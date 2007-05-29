Microsoft Exchange Server 2007: Tony Redmond's Guide to Successful Implementation

Contents 1 Introduction 1.1 A decade and counting of Exchange deployments 1.1.1 The way we were 1.1.2 The protocol wars 1.1.3 Ever increasing mobility 1.1.4 Third party products and management 1.1.5 Some interesting projects 1.1.6 The not so good points 1.1.7 Exchange’s connection with the Active Directory 1.1.8 Reviewing predictions made in 1996 1.2 Microsoft’s themes for Exchange 2007 1.2.1 The happy prospect of a migration 1.3 Preparing for Exchange 2007 1.4 Installing Exchange 2007 1.4.1 Modifying and Removing servers 1.4.2 Validating the installation 1.4.3 Third party software 1.5 Server Roles 1.5.1 Services 1.6 Licensing 1.6.1 Version Numbers 1.6.2 32-bit Exchange 2007? 1.7 Support 1.8 Challenges for Exchange 2007 1.9 Into the future 2 Exchange, Windows, and the Active Directory 2.1 Active Directory and Exchange 2.1.1 Domain Designs 2.2 Active Directory Replication

2.2.1 Replication Basics 2.2.2 When Active Directory Replication Happens 2.2.3 Active Directory Naming Contexts 2.2.4 Transforming Domain Controllers into Global Catalogs 2.2.5 USNs and Replication 2.2.6 Urgent replication 2.2.7 Intra- and Inter-Site Replication 2.2.8 High-water mark vector and Up-to-date vector tables 2.2.9 Changes in Active Directory Replication in Windows 003 2.3 Exchange’s Active Directory Topology Service 2.3.1 DSAccess (or ADAccess) 2.3.2 How many Global Catalog servers do I need? 2.3.3 Where are my Global Catalogs 2.4 Recovering Deleted Active Directory Accounts 2.5 Exchange and the Active Directory Schema

2.5.1 Updating the Schema with an Installation 2.5.2 Changing the Schema 2.5.3 Active Directory Custom Attributes for Exchange 2.5.4 Updating the Schema to allow Ambiguous Name Resolution 2.5.5 Exchange-speciﬁc permissions 2.5.6 Exchange Property Sets 2.6 Longhorn and Exchange 2007

2.7 The very important LegacyExchangeDN attribute

2.8 Brain Surgery for the Active Directory:ADSIEDIT

2.8.1 Active Directory for Exchange 3 The Basics of Managing Exchange 2007

3.1 Exchange Management Console

3.1.1 The importance of ﬁlters 3.1.2 Managing mixed organizations 3.1.3 Running EMC remotely or on a workstation 3.1.4 No more AD Users and Computers 3.1.5 Changing columns 3.1.6 Visual effects 3.2 Why some options have disappeared from EMC

3.2.1 Coping with change

3.3 Changes in the Exchange delegation model

3.4 Customized Recipient Management

3.4.1 Adieu RUS 3.4.2 Recipient types 3.5 Moving users

3.5.1 Moving Mailboxes 3.5.2 Logging mailbox moves 3.6 Using Distribution Groups

3.6.1 Forming groups 3.6.2 Group changes in Exchange 2007 3.6.3 Expanding Distribution Lists 3.6.4 How many objects can I have in a group? 3.6.5 Managing group membership 3.6.6 Protected Groups (and users) 3.7 Using Groups for Permissions

3.7.1 Managing distribution groups from Outlook 3.8 Dynamic Distribution Groups

3.8.1 Changing ﬁlters and conditions for dynamic distribution groups 3.8.2 A note on OPATH 3.8.3 A new UI for dynamic groups 3.8.4 Creating New Dynamic Groups 3.8.5 Using Dynamic Distribution Groups 3.9 Mailbox quotas 3.9.1 Setting mailbox quotas 3.10 Email address policies

