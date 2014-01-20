Natural and Synthetic Biomedical Polymers
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Polymers are important and attractive biomaterials for researchers and clinical applications due to the ease of tailoring their chemical, physical and biological properties for target devices. Due to this versatility they are rapidly replacing other classes of biomaterials such as ceramics or metals. As a result, the demand for biomedical polymers has grown exponentially and supports a diverse and highly monetized research community. Currently worth $1.2bn in 2009 (up from $650m in 2000), biomedical polymers are expected to achieve a CAGR of 9.8% until 2015, supporting a current research community of approximately 28,000+.
Summarizing the main advances in biopolymer development of the last decades, this work systematically covers both the physical science and biomedical engineering of the multidisciplinary field. Coverage extends across synthesis, characterization, design consideration and biomedical applications. The work supports scientists researching the formulation of novel polymers with desirable physical, chemical, biological, biomechanical and degradation properties for specific targeted biomedical applications.
Key Features
- Combines chemistry, biology and engineering for expert and appropriate integration of design and engineering of polymeric biomaterials
- Physical, chemical, biological, biomechanical and degradation properties alongside currently deployed clinical applications of specific biomaterials aids use as single source reference on field.
- 15+ case studies provides in-depth analysis of currently used polymeric biomaterials, aiding design considerations for the future
Readership
Graduate biomaterials researchers and biomedical engineers with some medical device designers.
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Contributors
- Foreword
- Chapter 1: Polymer Synthesis and Processing
- Abstract
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Types of Polymerization
- 1.3 Techniques of Polymerization
- 1.4 Polymers: Properties, Synthesis, and Their Biomedical Applications
- 1.5 Processing of Polymers for Biomedical Devices
- 1.6 Future Perspectives
- 1.7 Conclusions
- Chapter 2: Hierarchical Characterization of Biomedical Polymers
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 The Hierarchical Characterization Approach
- 2.3 Bulk Characterization
- 2.4 Surface Characterization
- 2.5 Future Prospects
- Chapter 3: Proteins and Poly(Amino Acids)
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Fibrin-Based Biomaterials
- 3.3 Elastin-Based Biomaterials
- 3.4 Silk-Based Biomaterials
- 3.5 Collagen-Based Biomaterials
- 3.6 Poly(Glutamic Acid)-Based Biomaterials
- 3.7 Cyanophycin and Poly(Aspartic Acid)-Based Biomaterials
- 3.8 Poly-L-Lysine-Based Biomaterials
- 3.9 Conclusions and Future Work
- Chapter 4: Natural Polymers: Polysaccharides and Their Derivatives for Biomedical Applications
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Hyaluronic Acid
- 4.3 Chondroitin Sulfate
- 4.4 Chitin and Chitosan
- 4.5 Alginic Acid
- 4.6 Cellulose
- 4.7 Conclusions
- Chapter 5: Chitosan as a Biomaterial: Structure, Properties, and Applications in Tissue Engineering and Drug Delivery
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Chitosan Chemistry
- 5.3 Chitosan Physics
- 5.4 Biological Properties of Chitosan
- 5.5 Chitosan Application in Tissue Engineering
- 5.6 Chitosan Application in Drug Delivery
- 5.7 Conclusions
- Chapter 6: Poly(α-ester)s
- Abstract
- 6.1 Advantages of Absorbable Poly(α-Ester)s
- 6.2 Polylactides, Polyglycolides, and Copolymers Thereof
- 6.3 Bacterial and Other Recombinant Polyesters
- Chapter 7: Polyurethanes
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Synthesis and Characterization
- 7.3 Impact of Composition on Polyurethane Properties
- 7.4 Phase Separation Behavior
- 7.5 Calcification
- 7.6 Polyurethane Applications
- 7.7 Conclusion
- Chapter 8: Poly(Ester Amide)s: Recent Developments on Synthesis and Applications
- Abstract
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Synthesis of PEAs
- 8.3 Design of PEAs with a Given Microstructure
- 8.4 Liquid Crystals and Rigid-Chain PEAs
