pacific Region".

Following the tradition of APCRE Symposia and ISCRE, the scientific program encompassed a wide spectrum of topics, including not only the traditional areas but also the emerging fields of chemical reaction engineering into which the chemical reaction engineers have successfully spearheaded and made significant contributions in recent years.

In addition to the 190 papers being accepted, six plenary lectures and 11 invited lectures are placed in two separate chapters in the front.

Key Features

  • Provides an overview of new developments and application in chemical reaction engineering
  • Topics include traditional and emerging fields
  • Papers reviewed by experts in the field

Readership

Chemical reaction engineers, consultants and researchers in academia and industry

Details

No. of pages:
926
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080456515
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444517333

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Hyun-Ku Rhee Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Seoul National University College of Engineering San 56-1, Sillim-dong Gwanak-gu Seoul 151-744 Korea

In-Sik Nam Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Pohang University of Science and Technology, Korea

Jong Moon Park Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Pohang University of Science and Technology, Korea

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.