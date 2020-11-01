Multi-Paradigm Modelling Approaches for Cyber-Physical Systems
1st Edition
Description
Truly complex, engineered systems, known as Cyber Physical Systems (CPS), are emerging to integrate physical, software, and network domains. To date, no unifying theory, systematic design methods, techniques or tools exist for such systems. Individual (mechanical, electrical, network or software) engineering disciplines offer only partial solutions. Multi-paradigm Modelling (MPM) proposes to model every aspect of these complex systems, at the most appropriate level(s) of abstraction and using the most appropriate modelling formalism(s). Modelling language engineering, including model transformation, and the study of their semantics, are used to realize MPM, which is seen as an effective answer to the challenges of designing Cyber Physical Systems.
Multi-Paradigm Modelling for Cyber-Physical Systems will explore modelling and analysis as crucial activities in the development of Cyber-Physical Systems, which are inherently cross-disciplinary in nature and require distinct modelling techniques related to different disciplines, as well as a common background knowledge bridge to enable communication between all specialties. The book will serve as a reference for anyone starting in the field of CPS who will need a solid foundation of modelling CPS and a comprehensive introduction to the distinct existing techniques, with clear explanations of their advantages and limitations. Although most of these techniques are already used as a matter of common practice in certain disciplines, the knowledge of their fundamentals and applications is typically unfamiliar to practitioners of another area. The net result is the tendency for CPS practitioners to use the technique that they are most comfortable with, disregarding the technique that would be the most adequate for the problem and modelling goal.
This book is aimed at both researchers and practitioners who are interested in various modelling paradigms across computer science and engineering. Researchers will gain novel insights into the basic theories and background, cutting-edge research topics, as well as the related challenges and research directions for model management and analytics. Practitioners will benefit from the presentation of key problems, solution approaches and tools which have been developed or are necessary for model management and analytics.
Key Features
- Identifies key problems and offers solution approaches as well as tools which have been developed or are necessary for modelling paradigms across cyber physical systems
- Explores the basic theory and current research topics, the related challenges, and the research directions for multi-paradigm modelling
- Provides a complete conceptual overview and framework of the research done by the MPM4CPS working groups, the different types of modelling paradigms developed, as well as important solution directions
Readership
Graduate students and researchers of computer science/engineering, model-driven engineering; electrical engineers, industrial engineers and research engineers working with scientists across physical/ life/eng application domains
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. An Ontological Foundation for Understanding Multi-Paradigm Modeling for Cyber-Physical Systems: Introduction
3. Feature-Driven Ontology of Cyber-Physical Systems
4. Foundations of Multi-Paradigm Modeling
5. Foundations of Multi-Paradigm Modeling for Cyber-Physical Systems
6. Enabling Model Composition of Cyber-Physical Systems with the Two-Hemisphere Model-Driven Approach
7. Multi-Paradigm Modelling and Co-simulation in Prototyping a Cyber-Physical Production System
8. Agent based Cyber-physical Development using SEA_ML++
9. CREST – A Hybrid Modelling DSL
10. Design and Development of An IoT and WSN based Fire Detection System
11. Development of Industry Oriented Cross-Domain Study Programs in Cyber-Physical Systems for Belarusian and Ukrainian Universities
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st November 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128191057
About the Editor
Bedir Tekinerdogan
Bedir Tekinerdogan is a full professor and chair of the Information Technology group at Wageningen University in The Netherlands. He received his MSc degree (1994) and a PhD degree (2000) in Computer Science, both from the University of Twente, The Netherlands. From 2003 until 2008 he was a faculty member at University of Twente, after which he joined Bilkent University until 2015. He has more than 20 years of experience in software engineering research and education. His main research includes the engineering of smart software-intensive systems. In particular, he has focused on and is interested in software architecture design, software product line engineering, model-driven development, parallel computing, cloud computing and system of systems engineering. He has been active in dozens of national and international research and consultancy projects with various large software companies whereby he has worked as a principal researcher and leading software/system architect. He has reviewed more than 100 national and international software research and development projects and is a regular reviewer for around 20 international journals. He graduated around 40 MSc students and supervised more than 10 PhD students. He has developed and taught more than 15 different academic software engineering courses and has provided software engineering courses to more than 50 companies in The Netherlands, Germany and Turkey.
Affiliations and Expertise
Full Professor, Information Technology Group, Wageningen University, The Netherlands
Dominique Blouin
Dr Dominique Blouin obtained an MSc in physics from the University of British Columbia (Canada) in 1994 and a PhD in computer science from the University of South-Brittany (France) in 2013. He was a software architect at Cassiopae (France) until 2008 when he joined the Lab-STICC at the University of South-Brittany as a research engineer. After a post doc in the system analysis and modeling group of the Hasso Plattner institute in Potsdam (Germany), he joined the LTCI lab in 2016 as a research engineer at Telecom ParisTech. He is the vice-chair of working group 1 of the MPM4CPS COST action on foundations for MPM4CPS and a member of the SAE AADL standardization committee. He initiated the RDAL language, which lead to the ALISA (Architecture-led Incremental System Assurance) workbench for AADL. He is a contributor to the RAMSES analysis and code generation tool for AADL. His research interests are multi-paradigm modeling, model management, model transformation and synchronization, domain-specific languages, requirements engineering, cyber-physical and embedded systems.