3.10.1 Mailbox moves and email address policies 3.10.2 Queries that drive email address policies 3.11 Address lists

3.11.1 Upgrading Address Lists to Exchange 2007 format 3.12 User naming conventions

3.13 Server naming conventions

3.14 Moving from the basics

4 The Exchange Management Shell

4.1 EMS: Exchange’s management shell 4.1.1 Working with PowerShell commands 4.1.2 Exchange shell commands 4.1.3 Command Editing 4.1.4 Getting at more information about something 4.1.5 Using common and user-deﬁned variables 4.1.6 Identities 4.1.7 Working in a multi-domain forest 4.1.8 Proﬁles 4.1.9 PowerShell in batch 4.1.10 Execution policies 4.1.11 Sending email from the shell 4.2 Learning from EMC 4.3 Using EMS to work with mailboxes 4.3.1 Creating a new mailbox with a template 4.3.2 Setting and retrieving mailbox properties 4.3.3 Other ways of interacting with mailboxes 4.3.4 Get-Recipient 4.3.5 Moving mailboxes 4.3.6 Accessing another user’s mailbox 4.3.7 Different commands and different properties 4.3.8 Contacts 4.4 Working with distribution groups 4.4.1 Working with dynamic distribution groups 4.4.2 Advanced group properties 4.5 Delegation through the shell 4.6 Creating efﬁcient ﬁlters 4.7 Bulk updates 4.7.1 Creating sets of mailboxes 4.8 Reporting mailbox data 4.8.1 Special properties 4.9 Using the shell for other management tasks 4.10 Command validation 4.11 Working with remote servers

4.12 Working with non-Exchange 2007 servers 4.13 Testing Exchange 2007 4.13.1 Client connections 4.13.2 Mail Flow 4.13.3 Miscellaneous test commands

4.14 PowerShell for Exchange Administrators

5 The Store 5.1 Introducing the Store 5.2 Differences in the Exchange 2007 Store 5.2.1 Are sixty-four bits that important? 5.2.2 Trading memory for I/O

5.2.3 The decrease in storage costs 5.3 No more streaming database 5.4 Tables and items

5.5 Storage Groups

5.5.1 Creating a new storage group and database

5.5.2 Working with storage groups and databases 5.6 Transaction logs

5.6.1 Circular logging

5.6.2 Creating new transaction logs

5.6.3 Reserved logs

5.6.4 Transactions, buffers, and commitment

5.6.5 Transaction log I/O

5.6.6 Protecting Transaction Logs

5.6.7 Transaction Log Checksum

5.6.8 Maximum database size

5.7 Database portability

5.7.1 Zero Database pages

5.8 MAPI Connections and Logons

5.9 The Deleted Items Cache

5.9.1 Cleaning the Deleted Items Cache

5.9.2 Recovering Items and mailboxes

5.10 Background Maintenance

5.10.1 Background tasks

5.10.2 Tracking background maintenance

5.11 Fixing failed databases

5.12 Exchange 2007 Content Indexing

5.12.1 Using content indexing

5.13 Public folders

5.13.1 Public folders and Exchange 2007 5.13.2 Changes in Public Folders administration since Exchange 2003 5.13.3 Calming replication storms 5.13.4 Managing public folders with Exchange 2007 5.13.5 Permissions on top level folders 5.13.6 Referrals 5.13.7 Migrating public folder content 5.14 Removing database size limits

5.15 Backups

5.15.1 NTBackup

5.15.2 Other commercial backup products

5.15.3 Creating a backup strategy

5.15.4 Backups and Storage Groups

5.15.5 Checkpoint File

5.16 Moving from the Store

6 Exchange Transport and Routing 6.1 The evolution of routing 6.2 Change through experience 6.2.1 Hidden administrative and routing groups 6.3 Exchange 2007 transport architecture 6.3.1 The critical role of hub transport servers 6.3.2 Receive connectors 6.3.3 Send Connectors 6.3.4 Linking Exchange 2003 and Exchange 2007 6.3.5 Multiple routes into Exchange 2003 6.3.6 Decommissioning Exchange 2003 routing groups 6.3.7 Handling Exchange 2003 Link State updates during migration 6.3.8 Foreign connectors 6.3.9 Authorization 6.3.10 Accepted Domains 6.3.11 Transport storage 6.4 Routing ABC 6.4.1 Resolving multiple paths 6.4.2 Most specific connector 6.4.3 Connector Cost 6.4.4 Closest proximity 6.4.5 The role of hub routing sites 6.4.6 Site link costs versus routing costs 6.4.7 Instructing mailbox servers 6.4.8 Bypassing some connections 6.4.9 Protocol logging 6.4.10 X.400 Support 6.4.11 Bifurcation 6.4.12 Header Firewalls 6.5 Transport Conﬁguration 6.5.1 Transport conﬁguration ﬁle 6.5.2 Routing logs 6.6 Queues 6.6.1 The Queue Viewer 6.6.2 The unreachable queue 6.6.3 Poison messages 6.7 Back Pressure 6.8 Delivery Status Notiﬁcations 6.8.1 Customizing DSNs 6.8.2 Postmaster addresses 6.9 Transport Agents 6.10 Transport summary 6.11 Edge Servers 6.11.1 Edge or Hub? 6.11.2 Basic Edge 6.11.3 Edge Synchronization 6.11.4 Basic Edge Security 6.11.5 Fighting Spam and email viruses 6.11.6 Defense in Depth 6.11.7 Microsoft’s approach to mail hygiene 6.11.8 Forefront for Exchange 6.11.9 Agents 6.11.10 Agent logs 6.11.11 Connection Filtering 6.11.12 Sender Filtering 6.11.13 Address Rewrite Agent 6.11.14 Sender ID Agent 6.11.15 Content Filtering

