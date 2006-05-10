New Developments and Application in Chemical Reaction Engineering, Volume 159
1st Edition
Proceedings of the 4th Asia-Pacific Chemical Reaction Engineering Symposium (APCRE '05), Gyeongju, Korea, June 12-15 2005
Table of Contents
Plenary Lectures
Invited Lectures
Biological and Biochemical Reaction Engineering
Catalysis and Catalytic Reaction Engineering
Chemical Reaction Engineering an Microelectronics
Environmental Reaction Engineering
Fluidized Bed and Multiphase Reactors
Fuel Cells and Electrochemical Reaction Engineering
Micro-Reaction Technology
Modeling, Simulation and Control of Chemical Reactors
Nano Materials Synthesis and Application
Novel Reactors and Processes
Polymer Reaction Engineering
Description
This Proceedings of APCRE'05 contains the articles that were presented at the 4th Asia-Pacific Chemical Reaction Engineering Symposium (APCRE’05), held at Gyeongju, Korea between June 12 and June 15, 2005, with a theme of "New Opportunities of Chemical Reaction Engineering in Asia-Pacific Region".
Following the tradition of APCRE Symposia and ISCRE, the scientific program encompassed a wide spectrum of topics, including not only the traditional areas but also the emerging fields of chemical reaction engineering into which the chemical reaction engineers have successfully spearheaded and made significant contributions in recent years.
In addition to the 190 papers being accepted, six plenary lectures and 11 invited lectures are placed in two separate chapters in the front.
Key Features
- Provides an overview of new developments and application in chemical reaction engineering
- Topics include traditional and emerging fields
- Papers reviewed by experts in the field
Readership
Chemical reaction engineers, consultants and researchers in academia and industry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 926
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2006
- Published:
- 10th May 2006
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080456515
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444517333
About the Editors
Hyun-Ku Rhee Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Seoul National University College of Engineering San 56-1, Sillim-dong Gwanak-gu Seoul 151-744 Korea
In-Sik Nam Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Pohang University of Science and Technology, Korea
Jong Moon Park Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Pohang University of Science and Technology, Korea