Nanotoxicity - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128199435

Nanotoxicity

1st Edition

Prevention and Antibacterial Applications of Nanomaterials

Editors: Susai Rajendran Anita Mukherjee Tuan Anh Nguyen Chandraiah Godugu Ritesh Shukla
Paperback ISBN: 9780128199435
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st March 2020
Page Count: 500
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
220.00
187.00
170.00
144.50
195.00
165.75
308.14
261.92
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

PART 1: BASIC PRINCIPLES
1. Nano-toxicity: An introduction
2. Nanoparticle–physiological media interactions
3. In vitro standard methods for cellular toxicity of nanoparticles
4. In vivo studies: Nanotoxicity and its biodistribution in organisms
5. In vitro and in vivo inflammatory effect of nanoparticles
6. Standard biological assays for nanotoxicity and its biodistribution

PART 2: TOXICITY OF NANOMATERIALS
7. Toxicity of metallic nanoparticles
8. Toxicity of metal oxide nanoparticles
9. Toxicity of ceramic nanomaterials
10. Toxicity of carbonaceous nanomaterials (CNTs, graphene..)
11. Toxicity of polymeric nanomaterials

PART 3: PREVENTION OF NANOTOXICITY
12. General methods for detection and evaluation of nanotoxicity
13. General methods for mitigating nanotoxicity.
14. General regulations for safety manufacturer of nanomaterials
15. General regulations for safety application of nanomaterials
16. General regulations for safety disposal/exposure of nanomaterials
17. Nanomaterial waste management

PART 4: EMERGING ANTIBACTERIAL APPLICATIONS
18. Antibacterial activity of noble metals nanoparticles
19. Antibacterial activity of metal oxide nanoparticles
20. Antibacterial activity of noble metal- metal oxide hybrid nanoparticles
21. Antibacterial nanocoatings
22. Application in agry-food productions
23. Application in building materials
24. Antimicrobial nanomaterials for water disinfection
25. Antimicrobial nanomaterials for air disinfection/purification/remediation

PART 5: CONCLUSIONS AND FUTURE PERSPECTIVES
26. Current industrial scale up application
27. Future scope

Description

Nanotoxicity: Prevention, Fundamentals and Antibacterial Applications of Nanomaterials focuses on the fundamental concepts for cytotoxicity and genotoxicity of nanomaterials. It sheds more light on the underlying phenomena and fundamental mechanisms through which nanomaterials interact with organisms and physiological media. The book provides good guidance for toxic prevention methods and management in the manufacture/application/disposal. The book also discusses the potential applications of nanomaterials-based antibiotics.

The potential toxic effects of nanomaterials result not only from the type of base materials, but also from their size/ ligands/surface chemical modifications. This book discusses why different classes of nanomaterials display toxic properties, and what can be done to mitigate this toxicity. It also explores how nanomaterials are being used as antimicrobial agents, being used to purify air and water, and counteract a range of infectious diseases.

This is an important reference for materials scientists, environmental scientists and biomedical scientists, who are seeking to gain a greater understanding of how nanomaterials can be used to combat toxic agents, and how the toxicity of nanomaterials themselves can best be mitigated.

Key Features

  • Explains the underlying phenomena and fundamental mechanisms through which nanomaterials interact with organisms and physiological media
  • Outlines major methods for mitigating and prevention of nanotoxicity
  • Discusses the applications of nanomaterials-based antibiotics

Readership

Materials Scientists, Engineers and Toxicologists in academia

Details

No. of pages:
500
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
1st March 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780128199435

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Susai Rajendran Editor

Susai Rajendran is Research Director, Professor of Chemistry St. Antony’s College of Arts and Sciences For Women, India. His research focuses on corrosion and its control.

Affiliations and Expertise

Research Director, Professor of Chemistry, St. Antony’s College of Arts and Sciences For Women, India

Anita Mukherjee Editor

is Professor of Botany at the University of Calcutta, India. Her research focuses in the areas of cell biology, genetic toxicology, and nanobiotechnology

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Calcutta, India

Tuan Anh Nguyen Editor

Tuan Anh Nguyen is Head of the Microanalysis Department, Institute for Tropical Technology, Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology, Vietnam. His research focuses on advanced nanomaterials

Affiliations and Expertise

Head of the Microanalysis Department, Institute for Tropical Technology, Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology, Vietnam

Chandraiah Godugu Editor

is Assistant Professor of Department of Regulatory Toxicology, National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Hyderabad, India. His research focuses on the role of Telmisartan in improved intratumral distribution of nanoparticles.

Affiliations and Expertise

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Hyderabad, India

Ritesh Shukla Editor

is Assistant Professsor of Biological and Life Sciences, Ahmedabad University, India. His research focuses on applied nanotechnology, biotechnology, immunology and toxicology.

Affiliations and Expertise

Ahmedabad University, India

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.