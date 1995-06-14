Multidimensional Systems: Signal Processing and Modeling Techniques, Volume 69
1st Edition
Advances in Theory and Applications
Table of Contents
L.J. Sciacca and R.J. Evans, Multidimensional Inverse Problems in Ultrasonic Imaging. M. Ohki, M.E. Zervakis, and A.N. Venetsanopoulos, 3-D Digital Filters. F.L. Lewis, Techniques in 2-D Implicit Systems. A. Moghaddamjoo and M. Allam, Techniques in Array Processing by Means of Transformation. W.-S. Lu and A. Antoniou, Application of the Singular-Value Decomposition in the Design of Two-Dimensional Digital Filters. V. Ramachandran and C.S. Gargour, Generation of Very Strict Hurwitz Polynomials and Applications to 2-D Filter Design. C.S. Gargour and V. Ramachandran, Generation of Stable 2-D Transfer Functions Having Variable Magnitude Characteristics. J.K. Bates, A Model of AuditoryPerception. Subject Index.
Description
Praise for Previous Volumes "This book will be a useful reference to control engineers and researchers. The papers contained cover well the recent advances in the field of modern control theory." -IEEE CONTROL CORRESPONDANCE " This book will help all those researchers wjo valiantly try to keep abreast of what is new in the theory and practice of optimal control." -CONTROL
Readership
Electrical engineers in digital signal processing.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 441
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1995
- Published:
- 14th June 1995
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080529851
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120127696
Reviews
@qu:This book will be a useful reference to control engineers and researchers. The papers contained cover well the recent advances in the field of modern control theory. @source:--IEEE Group Correspondence @qu:"This book will help all those researchers who valiantly try to keep abreast of what is new in the theory and practice of optimal control." @source:--CONTROL
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Cornelius Leondes Serial Editor
Cornelius T. Leondes received his B.S., M.S., and Ph.D. from the University of Pennsylvania and has held numerous positions in industrial and academic institutions. He is currently a Professor Emeritus at the University of California, Los Angeles. He has also served as the Boeing Professor at the University of Washington and as an adjunct professor at the University of California, San Diego. He is the author, editor, or co-author of more than 100 textbooks and handbooks and has published more than 200 technical papers. In addition, he has been a Guggenheim Fellow, Fulbright Research Scholar, IEEE Fellow, and a recipient of IEEE's Baker Prize Award and Barry Carlton Award.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, Los Angeles, U.S.A.