Mosby's Fundamentals of Therapeutic Massage - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9780323661836

Mosby's Fundamentals of Therapeutic Massage

7th Edition

Authors: Sandy Fritz Luke Fritz
Paperback ISBN: 9780323661836
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 1st April 2020
Page Count: 832
Description

Success in massage therapy begins with a solid foundation in the fundamentals! Mosby’s Fundamentals of Therapeutic Massage, 7th Edition helps you build the skills you need, from assessing problems and planning treatment to mastering massage techniques and protocols. Hundreds of photographs demonstrate massage techniques step by step, and case studies bring concepts to life. ‘How-to’ videos on the Evolve companion website show manipulation techniques, body mechanics, positioning and draping, and more. If you want to prepare for licensing and certification exams and succeed in practice, this resource from massage therapy expert Sandy Fritz is your text of choice.

Key Features

  • Comprehensive coverage includes all of the fundamentals of therapeutic massage, including massage techniques, equipment and supplies, wellness, working with special populations, and business considerations; it also prepares you for success on licensing and certification exams.
  • Step-by-step, full-color photographs demonstrate massage techniques and protocols by body area.
  • Three hours of video on the Evolve website demonstrate techniques and body mechanics — each clip is narrated and performed by author Sandy Fritz — as well as review activities for licensing exams. 
  • Proficiency exercises provide opportunities to practice and apply what you are learning.
  • Case studies offer practice with clinical reasoning and prepare you to address conditions commonly encountered in professional practice.
  • Coverage of body mechanics helps you to create an ergonomically effective massage environment and to determine appropriate pressure, drag, and duration application while applying massage methods.
  • Coverage of multiple charting methods helps you develop record-keeping and documentation skills, including SOAP and computer charting with simulation on Evolve.
  • Learning features include chapter outlines, objectives, summaries, key terms, practical applications, activities and exercises, and workbook-type practice.
  • Review tools include matching exercises, short answer questions, fill-in-the-blank questions, drawing exercises, and critical thinking questions, all available on Evolve.
  • Research Literacy and Evidence-Based Practice chapter includes new research findings and explains how research is done, and how to read and understand it.
  • Adaptive Massage chapter explains how to address the needs of specific populations, from pregnant women and infants to hospice patients and people with physical impairments.
  • Massage Career Tracks and Practice Settings chapter covers massage therapy services offered at spas, and looks at the spa as a possible massage career.
  • In-depth coverage of HIPAA shows how to store records in a HIPAA-compliant manner and explains HIPAA requirements and training.
  • Foot in the Door boxes outline the professional skills expected by prospective employers.
  • Updated Basic Pharmacology for the Massage Therapist appendix provides up-to-date information on common medications.

Table of Contents

  1. Therapeutic Massage as a Profession
    2. Ethics, Professionalism, and Legal Issues
    3. Business Considerations for a Career in Therapeutic Massage
    4. Massage and Medical Terminology for Professional Record Keeping
    5. Research Literacy and Evidence-Based Practice
    6. Indications and Contraindications for Therapeutic Massage
    7. Hygiene, Sanitation, and Safety
    8. Body Mechanics
    9. Preparation for Massage: Equipment, Professional Environment, Positioning, and Draping
    10. Massage Manipulations and Techniques
    11. Assessment Procedures for Developing a Care/Treatment Plan
    12. Complementary Bodywork Systems
    13. Massage Career Tracks and Practice Settings
    14. Adaptive Massage
    15. Wellness Education
    16. Case Studies
    Appendix A: Indications and Contraindications to Massage
    Appendix B: Skin Pathology: Common Skin Disorders
    Appendix C: Basic Pharmacology for the Massage Therapist
    Glossary

Details

No. of pages:
832
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2021
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
Paperback ISBN:
9780323661836

About the Author

Sandy Fritz

Sandy Fritz, MS, LMT is the Owner, Director, and Head Educator of the Health Enrichment Center, Inc., School of Therapeutic Massage. Also in private practice for almost 30 years, Sandy works with a diverse clientele, dealing with everything from stress management massage to physician-referred rehabilitative care upon physician referral. She has developed and supervises a student massage clinic with the Detroit Lions of the National Football League. She also provides professional sports massage and rehabilitation for individual athletes, primarily in golf, football, basketball, and baseball. In addition to being published in the Journal of Bodywork and Movement Therapies, Sandy is a prominent author of many Elsevier massage therapy resources, including: Sports & Exercise Massage: Comprehensive Care in Athletics, Fitness, & Rehabilitation Mosby’s Fundamentals of Therapeutic Massage Mosby’s Essential Sciences for Therapeutic Massage Mosby’s Massage Therapy Review Mosby’s Curriculum Guide for Massage Therapy Mosby’s Fundamentals of Therapeutic Massage Video Series, Volumes 1-4

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Health Enrichment Center, School of Therapeutic Massage, Lapeer, Michigan, USA Director

Luke Fritz

Affiliations and Expertise

Instructor Health Enrichment Center School of Therapeutic Massage and Bodywork Lapeer, Michigan

