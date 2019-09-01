Municipal Solid Waste Energy Conversion in Developing Countries
1st Edition
Technologies, Best Practices, Challenges and Policy
Description
Municipal Solid Waste Energy Conversion in Emerging Countries: Technologies, Best Practices, Challenges and Policy presents contributions from authors from India, Brazil, South Africa and China who come together to present the most reliable technologies for the energy conversion of municipal solid waste. The book addresses existing economic and policy scenarios and possible pathways to increase energy access and reduce the negative impacts of inadequate disposal. The book's authors discuss anaerobic digestion and other MSW conversion technologies, such as incineration and gasification. The environmental and social impacts of their introduction in small villages in emerging countries is also explored.
Due to its focus on local authors and its pragmatic approach, this book is indispensable for bioenergy researchers and practitioners in emerging economies, as well as researchers, graduate students and professionals interested in developing waste to energy technology that can be implemented in those regions. It is also particularly useful to professionals interested in energy policy and economics, due to its assessment of policy and recommendations.
Key Features
- Explores the opportunities and challenges for municipal solid waste to energy technology implementation in emerging economies, such as Brazil, India, South Africa and China
- Presents a detailed and updated overview of the commercial technologies available in these countries and their economic, environmental and social aspects
- Includes case studies which highlight best practices and successful local experiences
- Examines current economics and policy barriers for these technologies
Readership
Energy engineering researchers and professionals, energy policymakers and analysts. Environmental engineers involved in waste management and Chemical Engineers involved in biomass conversion processes
Table of Contents
- Introduction
2. Overall overview of emerging economies
3. Best Available Technologies (BAT) for Waste to Energy (WtE) for developing countries
4. WtE best practices in Latin America
5. WtE best practices in Asia
6. WtE best practices in Africa
7. Existing barriers for WtE in emerging countries and policy recommendations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st September 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128134191
About the Editor
Suani Coelho
Suani Teixeira Coelho acquired her M.Sc. and Ph.D in Energy at Universidade de São Paulo (USP), where she is a professor in the Energy Post-Graduate Program (PPGE). She is also a professor at the joint Ph.D Program in Bioenergy of USP, Universidade de Campinas (Unicamp) and Universidade Estadual Paulista (Unesp). She coordinates GBIO Bioenergy Research Group of USP’s Energy and Environment Institute, conduction research primarily in biomass and biomass energy generation, distributed energy generation, municipal and rural solid waste, cogeneration, biogas, life cycle analysis, external factors, and sugarcane. She is a recurring reviewer of several energy journals, including Energy Policy and Biomass and Bioenergy. She is also Bioenergy editor for Renewable and Sustainable Energy Reviews.
Professor, Energy Postgraduate Program (PPGE), Universidade de São Paulo (USP) and Ph.D Program, Bioenergy, Universidade de São Paulo (USP), Universidade de Campinas (Unicamp) and Universidade Estadual Paulista (Unesp), Brazil
Alessandro Sanches Pereira
Alessandro Sanches Pereira is the Executive Director of the Instituto 17 (i17), a nonprofit organization, founded in 2018, to enable the dissemination of the sustainable development objectives (SDGs) and proposes solutions based on circular economy, environmental protection and local development. He holds a PhD in Environmental Engineering from the School of Civil Engineering, Architecture and Urban Design at UNICAMP State University of Campinas (2012), a M.Sc in Environmental Management and Policy from the International Institute for Industrial Environmental Economics (IIIEE) at Lund University (2004) and bachelor degree in Sanitation Technology from the Technology Faculty at UNICAMP State University of Campinas (1995).
Instituto 17, São Paulo, Brazil
Shyamala Mani
Dr. Shyamala Mani, Professor, Waste Management and Environmental Health, National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA) has an MSc. in Microbiology from Madurai Kamaraj University, M.Phil and Ph.D degrees in Environmental Science from JNU, India and an MPH from School of Public Health, University of California, Berkeley, USA. A national science talent scholar, a recipient of ICAR Fellowship in Agri. Microbiology and Fogarty Int. fellowship in Environmental Health, she has presented papers in several conferences and seminars in India and abroad. Her projects have received international recognition including the UNCHS Global 100 award for Community based waste management and Low cost sanitation in slums in Bangalore, the Plasticon India award for innovative Plastics Reuse and Recycling, recognition by International Model Forest Network Canada and Regional Centres of Expertise of the UNU-IAS Japan for setting up the Regional Centre of Expertise at Kodagu (Coorg) for management of pilgrimage places. She worked as Programme Director, Waste and Resource Management at the Centre for Environment Education (CEE), a centre of excellence supported by the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF), Govt. of India for 25 years before she joined NIUA in December 2012. At NIUA, she has helped complete Operationalizing of the National Urban Sanitation Policy (NUSP) and waste management documentation project for PEARL.
National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA), New Delhi, India
Daniel Bouille
Daniel Hugo Bouille has a degree in Economics, National University of Rosario, Province of Santa Fe. Postgraduate in Energy Economics, Institute of Energy Economics University of Cologne (Federal Republic of Germany). Latin American Course on Economics and Energy Planning, Bariloche Foundation, Province of Río Negro. Expert in economics, energy and environmental policy. Researcher and teacher, performs technical assistance and training for UNDP, UNEP, World Bank, European Union, OLADE, ECLAC, GTZ, among other institutions. He has developed and develops education activities in several Universities of Argentina and LA&C and possesses a long list of publications on the mentioned topics
Fundación Bariloche, Argentina
William Stafford
Dr William Stafford is a life scientist with twenty-one years of R&D covering topics ranging from biochemistry, microbial ecology, systems biology, bioenergy, permaculture, holistic resource management, industrial ecology and sustainability science. Bioenergy and the bio-economy is a current a research focus which requires innovative solutions to meet development objectives of economic feasibility, social acceptance, and environmental protection.William has 26 publications in peer-reviewed scientific journals and is currently a researcher in the Green Economy Solutions competency area at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), and an extraordinary associate professor in the Department of Industrial Engineering, Stellenbosch University
Department of Industrial Engineering, University of Stellenbosch, South Africa