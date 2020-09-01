Nanosensors and Nanodevices for Smart Multifunctional Textiles
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
PART 1: FUNDAMENTALS
1. Smart nano-textiles: An introduction
2. Advanced characterization techniques for textiles
3. Methods for design and fabrication of nanosensors used in textiles
4. Methods for design and fabrication of nanodevices used in textiles
5. Nanosensors for passive smart textiles
6. Nanosensors and nanodevices for active smart textiles
7. Mathematical modeling and simulation of smart textiles
PART 2: APPLICATIONS
8. Water and oil repellent textiles
9. Nanobased antibacterial textiles
10. Smart electronic yarns and wearable fabrics for human biomonitoring
11. Organic electronics on natural cotton fibres
12. Electroconductive cotton textiles using graphene
13. Carbon coated textiles for flexible energy storage
14. Nanopatterned textile-based wearable triboelectric nanogenerator
15. Highly sensitive biosensors from textiles
16. Soft capacitor fibers using conductive polymers for electronic textiles
17. Flexible fiber batteries
18. Design transforming dress based on pneumatic systems
19. Structures of novel antimicrobial agents for textiles
20. Color-changing and color-tunable photonic bandgap fiber textiles
21. Smart and electronic textiles
22. Smart textiles in healthcare
23. Light emitting textiles for photodynamic therapy textiles
24. Textile nano-antennas
25. Flexible photovoltaic cells embedded into textile structures
26. Textiles for flexible solar cells and 3D printable materials
PART 3: ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACTS AND FUTURE SCOPES
27. Environmental impacts
28. Future scopes and current applications of smart-nanotextiles
Description
Nanotechnology has been incorporated into a wide range of garments to improve the durability of clothing / apparel and create new properties for a special end-used application. It also incorporates wearable electronics into clothing to make it smarter. Smart nano-textiles refers to the uses and integration of smart nanocoatings, nanosensors and nanodevices in multifunctional textiles, since they are both low cost and have low power consumption. Various organic and inorganic nanomaterials can be used in garments to improve their properties and create new properties such as anti-bacterial, superhydrophobic, auto-cleaning, self-cleaning, stain repellent, wrinkle-free, static eliminating, fire resistant and electrically conductive properties.
This book focuses on the fundamental concepts and approaches for the preparation of smart nanotextiles, their properties, and their applications in multifarious industries, including smart garments, biomedicine, construction/building materials, energy conversion/storage, automotive/aerospace industries and agriculture.
Key Features
- Shows how nanotechnology is being used to be able to enhance textiles with smart properties, including anti-bacterial, superhydrophobic and auto-cleaning
- Explores which nanomaterial types are most compatible with particular textile classes
- Assesses the major challenges of integrating nanosensors and nanodevices into textiles
Readership
Materials scientists and engineers working in the fields of sensing and textiles
Details
- No. of pages:
- 500
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st September 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128207772
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Andrea Ehrmann Editor
Andrea Ehrmann is Professor of Measurement Technology, Physics and Textile Technologies at Bielefeld University of Applied Sciences, Germany. Her research focuses on the 3D printing of textile materials.
Affiliations and Expertise
Bielefeld University of Applied Sciences, Germany
Tuan Anh Nguyen Editor
Tuan Anh Nguyen is Head of the Microanalysis Department, Institute for Tropical Technology, Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology, Vietnam. His research focuses on advanced nanomaterials
Affiliations and Expertise
Head, Microanalysis Department, Institute for Tropical Technology, Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology, Vietnam
Phuong Nguyen Tri Editor
Phuong Nguyen Tri is Research Officer at the Department of Chemistry, University of Montréal, Canada, and Visiting Professor at the Institute of Research and Development, Duy Tan University, Vietnam. His research focuses on agro-composites, nanocomposites, polymer blends, crystallization of ultra-thin films, nanostructuration of blends, polymer ageing, smart coatings, hybrid nanoparticles, personal protective materials and rupture mechanisms of polymer materials.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, Biochemistry and Physic, Universite du Quebec a Trois-Rivieres, Canada