Nanomaterials for Biosensors
1st Edition
Fundamentals and Applications
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Nanotechnology and Challenges
1.3 Biosensors and Nano-electronics Devices
1.4 Conclusions
1.5 References
2. Synthesis of Nanostructured Materials
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Synthesis of metal nanoparticles
2.3 Synthesis of carbon nanomaterials
2.4 Synthesis of polymeric nanostructures
2.5 References
3. Functionalized Carbon Nanomaterials for Bio-electronics devices
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Functionalization of Carbon Nanomaterisl
3.3 Carbon nanotubes for Biosensors
3.4 Graphene based Nanoelectronic Bio-devices
3.5 Graphene oxide based Biosensors
3.6 Carbon nanofibers Biosensors
3.7 References
4. Bio-conjugated Metal and Semiconductor Nanoparticles for Affinity Bio-devices
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Conjugation chemistry for metal nanoparticles
4.3 Protein conjugated nanoparticles immunosensors
4.4 References
5. Surface Bio-functionalization of Metal Oxides: Electrochemical Point of Care Diagnostics
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Nanostructured Metal oxides and Properties
5.3 Electrochemical Biosensors
5.4 Surface functionalization
5.5 Role of metal oxides in electrochemical biosensors
5.6 References
6. Bio-Polymeric Nanostructures: Biosensors and Bio-Imaging
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Conduction Polymer
6.3 Bio-conjugated Conduction polymer for Biodevics
6.4 References
7. Nanocomposites: Enzymatic Biomoleculer Devices
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Nanocomposites
7.3 Metal oxides- metal nanocomposites
7.4 Metal- CNTs, Graphene nanocomposites
7.5 Enzymatic biosensor based on nanocomposites
7.6 References
8. Protein Functionalized Nanostructures: Cancer Diagnostics and Fluorescence Imaging
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Cancer Diagnostics and Nanomaterials
8.3 Fluorescence tag nanomaterials for biosensor
8.4 Nanomaterials for Bio-imaging
8.5 References
9.Plasmonic Nanostructures: Fiber Optic Biosensors
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Optical Biosensor
9.3 Plasmonics nanostructured materials
9.4 Plasmonic Biosensors
9.5 Nanomaterials based Fiber optic biosensor
9.6 References
10. Nanostructured Biomaterials for In Vivo Biosensors
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Biomaterials
10.3 In Vivo Biosensors and Implantable Biodevices
10.4 Protein-Corona mediated Nanomaterials
10.5 Prospects of Nano-biomaterials for Biosensor
10.6 References
11. Nanostructured Microfluific Biochip for Bio-Assay Analysis
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Fabrication microfluidic devices
11.3 Microfluidic Biochip
11.4 Nanomaterials functionalized microfluidic devices
11.5 Impact of nanomaterials in miniaturization
11.6 References
12. Nanomaterials for Whole Cell biosensors
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Whole Cell biosensors
12.3 Microbial sensor
12.4 Whole-cell bioluminescent biosensors
12.5 References
13. Nanostructured Materials for DNA Biochip
13.1 Introduction
13.2 DNA biosensors
13.3 Nanomaterials based biochip fabrication
13.4 Microarray Biochip
13.5 Functionalization of DNA with nanomaterials
13. 6 References
14. Nanomaterials for pathogen Detection
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Biosensors for foodborne pathogens
14.3 Role of nanomaterials for pathogens detection
14.4 References
Description
Nanomaterials for Biosensors: Fundamentals and Applications provides a detailed summary of the main nanomaterials used in biosensing and their application. It covers recent developments in nanomaterials for the fabrication of biosensor devices for healthcare diagnostics, food freshness and bioprocessing. The various processes used for synthesis and characterization of nanostructured materials are examined, along with the design and fabrication of bioelectronic devices using nanostructured materials as building blocks. Users will find the fundamentals of the main nanomaterials used in biosensing, helping them visualize a systematic and coherent picture of how nanomaterials are used in biosensors.
The book also addresses the role of bio-conjugation of nanomaterials in the construction of nano-biointerfaces for application in biosensors. Such applications, including metal nanoparticles, metal oxide nanoparticles, nanocomposites, carbon nanotubes, conducting polymers and plasmonic nanostructures in biosensing are discussed relative to each nanomaterial concerned. Finally, recent advancements in protein functionalized nanomaterials for cancer diagnostics and bio-imaging are also included.
Key Features
- Provides a detailed study on how nanomaterials are used to enhance sensing capabilities in biosensors
- Explains the properties, characterization methods and preparation techniques of the nanomaterials used in biosensing
- Arranged in a material-by-material way, making it clear how each nanomaterial should be used
Readership
Academics and graduate students focusing on the application of nanomaterials in biomedical science, and engineers looking to develop more effective biosensors
Details
- No. of pages:
- 332
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 16th October 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128135150
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323449236
About the Authors
Bansi Malhotra Author
Bansi Malhotra is Professor & Ex-Head, Department of Biotechnoloy, Delhi Technological University, where he has established a nanobioelectronics laboratory. He was formally Visiting Professor at the Centre for Nano-Bioengineering & Spintronics, Chungnam National University, South Korea, between 2009 and 2013, and is former Chief Scientist at CSIR-National Physical Laboratory, India. He currently serves as President of the Biosensors Society of India and sits on the advisory boards of numerous international journals. He has previously published three books, and contributed over 250 articles in peer-reviewed journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Head, Department of Biotechnoloy, Delhi Technological University
Md. Azahar Ali Author
Azahar Ali is a Postdoctoral Research Associate in Electrical and Computer Engineering, Iowa State University, USA. His main focus is looking at the design and fabrication of microfluidic biochips in order to improve biosensor efficiency. He has currently had published over 30 peer-reviewed journal papers
Affiliations and Expertise
Postdoctoral Research Associate in Electrical and Computer Engineering, Iowa State University, USA