Introduction

1. What can we model?

2. Comparative biology and species effects on expression of epilepsy

3. Strain effects on expression of seizures and epilepsy

4. Good welfare practice in modeling seizures and epilepsy

5. Ethics in the Use of Animal Models of Seizures and Epilepsy

6. Regulatory aspects of drug development

7. Use of animal models for epilepsy research and therapy development

Technical and methodological issues

8. Monitoring for Seizures in Rodents

9. Behavioral characterization and scoring of seizures in rodents

10. Seizure mimics

11. Characterization of pathology

12. Monitoring cardiorespiratory and other physiological parameters during seizures in small animals

13. Behavioral and cognitive testing procedures in animal models of epilepsy

14. In vivo Imaging in rodents

In vitro and in silico models

15. Hippocampal in silico models of seizures and epilepsy

16. Neocortical/thalamic in silico models of seizures and epilepsy

17. iPS cells, stem cells

18. Hippocampus in vitro

19. Thalamus and cortex in vitro

20. Brain slices from human resected tissues

21. Organotypic Hippocampal Slice cultures as a Model of Post-traumatic Epileptogenesis

22. The in vitro isolated guinea pig brain in the study of ictogenesis

Non-mammalian in vivo models

23. Nematode C. elegans: Genetic Dissection of Pathways Regulating Seizure and Epileptic-like Behaviors

24. Drosophila

25. Xenopus laevis

26. Zebrafish models of epilepsy and epileptic seizures

Naturally occurring seizures and epilepsies in animals

27. Veterinarian’s perspective

28. Naturally occurring epilepsy and status epilepticus in dogs

29. Naturally Occurring Temporal Lobe Epilepsy in Cats

30. Naturally occurring epilepsy and status epilepticus in Sea lions

31. Baboon Model of Genetic Generalized Epilepsy

32. Genetic Models of Reflex Epilepsy and SUDEP in Rats and Mice

33. Genetic models of absence epilepsy in rats and mice

In vivo mammalian models of induced seizures and status epilepticus

34. Electrical stimulation

35. Systemic Chemoconvulsants Producing Acute Seizures in Adult Rodents

36. Focally applied chemoconvulsants

37. Models of Chemically-Induced Acute seizures and Epilepsy: Toxic compounds and drugs of addiction

38. Pharmacologically induced animal models of absence seizures

39. Models of seizures and status epilepticus early in life

In vivo mammalian models of acquired epilepsies

40. Tetanus toxin

41. Post-SE models: Systemic kainic acid

42. Post-SE models: Focal kainic acid

43. The Pilocarpine Model of Acquired Epilepsy

44. Post-Status Epilepticus models: Electrical stimulation

45. Post-SE models: Hyperthermia

46. Epilepsy after TBI

47. Post-infectious epilepsy

48. Post-perinatal hypoxia

49. Perinatal Hypoxic-Ischemic Encephalopathy: A Model of Stroke-Induced Pediatric Epilepsy

50. Post-stroke epilepsy

51. Animal Models of Drug-Refractory Epilepsy

In vivo mammalian models of genetic epilepsies with identified gene

52. Spontaneous and Gene-Directed Epilepsy Mutations in the Mouse

53. Dravet and GEFS+ syndromes

54. Tuberous sclerosis and other toropathies

Modeling conditions that predispose to seizures or epilepsy

55. Kindling (including fast and slow kindlers)

56. Human mutations associated with brain malformations resulting in hyperexcitability in rodents

57. Dysplasias - Cortical freeze lesion

58. Dysplasia – MAM, model of developmental epilepsy

59. Dysplasias - In utero irradiation

60. Undercut cortex

61. Brain tumor–related epilepsy

62. Withdrawal seizures

63. Perimenstrual seizures and neurosteroid withdrawal

64. Metabolic disturbances: Hypo- and hyperglycemic seizures in vivo and in vitro

65. Stress

66. Blood Brain Barrier disruption

67. Experimental models of inflammation in epilepsy research

Other specific epilepsy-related syndromes

68. Infantile spasms

69. Models of epileptic encephalopathies

70. Sudep Animal Models

Animal models of other brain diseases with altered seizure susceptibility

71. Epilepsy in Models of Alzheimer’s disease

72. Animal Models of Acquired Epilepsy and Tauopathies

73. Epilepsy in other neurodegenerative disorders: Huntington’s and Parkinson’s diseases

74. Animal models of other brain diseases with altered seizure susceptibility: Autism and Fragile X Syndrome

75. Epilepsy in Models of Rett syndrome

76. Models of depression

Conclusions

77. What do models model? What needs to be modeled?