6.11.16 Content Filter updates 6.11.17 Per-User SCL processing 6.11.18 Safelist Aggregation 6.11.19 Sender reputation 6.11.20 Recipient Filtering 6.11.21 Blocking ﬁle attachments 6.11.22 Attachment Filtering 6.11.23 Edge Transport Rules 6.11.24 Available Edge 6.12 Client-Side Spam Suppression 6.12.1 Outlook’s Junk Mail ﬁlter 6.12.2 Postmarks 6.12.3 Restricting OOF and other notiﬁcations 6.13 Routing onwards 7 Clients 7.1 Outlook 7.1.1 Outlook Web Services 7.1.2 Understanding Outlook’s relationship with Exchange 7.1.3 Deploying cached Exchange mode 7.1.4 Address caching 7.1.5 MAPI compression and buffers 7.1.6 Conflict resolution 7.1.7 Preventing MAPI clients from connecting 7.1.8 Outlook 2007 and Exchange 5.5 7.2 Ofﬂine and Personal Stores 7.2.1 Personal Folders 7.2.2 Mail Delivery to Personal Folders 7.2.3 Conﬁguring PSTs 7.2.4 PST Archiving 7.3 Ofﬂine Folder Files 7.3.1 OST Synchronization 7.3.2 When things go wrong with your OST 7.4 Out of Ofﬁce changes 7.4.1 The big question: Is Outlook 2007 worth the upgrade? 7.5 The Ofﬂine Address Book (OAB) 7.5.1 Downloading the OAB 7.5.2 OAB files on the PC 7.5.3 The evolving OAB format 7.5.4 OAB and Cached Exchange Mode 7.5.5 OAB Generation and distribution 7.5.6 Creating a customized OAB 7.5.7 Allocat ing OABs to users 7.6 Outlook Anywhere 7.7 Outlook Web Access 7.7.1 New features in Outlook Web Access 2007 7.7.2 Outlook Web Access Light 7.7.3 International versions 7.7.4 Accessing legacy data 7.7.5 Managing Outlook Web Access 7.7.6 Authentication 7.7.7 Segmentation 7.7.8 Notifications 7.7.9 Controlling attachments 7.7.10 Themes 7.7.11 Client Settings 7.8 Internet Client Access Protocols 7.8.1 IMAP4 7.8.2 The Exchange 2007 IMAP Server 7.9 Mobile Clients 7.9.1 Selecting mobile devices 7.9.2 Server-based ActiveSync 7.10 Windows Mobile 6.0 and Exchange 2007 7.10.1 ActiveSync policies

7.10.2 Managing mobile devices through EMC 7.10.3 Moving mailboxes to Exchange 2007 and ActiveSync 7.10.4 Estimating network trafﬁc for mobile devices 7.10.5 Analyzing ActiveSync Logs

7.10.6 Wiping mobile devices

7.10.7 Debugging synchronization 7.11 Comparing Windows Mobile and BlackBerry 7.11.1 Processing the mail 7.11.2 Other messaging options for Windows Mobile 7.11.3 Power management 7.11.4 Input ﬂexibility 7.12 Uniﬁed Communications 7.13 Uniﬁed Messaging 7.13.1 Client Access to voicemail 7.13.2 Dealing with voicemail 7.13.3 Voice synthesis 7.13.4 Pure Voicemail 7.13.5 The magic of SIP 7.13.6 Speech Grammars 7.13.7 Phonetic names 7.13.8 Cross-forest UM 7.14 Special Mailboxes 7.15 Clients and users 8 Managing Users 8.1 Room and Equipment Mailboxes 8.1.1 Managing properties of room and equipment mailboxes 8.1.2 Converting old mailboxes to rooms 8.2 Helping Users to use email better 8.2.1 Eliminating Bad Habits 8.2.2 Abusing Disclaimers 8.2.3 Out-of-Ofