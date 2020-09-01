Nanosensors and Nanodevices for Smart Multifunctional Textiles

PART 1: FUNDAMENTALS

1. Smart nano-textiles: An introduction

2. Advanced characterization techniques for textiles

3. Methods for design and fabrication of nanosensors used in textiles

4. Methods for design and fabrication of nanodevices used in textiles

5. Nanosensors for passive smart textiles

6. Nanosensors and nanodevices for active smart textiles

7. Mathematical modeling and simulation of smart textiles

PART 2: APPLICATIONS

8. Water and oil repellent textiles

9. Nanobased antibacterial textiles

10. Smart electronic yarns and wearable fabrics for human biomonitoring

11. Organic electronics on natural cotton fibres

12. Electroconductive cotton textiles using graphene

13. Carbon coated textiles for flexible energy storage

14. Nanopatterned textile-based wearable triboelectric nanogenerator

15. Highly sensitive biosensors from textiles

16. Soft capacitor fibers using conductive polymers for electronic textiles

17. Flexible fiber batteries

18. Design transforming dress based on pneumatic systems

19. Structures of novel antimicrobial agents for textiles

20. Color-changing and color-tunable photonic bandgap fiber textiles

21. Smart and electronic textiles

22. Smart textiles in healthcare

23. Light emitting textiles for photodynamic therapy textiles

24. Textile nano-antennas

25. Flexible photovoltaic cells embedded into textile structures

26. Textiles for flexible solar cells and 3D printable materials

PART 3: ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACTS AND FUTURE SCOPES

27. Environmental impacts

28. Future scopes and current applications of smart-nanotextiles