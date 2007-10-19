Nanoparticle Technology Handbook
Nanoparticle technology, which handles the preparation, processing, application and characterisation of nanoparticles, is a new and revolutionary technology. It becomes the core of nanotechnology as an extension of the conventional Fine Particle / Powder Technology. Nanoparticle technology plays an important role in the implementation of nanotechnology in many engineering and industrial fields including electronic devices, advanced ceramics, new batteries, engineered catalysts, functional paint and ink, Drug Delivery System, biotechnology, etc.; and makes use of the unique properties of the nanoparticles which are completely different from those of the bulk materials.
This new handbook is the first to explain complete aspects of nanoparticles with many application examples showing their advantages and advanced development. There are handbooks which briefly mention the nanosized particles or their related applications, but no handbook describing the complete aspects of nanoparticles has been published so far.
The handbook elucidates of the basic properties of nanoparticles and various nanostructural materials with their characterisation methods in the first part. It also introduces more than 40 examples of practical and potential uses of nanoparticles in the later part dealing with applications. It is intended to give readers a clear picture of nanoparticles as well as new ideas or hints on their applications to create new materials or to improve the performance of the advanced functional materials developed with the nanoparticles.
- Introduces all aspects of nanoparticle technology, from the fundamentals to applications.
Includes basic information on the preparation through to the characterization of nanoparticles from various viewpoints
Includes information on nanostructures, which play an important role in practical applications.
Suitable for researchers engaged in the research of nanoparticles and related materials as well as engineers engaged in R&D of nanoparticles or products made from nanoparticles. Can also be used for seminars or technical training courses on new materials using nanoparticles.
Fundamentals
Chapter 1. Basic properties and measuring methods of nanoparticles Chapter 2. Structural control of nanoparticles Chapter 3. Properties and behavior of nanoparticles and their dispersed system Chapter 4. Control of nanostructure of materials Chapter 5. Characterization methods for nanostructure of materials Chapter 6. Evaluation methods for properties of nanostructured body Chapter 7. Environmental and safety issues with nanoparticles
Applications
Chapter 1. Dispersion of silica particles using alkoxysilane and industrialization Chapter 2. Generation of metal nanoparticles using reactive plasma arc evaporation Chapter 3. Sensing based on localized surface plasmon resonance in metallic nanoparticles Chapter 4. Microelectronics packaging by metal nanoparticle pastes Chapter 5. Dye-sensitized solar cell Utilizing metal nanoparticles Chapter 6. Design of nanoparticles for oral delivery of peptide drugs Chapter 7. Formation of thick electronic ceramic films with bonding technique of crystalline fine particles and their applications Chapter 8. Development and multi-functionalization of high-functional separation membranes Chapter 9. Development of polymer-clay nanocomposites by dispersion particle into polymer materials Chapter 10. Development of novel ferroelectric materials Chapter 11. Development of new phosphors Chapter 12. Zeolite membrane Chapter 13. Enhancement of the performance of insulating materials Chapter 14. Barium titanate nanoparticles synthesized under sub and supercritical water conditions Chapter 15. Ceramic filter for trapping diesel particles Chapter 16. Nano particle formation of DNA (globule transformation) Chapter 17. Addressing of nano-particles by using DNA molecules Chapter 18. Development of high performance electrochemical reactors Chapter 19. Dendrimers and their application Chapter 20. Electrical conductive CNT dispersed Si3N4 ceramics Chapter 21. Development of functional skincare cosmetics using biodegradable PLGA nanospheres Chapter 22. Development of photonic crystals based on nanoparticle assembly Chapter 23. Liquid-crystalline inorganic nano- and fine- particles Chapter 24. Closely packed colloidal crystal assembled with nano-particles and its application for smart materials with tunable structural color Chapter 25. Development of new cosmetics based on nanoparticles Chapter 26. Dispersion control of AL203 nano-particles in ethanol Chapter 27. Development of thermoresponsive magnetic nanoparticle and its deployment in the biotechnology field Chapter 28. Development of fuel cells Chapter 29. Delivery to the brain Chapter 30. Nozzle-free ink jet technology Chapter 31. Development of exhaust catalyst Chapter 32. Development of optical memory using semiconductor nanoparticles Chapter 33. Development of bright phosphors using glasses incorporating semiconductor nanoparticles Chapter 34. Development of photocatalyst inserted into surface of porous aluminosilicate Chapter 35. AC overhead transmission line audible noise reduction measures using surface improvement Chapter 36. Development of a high performance secondary battery by controlling the surface structure Chapter 37. Pinpointed delivery Chapter 38. Expression of optical function by nanostructure using femtosecond laser processing Chapter 39. Instantaneous nano-foaming method for fabrication of closed-porosity silica particle Chapter 40. Evaluation and applications of dispersing carbon nanotube CNT in the polymers Chapter 41. Surface modification of inorganic nanoparticles by organic functional groups Chapter 42. Fabrication technique of organic nanocrystals and their optical properties and materialization Chapter 43. Bio-imaging with quantum dots Chapter 44. Application of quantum dots for the bio-medical engineering
Masuo Hosokawa
President - Hosokawa Micron Corporation, Chairman - Hosokawa Powder Technology Research Institute, President - Hosokawa Powder Technology Foundation. Passed away.
Makio Naito
Makio Naito is one of the leading figures in innovative powder and nanoparticle processing to develop advanced materials about energy and environmental issues. He has authored or coauthored more than 600 technical articles, including about 300 refereed journal articles. He has contributed to 71 books with 23 books as an editor. He has received several awards including Richard M. Fulrath Award from The American Ceramic Society in 2002. He is a Fellow of The American Ceramic Society, and a Professional Academician Member of “World Academy of Ceramics”. Professor at the Joining and Welding Research Institute (JWRI), Osaka University, Japan. He is a Guest Professor of Shanghai Jiao Tong University, P.R. China, a Visiting Professor of Shanghai Institute of Ceramics, P.R. China, and President of The Society of Powder Technology, Japan. His expertise is in the field of chemical engineering; powder technology; nanoparticle processing for advanced materials including advanced ceramics and drug delivery systems; breakdown technology for nanoparticles; powder characterizations for nanoparticles, suspensions, granules and green bodies.
Professor, Joining and Welding Research Institute (JWRI), Osaka University, Osaka, Japan
Kiyoshi Nogi
Dr. Kiyoshi Nogi is one of the leaders in the field of high temperature interfacial physical chemistry. He has published more than 400 research papers including about 300 refereed journal articles. He has received many awards including the best paper of Iron and Steel Institute, Japan and also that of Japan Institute of Metal. He is a fellow of Japan Welding Society, Smart Processing Society.
Emeritus Professor, Osaka University, Japan
Toyokazu Yokoyama
After finishing the Master course at Kyoto University and studying powder technology at Karlsruhe University, Toyokazu Yokoyama has been engaged in mainly R&D work for Hosokawa Micron Corporation in the field of powder technology for nearly 40 years. Finishing the Ph.D. work on the subject of ultrafine wet grinding at Nagoya University, he worked as a general manager of Hosokawa Micromeritics Laboratory. Meanwhile, he published papers and articles and filed patents related with powder and particle technology, and edited some journals and books including the previous versions of Nanoparticle Technology Handbook. Secretary General of Hosokawa Powder Technology Foundation and a Fellow of Powder Technology Research Institute of Hosokawa Micron Corporation. His expertise is in the field of powder and particle technology for processing and characterization of fine particles including nanoparticles for functional materials specializing in size reduction, particle composing, mixing, classification, particle generation, etc.
Hosokawa Powder Technology Foundation, Osaka, Japan