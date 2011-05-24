Muscular Dystrophies, Volume 101
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Series Editors
Handbook of Clinical Neurology 3rd Series
Foreword
Preface
List of Contributors
Chapter 1: Overview of the muscular dystrophies
Chapter 2: Dystrophinopathies
Chapter 3: Sarcoglycanopathies
Chapter 4: Congenital muscular dystrophies
Chapter 5: The collagen VI-related myopathies
Chapter 6: Limb-girdle muscular dystrophy 2A
Chapter 7: Dysferlinopathies
Chapter 8: Other limb-girdle muscular dystrophies
Chapter 9: Limb-girdle muscular dystrophy 2H and the role of TRIM32
Chapter 10: Caveolinopathies
Chapter 11: Myofibrillar myopathies
Chapter 12: Emery–Dreifuss muscular dystrophy
Chapter 13: Facioscapulohumeral dystrophy and scapuloperoneal syndromes
Chapter 14: Oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy
Chapter 15: Myotonic dystrophy types 1 and 2
Chapter 16: Distal muscular dystrophies
Index
Description
The Handbook of Clinical Neurology Vol 101: Muscular Dystrophies discusses the pathogenesis and treatment prospects for muscular dystrophies. It summarizes the advances in molecular and cell biology, biochemistry, and other biological sciences, with an emphasis on their application to this group of muscle disorders and to their clinical implications.
Starting with an overview of muscular dystrophies, the book’s 16 chapters discuss dystrophinopathies; sarcoglycanopathies; congenital muscular dystrophies; collagen VI-related myopathies; limb-girdle muscular dystrophy 2A; dysferlinopathies; limb-girdle muscular dystrophy 2H and the role of TRIM32; and caveolinopathies. The book also covers myofibrillar myopathies; Emery–Dreifuss muscular dystrophy; facioscapulohumeral dystrophy and scapuloperoneal syndromes; oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; myotonic dystrophy types 1 and 2; and distal muscular dystrophies.
This book is useful to basic investigators, as it offers an increased understanding of muscular dystrophies; and to clinicians, with its emphasis on issues that are relevant to the care, diagnosis, and management of patients with these disorders.
Key Features
- Valuable insights into the muscular dystrophies, including treatment, diagnosis, and care and patient management
- A comprehensive compilation of the combined wisdom of the most highly regarded physicians, experts, and scientists studying the muscular dystrophies
- An evaluation of the way advances in molecular and cell biology, biochemistry, and other biological sciences continue to advance the study of these disorders
Details
- No. of pages:
- 284
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2011
- Published:
- 24th May 2011
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444534897
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080450315
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Robert Griggs Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Neurology, Pediatrics, Pathology and Laboratory Medicine; Center for Human Experimental Therapeutics; University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry; Rochester, New York
Anthony Amato Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Neurology, Harvard Medical School; Chief, Neuromuscular Division, Director, Clinical Neurophysiology, Laboratory, Vice-Chairman, Department of Neurology, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Associate Neurologist and Neuromuscular Consultant, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA