Nature-inspired Methods in Chemometrics: Genetic Algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks, Volume 23

PART I: GENETIC ALGORITHMS

Chapter 1: Genetic Algorithms and Beyond Brian T. Luke SAIC-Frederick, Inc., Advanced Biomedical Computing Center, NCI Frederick, P.O. Box B, Frederick, MD 21702, USA

Chapter 2: Hybrid Genetic Algorithms D. Brynn Hibbert School of Chemical Sciences, University of New South Wales, Sydney, NSW2052, Australia

Chapter 3: Robust Soft Sensor Development Using Genetic Programming Arthur K. Kordona , Guido F. Smits,b Alex N. Kalosa, and Elsa M. Jordaan b aThe Dow Chemical Company, Freeport, TX 77566, USA bDow Benelux NV, Terneuzen, The Netherlands

Chapter 4: Genetic Algorithms in Molecular Modeling: a Review Alessandro Maiocchi Bracco Imaging S.p.A., Milano Research Center, via E. Folli 50, 20134 Milano, Italy

Chapter 5: MobyDigs: Sofwtare for Regression and Classification Models by Genetic Algorithms. Roberto Todeschini, Viviana Consonni, Andrea Mauri and Manuela Pavan Milano Chemometrics and QSAR Research Group, Dept. of Environmental Sciences, P.za della Scienza, 1, 20126 Milano, Italy

Chapter 6: Genetic Algorithm-PLS as a tool for wavelength selection in spectral data sets Riccardo Leardi University of Genova, Dept. of Pharmaceutical and Food Chemistry and Technology, via Brigata Salerno (ponte), 16147 Genova, Italy

PART II: ARTIFICIAL NEURAL NETWORKS

Chapter 7: Basics of Artificial Neural Networks Jure Zupan Laboratory of Chemometrics, National Institute of Chemistry, Ljubljana, Slovenia

Chapter 8: Artificial Neural Networks in Molecular Structures-Property Studies Marjana Novic and Marjan Vracko Laboratory of Chemometrics, National Institute of Chemistry, Ljubljana, Slovenia

Chapter 9: Neural Networks for the Calibration of Voltammetric Data Conrad Bessant and Edward Richards Cranfield Centre for Analytical Science, Cranfield University, Silsoe, Bedford MK45 4DT. UK.

Chapter 10: Neural Networks and Genetic Algorithms Applications in Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectroscopy Reinhard Meusingera and Uwe Himmelreichb aTechnical University of Darmstadt, Institute of Organic Chemistry, Petersenstrasse 22, D-64287 Darmstadt, Germany bUniversity of Sidney, Institute of Magnetic Resonance Research, Blackburn Bldg D06, Sydney, NSW 2006, Australia

Chapter 11: A QSAR Model for Predicting the Acute Toxicity of Pesticides to Gammarids James Devillers CTIS, 3 Chemin de la Gravière, 69140 Rillieux La Pape, France

CONCLUSION

Chapter 12: Applying Genetic Algorithms and Neural Networks to Chemometric Problems Brian T. Luke SAIC-Frederick, Inc., Advanced Biomedical Computing Center, NCI Frederick, P.O. Box B, Frederick, MD 21702, USA.