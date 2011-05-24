Muscular Dystrophies, Volume 101

The Handbook of Clinical Neurology Vol 101: Muscular Dystrophies discusses the pathogenesis and treatment prospects for muscular dystrophies. It summarizes the advances in molecular and cell biology, biochemistry, and other biological sciences, with an emphasis on their application to this group of muscle disorders and to their clinical implications.

Starting with an overview of muscular dystrophies, the book’s 16 chapters discuss dystrophinopathies; sarcoglycanopathies; congenital muscular dystrophies; collagen VI-related myopathies; limb-girdle muscular dystrophy 2A; dysferlinopathies; limb-girdle muscular dystrophy 2H and the role of TRIM32; and caveolinopathies. The book also covers myofibrillar myopathies; Emery–Dreifuss muscular dystrophy; facioscapulohumeral dystrophy and scapuloperoneal syndromes; oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; myotonic dystrophy types 1 and 2; and distal muscular dystrophies.

This book is useful to basic investigators, as it offers an increased understanding of muscular dystrophies; and to clinicians, with its emphasis on issues that are relevant to the care, diagnosis, and management of patients with these disorders.