Multi-Paradigm Modelling Approaches for Cyber-Physical Systems

Truly complex, engineered systems, known as Cyber Physical Systems (CPS), are emerging to integrate physical, software, and network domains. To date, no unifying theory, systematic design methods, techniques or tools exist for such systems. Individual (mechanical, electrical, network or software) engineering disciplines offer only partial solutions. Multi-paradigm Modelling (MPM) proposes to model every aspect of these complex systems, at the most appropriate level(s) of abstraction and using the most appropriate modelling formalism(s). Modelling language engineering, including model transformation, and the study of their semantics, are used to realize MPM, which is seen as an effective answer to the challenges of designing Cyber Physical Systems.

Multi-Paradigm Modelling for Cyber-Physical Systems will explore modelling and analysis as crucial activities in the development of Cyber-Physical Systems, which are inherently cross-disciplinary in nature and require distinct modelling techniques related to different disciplines, as well as a common background knowledge bridge to enable communication between all specialties. The book will serve as a reference for anyone starting in the field of CPS who will need a solid foundation of modelling CPS and a comprehensive introduction to the distinct existing techniques, with clear explanations of their advantages and limitations. Although most of these techniques are already used as a matter of common practice in certain disciplines, the knowledge of their fundamentals and applications is typically unfamiliar to practitioners of another area. The net result is the tendency for CPS practitioners to use the technique that they are most comfortable with, disregarding the technique that would be the most adequate for the problem and modelling goal.

This book is aimed at both researchers and practitioners who are interested in various modelling paradigms across computer science and engineering. Researchers will gain novel insights into the basic theories and background, cutting-edge research topics, as well as the related challenges and research directions for model management and analytics. Practitioners will benefit from the presentation of key problems, solution approaches and tools which have been developed or are necessary for model management and analytics.