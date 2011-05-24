Muscular Dystrophies - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080450315, 9780444534897

Muscular Dystrophies, Volume 101

1st Edition

Editors: Robert Griggs Anthony Amato
eBook ISBN: 9780444534897
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080450315
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 24th May 2011
Page Count: 284
Table of Contents

Series Editors

Handbook of Clinical Neurology 3rd Series

Foreword

Preface

List of Contributors

Chapter 1: Overview of the muscular dystrophies

Chapter 2: Dystrophinopathies

Chapter 3: Sarcoglycanopathies

Chapter 4: Congenital muscular dystrophies

Chapter 5: The collagen VI-related myopathies

Chapter 6: Limb-girdle muscular dystrophy 2A

Chapter 7: Dysferlinopathies

Chapter 8: Other limb-girdle muscular dystrophies

Chapter 9: Limb-girdle muscular dystrophy 2H and the role of TRIM32

Chapter 10: Caveolinopathies

Chapter 11: Myofibrillar myopathies

Chapter 12: Emery–Dreifuss muscular dystrophy

Chapter 13: Facioscapulohumeral dystrophy and scapuloperoneal syndromes

Chapter 14: Oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy

Chapter 15: Myotonic dystrophy types 1 and 2

Chapter 16: Distal muscular dystrophies

Index

Description

The Handbook of Clinical Neurology Vol 101: Muscular Dystrophies discusses the pathogenesis and treatment prospects for muscular dystrophies. It summarizes the advances in molecular and cell biology, biochemistry, and other biological sciences, with an emphasis on their application to this group of muscle disorders and to their clinical implications.

Starting with an overview of muscular dystrophies, the book’s 16 chapters discuss dystrophinopathies; sarcoglycanopathies; congenital muscular dystrophies; collagen VI-related myopathies; limb-girdle muscular dystrophy 2A; dysferlinopathies; limb-girdle muscular dystrophy 2H and the role of TRIM32; and caveolinopathies. The book also covers myofibrillar myopathies; Emery–Dreifuss muscular dystrophy; facioscapulohumeral dystrophy and scapuloperoneal syndromes; oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; myotonic dystrophy types 1 and 2; and distal muscular dystrophies.

This book is useful to basic investigators, as it offers an increased understanding of muscular dystrophies; and to clinicians, with its emphasis on issues that are relevant to the care, diagnosis, and management of patients with these disorders.

Key Features

  • Valuable insights into the muscular dystrophies, including treatment, diagnosis, and care and patient management
  • A comprehensive compilation of the combined wisdom of the most highly regarded physicians, experts, and scientists studying the muscular dystrophies
  • An evaluation of the way advances in molecular and cell biology, biochemistry, and other biological sciences continue to advance the study of these disorders

About the Editors

Robert Griggs Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Neurology, Pediatrics, Pathology and Laboratory Medicine; Center for Human Experimental Therapeutics; University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry; Rochester, New York

Anthony Amato Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Department of Neurology, Harvard Medical School; Chief, Neuromuscular Division, Director, Clinical Neurophysiology, Laboratory, Vice-Chairman, Department of Neurology, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Associate Neurologist and Neuromuscular Consultant, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA

