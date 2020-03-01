Nanotoxicity
1st Edition
Prevention and Antibacterial Applications of Nanomaterials
Table of Contents
PART 1: BASIC PRINCIPLES
1. Nano-toxicity: An introduction
2. Nanoparticle–physiological media interactions
3. In vitro standard methods for cellular toxicity of nanoparticles
4. In vivo studies: Nanotoxicity and its biodistribution in organisms
5. In vitro and in vivo inflammatory effect of nanoparticles
6. Standard biological assays for nanotoxicity and its biodistribution
PART 2: TOXICITY OF NANOMATERIALS
7. Toxicity of metallic nanoparticles
8. Toxicity of metal oxide nanoparticles
9. Toxicity of ceramic nanomaterials
10. Toxicity of carbonaceous nanomaterials (CNTs, graphene..)
11. Toxicity of polymeric nanomaterials
PART 3: PREVENTION OF NANOTOXICITY
12. General methods for detection and evaluation of nanotoxicity
13. General methods for mitigating nanotoxicity.
14. General regulations for safety manufacturer of nanomaterials
15. General regulations for safety application of nanomaterials
16. General regulations for safety disposal/exposure of nanomaterials
17. Nanomaterial waste management
PART 4: EMERGING ANTIBACTERIAL APPLICATIONS
18. Antibacterial activity of noble metals nanoparticles
19. Antibacterial activity of metal oxide nanoparticles
20. Antibacterial activity of noble metal- metal oxide hybrid nanoparticles
21. Antibacterial nanocoatings
22. Application in agry-food productions
23. Application in building materials
24. Antimicrobial nanomaterials for water disinfection
25. Antimicrobial nanomaterials for air disinfection/purification/remediation
PART 5: CONCLUSIONS AND FUTURE PERSPECTIVES
26. Current industrial scale up application
27. Future scope
Description
Nanotoxicity: Prevention, Fundamentals and Antibacterial Applications of Nanomaterials focuses on the fundamental concepts for cytotoxicity and genotoxicity of nanomaterials. It sheds more light on the underlying phenomena and fundamental mechanisms through which nanomaterials interact with organisms and physiological media. The book provides good guidance for toxic prevention methods and management in the manufacture/application/disposal. The book also discusses the potential applications of nanomaterials-based antibiotics.
The potential toxic effects of nanomaterials result not only from the type of base materials, but also from their size/ ligands/surface chemical modifications. This book discusses why different classes of nanomaterials display toxic properties, and what can be done to mitigate this toxicity. It also explores how nanomaterials are being used as antimicrobial agents, being used to purify air and water, and counteract a range of infectious diseases.
This is an important reference for materials scientists, environmental scientists and biomedical scientists, who are seeking to gain a greater understanding of how nanomaterials can be used to combat toxic agents, and how the toxicity of nanomaterials themselves can best be mitigated.
Key Features
- Explains the underlying phenomena and fundamental mechanisms through which nanomaterials interact with organisms and physiological media
- Outlines major methods for mitigating and prevention of nanotoxicity
- Discusses the applications of nanomaterials-based antibiotics
Readership
Materials Scientists, Engineers and Toxicologists in academia
Details
- No. of pages:
- 500
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st March 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128199435
About the Editors
Susai Rajendran Editor
Susai Rajendran is Research Director, Professor of Chemistry St. Antony’s College of Arts and Sciences For Women, India. His research focuses on corrosion and its control.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Director, Professor of Chemistry, St. Antony’s College of Arts and Sciences For Women, India
Anita Mukherjee Editor
is Professor of Botany at the University of Calcutta, India. Her research focuses in the areas of cell biology, genetic toxicology, and nanobiotechnology
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Calcutta, India
Tuan Anh Nguyen Editor
Tuan Anh Nguyen is Head of the Microanalysis Department, Institute for Tropical Technology, Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology, Vietnam. His research focuses on advanced nanomaterials
Affiliations and Expertise
Head of the Microanalysis Department, Institute for Tropical Technology, Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology, Vietnam
Chandraiah Godugu Editor
is Assistant Professor of Department of Regulatory Toxicology, National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Hyderabad, India. His research focuses on the role of Telmisartan in improved intratumral distribution of nanoparticles.
Affiliations and Expertise
National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Hyderabad, India
Ritesh Shukla Editor
is Assistant Professsor of Biological and Life Sciences, Ahmedabad University, India. His research focuses on applied nanotechnology, biotechnology, immunology and toxicology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Ahmedabad University, India