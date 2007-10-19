Nanoparticle Technology Handbook

Foreword Preface



Fundamentals

Chapter 1. Basic properties and measuring methods of nanoparticles Chapter 2. Structural control of nanoparticles Chapter 3. Properties and behavior of nanoparticles and their dispersed system Chapter 4. Control of nanostructure of materials Chapter 5. Characterization methods for nanostructure of materials Chapter 6. Evaluation methods for properties of nanostructured body Chapter 7. Environmental and safety issues with nanoparticles

Applications

Chapter 1. Dispersion of silica particles using alkoxysilane and industrialization Chapter 2. Generation of metal nanoparticles using reactive plasma arc evaporation Chapter 3. Sensing based on localized surface plasmon resonance in metallic nanoparticles Chapter 4. Microelectronics packaging by metal nanoparticle pastes Chapter 5. Dye-sensitized solar cell Utilizing metal nanoparticles Chapter 6. Design of nanoparticles for oral delivery of peptide drugs Chapter 7. Formation of thick electronic ceramic films with bonding technique of crystalline fine particles and their applications Chapter 8. Development and multi-functionalization of high-functional separation membranes Chapter 9. Development of polymer-clay nanocomposites by dispersion particle into polymer materials Chapter 10. Development of novel ferroelectric materials Chapter 11. Development of new phosphors Chapter 12. Zeolite membrane Chapter 13. Enhancement of the performance of insulating materials Chapter 14. Barium titanate nanoparticles synthesized under sub and supercritical water conditions Chapter 15. Ceramic filter for trapping diesel particles Chapter 16. Nano particle formation of DNA (globule transformation) Chapter 17. Addressing of nano-particles by using DNA molecules Chapter 18. Development of high performance electrochemical reactors Chapter 19. Dendrimers and their application Chapter 20. Electrical conductive CNT dispersed Si3N4 ceramics Chapter 21. Development of functional skincare cosmetics using biodegradable PLGA nanospheres Chapter 22. Development of photonic crystals based on nanoparticle assembly Chapter 23. Liquid-crystalline inorganic nano- and fine- particles Chapter 24. Closely packed colloidal crystal assembled with nano-particles and its application for smart materials with tunable structural color Chapter 25. Development of new cosmetics based on nanoparticles Chapter 26. Dispersion control of AL203 nano-particles in ethanol Chapter 27. Development of thermoresponsive magnetic nanoparticle and its deployment in the biotechnology field Chapter 28. Development of fuel cells Chapter 29. Delivery to the brain Chapter 30. Nozzle-free ink jet technology Chapter 31. Development of exhaust catalyst Chapter 32. Development of optical memory using semiconductor nanoparticles Chapter 33. Development of bright phosphors using glasses incorporating semiconductor nanoparticles Chapter 34. Development of photocatalyst inserted into surface of porous aluminosilicate Chapter 35. AC overhead transmission line audible noise reduction measures using surface improvement Chapter 36. Development of a high performance secondary battery by controlling the surface structure Chapter 37. Pinpointed delivery Chapter 38. Expression of optical function by nanostructure using femtosecond laser processing Chapter 39. Instantaneous nano-foaming method for fabrication of closed-porosity silica particle Chapter 40. Evaluation and applications of dispersing carbon nanotube CNT in the polymers Chapter 41. Surface modification of inorganic nanoparticles by organic functional groups Chapter 42. Fabrication technique of organic nanocrystals and their optical properties and materialization Chapter 43. Bio-imaging with quantum dots Chapter 44. Application of quantum dots for the bio-medical engineering