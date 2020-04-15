Myles Textbook for Midwives - 17th Edition - ISBN: 9780702076428, 9780702076466

Myles Textbook for Midwives

17th Edition

Editors: Jayne Marshall Maureen Raynor
Paperback ISBN: 9780702076428
eBook ISBN: 9780702076466
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 15th April 2020
Page Count: 832
About the Editor

Jayne Marshall

Affiliations and Expertise

Foundation Professor of Midwifery and NMC Lead Midwife for Education, School of Allied Health Professions, College of Life Sciences, George Davies Centre, University of Leicester, UK

Maureen Raynor

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer (Midwifery), De Montfort University, Faculty of Health and Life Sciences, School of Nursing and Midwifery, Leicester, UK