Affiliations and Expertise
Telecom Paris Tech, Paris, France
Hans Vangheluwe
Hans Vangheluwe is a Professor in the Antwerp Systems and Software Modelling (AnSyMo) group within the Department of Mathematics and Computer Science at the University of Antwerp in Belgium, where he is a founding member of the NEXOR Consortium on Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS). He was a Professor in the School of Computer Science at McGill University, Montreal, Canada with which he keeps close research ties. AnSyMo is a Core Research Lab of Flanders Make, the strategic research centre for the Flemish manufacturing industry. Since 2000, professor Vangheluwe heads the Modelling, Simulation and Design Lab (MSDL). In a variety of projects, often with industrial partners, he develops and applies the model-based theory and techniques of Multi-Paradigm Modelling (MPM) in application domains as diverse as bio-actived sludge waste-water treatment plant design and optimization and safe automotive software. He is the chair of the EU COST Action IC1404 "Multi-Paradigm Modelling for Cyber-Physical Systems" (MPM4CPS). He has over 200 peer reviewed publications and is on the editorial and advisory board of various modelling and simulation as well as model driven engineering journals and conferences. He is a frequent reviewer for international research agencies
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Mathematics and Computer Science, University of Antwerp, Belgium
Miguel Goulão
Miguel Goulão is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Computer Science (FCT/UNL) and a researcher in the Software Systems group. He received a Ph.D. (2008) in Computer Science from NOVA University of Lisbon. The broad aim of his research is to improve the software developer's productivity and developer experience, in order to better deal with software development complexity. Miguel uses Evidence-Based, Empirical Software Engineering, and User Experience evaluation techniques to identify the strengths and shortcomings in languages, tools, and approaches. He uses these quantitative and qualitative assessments not only in the evaluation of Software Engineering claims but also as an objective input to help to devise improvements to fix the identified shortcomings. Miguel is particularly interested in improving the understandability of Requirements Engineering and Domain-Specific Languages (and of specifications built with those languages), to empower developers and other stakeholders to more effectively read and write software specifications. He is Vice-Chair of the Education and Dissemination working group of the COST Action on Multi-Paradigm Modeling for Cyber-Physical Systems. Miguel has published over 70 papers in peer-reviewed international journals, conferences, and workshops, and served as guest editor of special issues in international journals, as PC member, and as PC and Organizing Chair of several events. He received the best paper award at the 26th International Conference on Advanced Information Systems Engineering (CAiSE 2014) and was a co-author of the paper receiving the János Szentes Award for the best paper on Software Metrics presented at the 6th European Conference on Software Quality (ECSQ 1999).
Affiliations and Expertise
Departament of Computer Science, NOVA University of Lisbon, Portugal
Paulo Carreira
Paulo Carreira is a Senior Researcher at INESC-ID and lecturer of Software Engineering and Database Subjects at IST. His work focuses on the creation of highly modular software for real-time data intensive applications such as energy management and building control, now counting over 50 publications and 40+ MSc students advised. Paulo has served as a senior researcher at multiple national and EU-funded research projects on Big Data, Real-Time and Sensor Data Processing, and as the PI of multiple R&D projects with industry. He was the organiser of two editions of the IT4Energy Int'l Workshop and the co-organizer of the DSM-TP 2013 and 2014 Int'l Summer Schools. Before joining academia, he worked 10 years in industry on a number of high-visibility data integration projects serving both in technical and managerial roles. He has been elected a Committee Member for the IC1404 “Multi-Paradigm Modelling for Cyber-Physical Systems (MPM4CPS)" EU COST Action. Paulo is also a Senior Member of the IEEE and the CTO of Sensei.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Computer Science and Engineering, Superior Technical Institute, University of Lison, Porto Salvo, Portugal
Vasco Amaral
Vasco Amaral is an assistant professor in the Department of Computer Science, in the Science and Technology of Programming Section (CTP) of UNL (Universidade Nova de Lisboa) and Senior Researcher (and founding member) of NOVALINCS Research Centre. He holds a PhD from the University of Mannheim in Germany, worked in the past as a software engineer on High Energy Physics Computing and Very Large Databases at CERN (Switzerland), DESY (Germany), and LIP (Portugal). Over the last several years, he has worked on the general topic of Software Language Engineering, focusing on the use of Model-Driven Development (MDD) approaches, at both the Foundational and Application level. He is currently a senior member of IEEE and a senior member in the Portuguese professional association, "Ordem dos Engenheiros". Dr. Amaral’s research is currently focused on MDD with a preference for the topics of Multi-paradigm Modeling for Cyber-Physical Systems, Verification, Model Composition and Transformations, Multi-Paradigm Modeling, DSL Engineering approaches DSL Experimental Evaluation (Human Factors) and MDD education. He is currently vice chair of the MPM4CPS COST Action IC1404. He has a track record of more than 100 publications in reputed peer-reviewed journals, conferences and workshops. He was special issue Editor of Springer's SQJ ("Quality in Model-Driven Engineering" and "Human Factors in Modeling") and Elsevier's COMLAN ("Quality in Model-Driven Engineering"), and serves regularly as reviewer for several journals ( SQJ, COMLAN, SoSym, JSS, VLJ, ComSIS, among others), conferences (MODELS, IMT, ACM SAC, IEEE COMPSAC, VLHCC, among others), and project proposals for the EU (COST). He has supervised 4 PhD students, graduated more than 50 MSc students, and supervised more than 30 BSc student projects.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Comupter Science, School of Science and Technology, NOVA University of Lisbon, Portugal
Ratings and Reviews