- 8.5 PEAs from Renewable Sources
- 8.6 Miscellaneous Applications of PEAs
- 8.7 Conclusions
- Chapter 9: Progress in Functionalized Biodegradable Polyesters
- Abstract
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Functionalized Polyesters
- Chapter 10: Polyanhydrides
- Abstract
- 10.1 History of Polyanhydrides
- 10.2 Properties of Polyanhydrides
- 10.3 Synthesis of Polyanhydrides
- 10.4 Classes of Polyanhydrides
- 10.5 Biodegradability
- 10.6 Biocompatibility
- 10.7 Applications
- Chapter 11: Polyphosphazenes
- Abstract
- 11.1 Introduction
- 11.2 Synthesis of Polyphosphazenes
- 11.3 Biodegradable Polyphosphazenes
- 11.4 Applications of Biodegradable Polyphosphazenes in Tissue Engineering
- 11.5 Conclusions and Future Trends
- Chapter 12: Pseudo Poly(Amino Acids) Composed of Amino Acids Linked by Nonamide Bonds such as Esters, Imino Carbonates, and Carbonates
- Abstract
- 12.1 Introduction
- 12.2 Synthesis of "Pseudo" Poly(Amino Acid)
- 12.3 Ester-Based "Pseudo" Poly(Amino Acids)
- 12.4 Amide-Based "Pseudo" Poly(Amino Acids)
- 12.5 Carbonate-Based "Pseudo" Poly(Amino Acids)
- 12.6 Urethane-Based "Pseudo" Poly(Amino Acids)
- 12.7 Conclusions
- Chapter 13: Polyacetals
- Abstract
- 13.1 Introduction
- 13.2 Biomedical Applications
- 13.3 Conclusions
- Chapter 14: Biomaterials and Tissue Engineering for Soft Tissue Reconstruction
- Abstract
- 14.1 Introduction
- 14.2 Biomaterials
- 14.3 Cell Sources
- 14.4 Discussion
- Chapter 15: Dendrimers and Its Biomedical Applications
- Abstract
- 15.1 Introduction
- 15.2 Synthesis and Characterization
- 15.3 Dendrimer Types
- 15.4 Drug Loading in Dendrimers
- 15.5 Biomedical Applications
- 15.6 Summary
- Chapter 16: Design Strategies and Applications of Citrate-Based Biodegradable Elastomeric Polymers
- Abstract
- 16.1 Introduction
- 16.2 Design Strategies of CABEs
- 16.3 Applications of CABEs
- 16.4 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 17: Nucleic Acid Aptamers for Biomaterials Development
- Abstract
- 17.1 Introduction
- 17.2 Biomaterials
- 17.3 Nucleic Acid Aptamers
- 17.4 Development of Aptamer-Functionalized Biomaterials
- 17.5 Conclusion
- Chapter 18: Biomedical Applications of Nondegradable Polymers
- Abstract
- 18.1 Introduction
- 18.2 Nondegradable Polymers as Biomaterials
- 18.3 Characterization
- 18.4 Future Prospects
- Chapter 19: Polymeric Biomaterials for Implantable Prostheses
- Abstract
- 19.1 Introduction
- 19.2 Biocompatibility of Polymeric Prostheses
- 19.3 Structural Compatibility and Mechanical Durability of Polymeric Prostheses
- 19.4 Applications of Polymeric Biomaterials in Implantable Prostheses
- 19.5 Emerging Classes of Polymeric Biomaterials for Implantable Prostheses
- 19.6 Conclusion and Perspectives
- Chapter 20: Polymeric Materials in Drug Delivery
- Abstract
- 20.1 Introduction
- 20.2 Mechanical/Thermal Properties of Polymers
- 20.3 Surface and Morphological Characterization of Polymers
- 20.4 Biocompatibility Testing of Polymeric Materials
- 20.5 In Vitro Dissolution Testing Methods for Polymeric Formulations
- 20.6 Conclusions
- Chapter 21: Polymeric Biomaterials in Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine
- Abstract
- 21.1 Introduction
- 21.2 Natural Polymers in Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine
- 21.3 Synthetic Polymers in Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine
- 21.4 Conclusions
- Chapter 22: Polymeric Biomaterials for Medical Diagnostics in the Central Nervous System
- Abstract
- 22.1 Introduction
- 22.2 Current Standards for Medical Diagnostics in the CNS
- 22.3 The Challenge of Diagnostics in the CNS
- 22.4 Polymeric Nanoparticles
- 22.5 Lipid-Based Nanocarrier Diagnostic Systems
- 22.6 Dendrimers
- 22.7 Quantum Dots
- 22.8 Microbubbles
- 22.9 Biosensors
- 22.10 Toxicity
- 22.11 Theranostics
- 22.12 Conclusion and Future Opportunities
- Chapter 23: Polymeric Biomaterials in Nanomedicine
- Abstract
- 23.1 Introduction
- 23.2 Polymeric Nanomedicine Considerations
- 23.3 Polymeric Nanomedicine Applications
- 23.4 Nanotoxicity and Polymeric Challenges
- 23.5 Conclusions
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 420
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2014
- Published:
- 20th January 2014
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123969835
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123972903
