Natural Gas Hydrates - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780750684903, 9780080570020

Natural Gas Hydrates

2nd Edition

A Guide for Engineers

Authors: John Carroll John Carroll
Paperback ISBN: 9781493303267
eBook ISBN: 9780080570020
Hardcover ISBN: 9780750684903
Imprint: Gulf Professional Publishing
Published Date: 10th July 2009
Page Count: 288
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
110.00
93.50
144.00
122.40
88.00
74.80
147.27
125.18
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
81.00
68.85
101.00
85.85
132.95
113.01
224.54
190.86
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The petroleum industry spends millions of dollars every year to combat the formation of hydrates-the solid, crystalline compounds that form from water and small molecules-that cause problems by plugging transmission lines and damaging equipment. They are a problem in the production, transmission and processing of natural gas, and it is even possible for them to form in the reservoir itself if the conditions are favorable.

Natural Gas Hydrates is written for the field engineer working in the natural gas industry. This book explains how, when and where hydrates form, while providing the knowledge necessary to apply remedies in practical applications. New to the second edition, the use of new inhibitors: Kinetic Inhibitors and Anticoagulants and the topic of kinetics of hydrates. How fast do they form? How fast do they melt? New chapters on Hydrates in Nature, hydrates on the seafloor and a new section has also been added regarding the misconceptions about water dew points. Chapters on Hydrate Types and Formers, Computer Methods, Inhibiting Hydrate Formation with Chemicals, Dehydration of Natural Gas and Phase Diagrams Hydrate Dehydration of Natural Gas and Phase Diagrams have been expanded and updated along with the companion website.

Key Features

  • Understand what gas hydrates are, how they form and what can be done to combat their formation
  • Avoid the same problems BP experienced with clogged pipelines
  • Presents the four most common approaches to evaluate hydrates: heat, depressurization, inhibitor chemicals, and dehydration.

Readership

Chemical Engineers, Petroleum Engineers, Pipeline Engineers, Any engineers working with the production, transportation, or drilling of natural gas

Table of Contents

Introduction Hydrate Types and Formers Hand Calculation Methods Computer Methods Inhibiting Hydrate Formation With Chemicals Dehydration of Natural Gas Combating Hydrates Using Heat and Pressure Physical Properties of Hydrates Diagrams * Water Content of Natural Gas

Details

No. of pages:
288
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Gulf Professional Publishing 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Gulf Professional Publishing
Paperback ISBN:
9781493303267
eBook ISBN:
9780080570020
Hardcover ISBN:
9780750684903

About the Author

John Carroll

John Carroll is currently Director, Geostorage Processing Engineering for Gas Liquids Engineering, Ltd. in Calgary. With more than 20 years of experience, he supports other engineers with software problems and provides information involving fluid properties, hydrates and phase equilibria. Prior to that, he has worked for Honeywell, University of Alberta as a seasonal lecturer, and Amoco Canada as a Petroleum Engineer. John has published a couple of books, sits on three editorial advisory boards, and he has authored/co-authored more than 60 papers. He has trained many engineers on natural gas throughout the world, and is a member of several associations including SPE, AIChE, and GPAC. John earned a Bachelor of Science (with Distinction) and a Doctorate of Philosophy, both in Chemical Engineering from the University of Alberta. He is a registered professional engineer in the province of Alberta and New Brunswick, Canada.

Affiliations and Expertise

Gas Liquids Engineering, Ltd.

John Carroll

John Carroll is currently Director, Geostorage Processing Engineering for Gas Liquids Engineering, Ltd. in Calgary. With more than 20 years of experience, he supports other engineers with software problems and provides information involving fluid properties, hydrates and phase equilibria. Prior to that, he has worked for Honeywell, University of Alberta as a seasonal lecturer, and Amoco Canada as a Petroleum Engineer. John has published a couple of books, sits on three editorial advisory boards, and he has authored/co-authored more than 60 papers. He has trained many engineers on natural gas throughout the world, and is a member of several associations including SPE, AIChE, and GPAC. John earned a Bachelor of Science (with Distinction) and a Doctorate of Philosophy, both in Chemical Engineering from the University of Alberta. He is a registered professional engineer in the province of Alberta and New Brunswick, Canada.

Affiliations and Expertise

Gas Liquids Engineering, Ltd.

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.