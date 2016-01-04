Neuroscience of Pain, Stress, and Emotion
1st Edition
Psychological and Clinical Implications
Description
Neuroscience of Pain, Stress, and Emotion: Psychological and Clinical Implications presents updated research on stress, pain, and emotion, all key research areas within both basic and clinical neuroscience. Improved research understanding of their interaction is ultimately necessary if clinicians and those working in the field of psychosomatic medicine are to alleviate patient suffering.
This volume offers broad coverage of that interaction, with chapters written by major researchers in the field. After reviewing the neuroscience of pain and stress, the contents go on to address the interaction between stress and chronic/acute pain, the role of different emotions in pain, neurobiological mechanisms mediating these various interactions, individual differences in both stress and pain, the role of patient expectations during treatment (placebo and nocebo responses), and how those relate to stress modulation.
While there are books on the market which discuss pain, stress, and emotion separately, this volume is the first to tackle their nexus, thus appealing to both researchers and clinicians.
Key Features
- Represents the only comprehensive reference detailing the link between pain, stress and emotion, covering the neuroscientific underpinnings, related psychological processes, and clinical implications
- Compiles, in one place, research which promises to improve the methodology of clinical trials and the use of knowledge of pain-stress-emotion effects in order to reduce patients’ suffering
- Provides comprehensive chapters authored by global leaders in the field, the broadest, most expert coverage available
Readership
Researchers, clinicians and advanced students in neuroscience, neurobiology and psychology, as well as pain specialists
Table of Contents
- Foreword
- Part 1. Introduction and Background on Pain and Stress
- Chapter 1. Neuroscience of Pain and Emotion
- Neuroanatomy of Pain and Emotion
- Pain and Emotion Interactions
- Conclusions
- Chapter 2. The Neurobiology of Stress
- The Stress Concept
- The Stress Stimulus
- The Stress Response
- Stress Response Interactions with Other Systems
- Termination of the Stress Response
- Individual Variation in the Stress Response
- The Stress Response and Affective Disorders
- Conclusions
- Chapter 3. Emotional Modulation of Pain
- A Brief Introduction to Some Terms
- Pain and Emotion within a Motivational Context
- Emotional Modulation of Pain in Healthy Humans
- Intense Negative Emotions Inhibit Pain: A Revision to MPT
- Emotional Modulation of Pain in Clinical Populations
- Summary and Implications
- Chapter 4. Sex Differences in Pain and Stress
- Introduction
- Sex Differences in Clinical Pain
- Sex Differences in Experimental Pain Responses
- Stress and Pain: An Introduction
- Relationship between Stress and Pain
- Sex Differences in Neuroendocrine Responses to Stress
- The Relationship of Stress to Chronic Pain Prevalence in Women
- Sex Differences in SIA
- Mechanisms Underlying Sex Differences in Pain
- Conclusions
- Part 2. Psychological Processes Related to Pain and Stress
- Chapter 5. Pain and the Placebo Effect
- Introduction
- Expectations
- Placebo Analgesia
- The Neurobiological Basis of Placebo Analgesia
- Social Factors and Placebo Modulation of Pain
- One or Multiple Placebo Effects?
- Emotional Valence and Arousal Modulate Pain
- The Role of Emotions in Placebo Responding
- Individual Differences in Placebo Analgesic Responses
- Implications for Treatment of Pain
- Conclusions
- Chapter 6. Nocebo and Pain
- Introduction
- Negative Expectations May Lead to Clinical Worsening
- Cholecystokinin Is a Mediator of Nocebo Hyperalgesia
- Imaging the Brain during Negative Expectations
- Conclusions
- Chapter 7. The Neuroscience of Pain and Fear
- Introduction to Pain and Fear
- The Modulation of Self-Reported Pain by Pain-Related Fear
- Conclusions and Emerging Issues
- Chapter 8. Integrating Memory, Meaning, and Emotions during Placebo Analgesia and Nocebo Hyperalgesia
- Environmental and Physical Causes of Placebo and Nocebo Responses
- External Causes
- Experiential Causes of Placebo Analgesic Responses: Expectation, Desire for Relief, and Emotions
- A Model of Somatic Self-reinforcing Feedback in Placebo (Nocebo) Effects on Patients with IBS
- Neuroimaging Evidence for a Self-reinforcing Placebo Analgesic Mechanism
- Nocebo Response
- Conclusions: Future Directions in Relating Brain Activity to Psychological Variables Associated with Placebo and Nocebo
- Part 3. Clinical Implications
- Chapter 9. Chronic Pain and Depression: Vulnerability and Resilience
- Epidemiology
- Depression and Suicide
- Pain–Depression Relationships
- Vulnerability
- Resiliency
- Psychological Flexibility
- Summary
- Chapter 10. Addiction, Pain, and Stress Response
- Introduction
- Addiction and Pain
- The Role of Stress in the Link between Addiction and Pain
- Other Factors
- Future Directions and Conclusions
- Chapter 11. Pain, Blood Pressure, and Hypertension
- Introduction
- Historical Overview
- The Baroreflex
- Animal Research on Blood Pressure-Related Hypoalgesia
- Human Research on Blood Pressure-Related Hypoalgesia
- Clinical Implications
- Concluding Thoughts
- Chapter 12. Chronic Pain and Fatigue
- Introduction
- Chronic Fatigue
- Pathophysiology
- Diagnosis
- Treatment
- Chronic Pain
- Mechanisms of Pain
- Pathophysiology
- Treatment
- Conclusion
- Chapter 13. Stress and Pain: Conclusions and Future Directions
- Introduction
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 4th January 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128006665
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128005385
About the Editor
Magne Flaten
Professor of Biological Psychology and Depatment Chair of Psychology at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology, Dr. Flaten’s reserach focuses on biological psychology, psychology of learning, behavioral medicine, and pain. He serves as a board member for European Psychologist and European Journal of Behavior Analysis and served as Chair for the Organizing Committee of the International Conference on Imaging in Neuroscience 2007-2009. Dr. Flaten chaired the 2011 symposium on placebo and pain at the annual Society for Neuroscience meeting.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Psychology, University of Tromsø, Norway
Mustafa al'Absi
Professor of Behavioral Medicine and holder of the Max & Mary La Due Pickworth Chair at the University of Minnesota Medical School, Dr. al’Absi is the founding director of the Duluth Medical Research Institute. He is also the Course Director of Behavioral Medicine at the Medical School, has a joint appointment as a Professor and a graduate faculty at the Departments of Physiology & Pharmacology, Neuroscience, Family Medicine, and the Integrated Biological Sciences Program. Professor al’Absi directs a research program focusing on the neurobiology of stress.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Behavioral Science, University of Minnesota Medical School, Duluth, MN, USA