About the Editor
Sangamesh G. Kum bar
Dr. Kumbar is an Assistant Professor in the Departments of Orthopaedic Surgery, Materials Science & Engineering and Biomedical Engineering at the University of Connecticut. His research is focused on synthesis and characterization of novel biomaterials for tissue engineering and drug delivery applications. These polymeric materials namely polysaccharides, polyphosphazenes, polyanhydrides, polyesters as well as blends of two or more of the polymeric materials and composites combining the polymeric materials with ceramics in the form of 3-dimentional porous structures will serve as scaffolds for variety of tissue engineering applications. Dr. Kumbar is an active member of Society for Biomaterials (SFB), Controlled Release Society (CRS), Materials Research Society (MRS) and Orthopaedic Research Society (ORS). Dr. Kumbar is serving as a reviewer for more than 25 journals in the field of biomaterials, drug delivery and tissue engineering. He has recently edited a book “Natural and Synthetic Biomedical Polymers” Elsevier Science & Technology, 2014- ISBN: 978-0-12-396983-5. He is also on the Editorial Board of more than 7 journals in the area of his expertise including Journal of Biomedical Materials Research-Part B, Journal of Applied Polymer Science, and Journal of Biomedical Nanotechnology.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Connecticut Health Center, USA
Cato Laurencin
Dr. Laurencin is the Van Dusen Distinguished Endowed Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, and Professor of Chemical, Materials, and Biomedical Engineering at the University of Connecticut. In addition, Dr. Laurencin is a University Professor at the University of Connecticut (the 7th in the institution’s history). He is the Director of both the Institute for Regenerative Engineering, and the Raymond and Beverly Sackler Center at the University of Connecticut Health Center. Dr. Laurencin serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the Connecticut Institute for Clinical and Translational Science at UCONN.
Dr. Laurencin earned his undergraduate degree in Chemical Engineering from Princeton, his medical degree, Magna Cum Laude, from Harvard Medical School, and his Ph.D. in Biochemical Engineering/Biotechnology from M.I.T.
A board certified orthopaedic surgeon and shoulder/ knee specialist, he won the Nicolas Andry Award from the Association of Bone and Joint Surgeons. His discoveries in research have been highlighted by Scientific American Magazine, and more recently by National Geographic Magazine in its “100 Scientific Discoveries that Changed the World” edition.
Dr. Laurencin is an outstanding mentor and he has received the Presidential Award for Excellence in Science, Mathematics and Engineering Mentoring in ceremonies at the White House. Dr. Laurencin has received the Elizabeth Hurlock Beckman Award for mentoring, and the American Association for the Advancement of Science’s Mentor Award.
Dr. Laurencin previously served as the UConn Health Center’s Vice President for Health Affairs and Dean of the School of Medicine. Prior to that, Dr. Laurencin was the Lillian T. Pratt Distinguished Professor and Chair of the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery at the University of Virginia, and Orthopaedic Surgeon-in-Chief for the University of Virginia Health System.
Dr. Laurencin is an elected member of the Institute of Medicine of the National Academy of Sciences, and an elected member of the National Academy of Engineering. He is also an elected member of the National Academy of Inventors.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Connecticut Health Center, Farmington, CT, USA
Meng Deng
Affiliations and Expertise
The University of Connecticut Health Center, USA
Reviews
"Overall, the book is of very great interest to a wide audience interacting with polymers, including chemists, biologists, and material scientists."--Biomat.net, July 2014
"Each chapter has a detailed table of contents. The text is generally well supported with figures and tables. Original literature is extensively cited. A useful index is provided. Overall, the book provides a concise introduction to biomedical polymers. It is hardbound and produced to a good quality."--Biotechnology Advances, 32, 2014