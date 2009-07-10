Natural Gas Hydrates
2nd Edition
A Guide for Engineers
Description
The petroleum industry spends millions of dollars every year to combat the formation of hydrates-the solid, crystalline compounds that form from water and small molecules-that cause problems by plugging transmission lines and damaging equipment. They are a problem in the production, transmission and processing of natural gas, and it is even possible for them to form in the reservoir itself if the conditions are favorable.
Natural Gas Hydrates is written for the field engineer working in the natural gas industry. This book explains how, when and where hydrates form, while providing the knowledge necessary to apply remedies in practical applications. New to the second edition, the use of new inhibitors: Kinetic Inhibitors and Anticoagulants and the topic of kinetics of hydrates. How fast do they form? How fast do they melt? New chapters on Hydrates in Nature, hydrates on the seafloor and a new section has also been added regarding the misconceptions about water dew points. Chapters on Hydrate Types and Formers, Computer Methods, Inhibiting Hydrate Formation with Chemicals, Dehydration of Natural Gas and Phase Diagrams Hydrate Dehydration of Natural Gas and Phase Diagrams have been expanded and updated along with the companion website.
Key Features
- Understand what gas hydrates are, how they form and what can be done to combat their formation
- Avoid the same problems BP experienced with clogged pipelines
- Presents the four most common approaches to evaluate hydrates: heat, depressurization, inhibitor chemicals, and dehydration.
Readership
Chemical Engineers, Petroleum Engineers, Pipeline Engineers, Any engineers working with the production, transportation, or drilling of natural gas
Table of Contents
Introduction Hydrate Types and Formers Hand Calculation Methods Computer Methods Inhibiting Hydrate Formation With Chemicals Dehydration of Natural Gas Combating Hydrates Using Heat and Pressure Physical Properties of Hydrates Diagrams * Water Content of Natural Gas
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2009
- Published:
- 10th July 2009
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781493303267
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080570020
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750684903
About the Author
John Carroll
John Carroll is currently Director, Geostorage Processing Engineering for Gas Liquids Engineering, Ltd. in Calgary. With more than 20 years of experience, he supports other engineers with software problems and provides information involving fluid properties, hydrates and phase equilibria. Prior to that, he has worked for Honeywell, University of Alberta as a seasonal lecturer, and Amoco Canada as a Petroleum Engineer. John has published a couple of books, sits on three editorial advisory boards, and he has authored/co-authored more than 60 papers. He has trained many engineers on natural gas throughout the world, and is a member of several associations including SPE, AIChE, and GPAC. John earned a Bachelor of Science (with Distinction) and a Doctorate of Philosophy, both in Chemical Engineering from the University of Alberta. He is a registered professional engineer in the province of Alberta and New Brunswick, Canada.
Affiliations and Expertise
Gas Liquids Engineering, Ltd.
