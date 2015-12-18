Multiphysics Modeling: Numerical Methods and Engineering Applications
1st Edition
Tsinghua University Press Computational Mechanics Series
Description
Multiphysics Modeling: Numerical Methods and Engineering Applications: Tsinghua University Press Computational Mechanics Series describes the basic principles and methods for multiphysics modeling, covering related areas of physics such as structure mechanics, fluid dynamics, heat transfer, electromagnetic field, and noise.
The book provides the latest information on basic numerical methods, also considering coupled problems spanning fluid-solid interaction, thermal-stress coupling, fluid-solid-thermal coupling, electromagnetic solid thermal fluid coupling, and structure-noise coupling.
Users will find a comprehensive book that covers background theory, algorithms, key technologies, and applications for each coupling method.
Key Features
- Presents a wealth of multiphysics modeling methods, issues, and worked examples in a single volume
- Provides a go-to resource for coupling and multiphysics problems
- Covers the multiphysics details not touched upon in broader numerical methods references, including load transfer between physics, element level strong coupling, and interface strong coupling, amongst others
- Discusses practical applications throughout and tackles real-life multiphysics problems across areas such as automotive, aerospace, and biomedical engineering
Readership
Engineers and researchers facing multiphysics problems as part of the design, modeling and analysis of complex engineering systems.
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Acknowledgments
- 1: The physics models
- Abstract
- 1.1. Heat flow fundamentals
- 1.2. Fluid dynamics
- 1.3. Structural mechanics
- 1.4. Electromagnetic field
- 1.5. Acoustic analysis
- 2: Physics coupling phenomena and formulations
- Abstract
- 2.1. Introduction to coupling problems
- 2.2. General coupling equations
- 2.3. Types of coupling interfaces
- 2.4. Classification of coupling phenomena
- 2.5. The coupling matrices among physics models
- 2.6. Thermal–stress coupling
- 2.7. Fluid–structure interaction
- 2.8. Conjugate heat transfer problem
- 2.9. Acoustic–structure coupling
- 2.10. Piezoelectric analysis
- 2.11. Electrostatic–structure coupling
- 2.12. Magneto–structure coupling
- 2.13. Magneto–fluid coupling
- 2.14. Electrothermal coupling
- 2.15. Magnetic–thermal coupling
- 2.16. Summary of the coupling types
- 3: The coupling methods
- Abstract
- 3.1. Introduction to coupling methods
- 3.2. The strong coupling method
- 3.3. Weak coupling methods
- 3.4. Comparisons of the strong and weak coupling methods
- 3.5. Time integration scheme for transient multiphysics problems
- 4: Nonstructural physics with moving boundary
- Abstract
- 4.1. The moving domain problem in multiphysics simulation
- 4.2. Advanced morphing method
- 4.3. Automatic remeshing technology
- 4.4. Mesh controls for rotating machinery
- 4.5. Treatment for pinched flow problems
- 4.6. Examples for mesh control
- 5: Stabilization schemes for highly nonlinear problems
- Abstract
- 5.1. An overview of stabilization methods
- 5.2. Stabilization methods in spatial domain
- 5.3. Stabilization in the time integration scheme
- 5.4. Underrelaxation of the solution vector
- 5.5. Capping for the solution
- 5.6. Trade off the stability, accuracy, and efficiency
- 6: Coupling simulation for rotating machines
- Abstract
- 6.1. Reference frames
- 6.2. General coupling boundary conditions
- 6.3. Governing equations in body-attached rotating frame
- 6.4. Multiple frames of references for rotating problems
- 6.5. Morphing technology for rotating problems
- 6.6. Multiphysics simulation for rotating machines
- 7: High-performance computing for multiphysics problems
- Abstract
- 7.1. The challenges in large-scale multiphysics simulation
- 7.2. Parallel algorithm for the strong coupling method
- 7.3. Parallel scheme for weak coupling methods
- 8: General multiphysics study cases
- Abstract
- 8.1. Efficiency studies of strong and weak coupling methods for simple case (Zhang and Toshiaki, 2004)
- 8.2. Fluid–structure interaction simulation of flow around a cylinder with a flexible flag attached
- 8.3. Fluid–structure simulation of a flapping wing structure in a water channel (Zhang and Zhu, 2012)
- 9: Multiphysics applications in automotive engineering
- Abstract
- 9.1. The study of dynamic characteristics of hydraulic engine mounts by strong coupling finite element model
- 9.2. Weak coupling fluid–solid–thermal analysis of exhaust manifold
- 9.3. Coupling analysis of permanent magnet synchronous motor
- 10: Computational fluid dynamics in aerospace field and CFD-based multidisciplinary simulations
- Abstract
- 10.1. Application and development of computational fluid dynamics simulation in the aerospace field
- 10.2. The research topic and its progress
- 10.3. Example
- 11: Multiphysics simulation of microelectro-mechanical systems devices
- Abstract
- 11.1. Introduction to MEMS
- 11.2. Micropump
- 11.3. Natural convection cooling of a microelectronic chip
- 12: Bidirectional multiphysics simulation of turbine machinery
- Abstract
- 12.1. The fluid–structure–thermal bidirectional coupling analysis on the rotor system of turbo expander
- 12.2. The fluid–structure coupling analysis of the turbine blade
- 13: Multiphysics modeling for biomechanical problems
- Abstract
- 13.1. Numerical analysis of a 3D simplified artificial heart
- 13.2. FSI simulation of a vascular tumor
- 14: Other multiphysics applications
- Abstract
- 14.1. FSI simulation of a sensor device in civil engineering
- 14.2. Acoustic structural coupling case
- 15: Code implementation of multiphysics modeling
- Abstract
- 15.1. Overview of commercial CAE software for multiphysics
- 15.2. Code implementation for multiphysics modeling
- References
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 440
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 18th December 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124077379
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124077096
About the Editor
Qun Zhang
Dr. Qun Zhang has more than 15 years’ experience in multiphysics research, code development and engineering applications, including a PhD in the field of fluid-structure interaction. Formerly a senior development engineer at ANSYS Inc specializing in multiphysics products, he founded a company in 2009 to develop the multiphysics simulation software INTESIM.
Affiliations and Expertise
INTESIM (Dalian) Co., Ltd. Dalian , China
Song Cen
Professor Song Cen works in the Department of Engineering Mechanics in the School of Aerospace Engineering at Tsinghua University. He is also the Deputy Secretary-General of the Beijing Society of Mechanics and an Executive Council Member of the International Chinese Association for Computational Mechanics. He has authored multiple books and numerous highly-cited papers in the area, and has won prestigious prizes for his work, including the ICACM Young Investigator Award (awarded by International Chinese Association for Computational Mechanics, 2011).
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Engineering Mechanics, School of Aerospace Engineering, Tsinghua University, Beijing, China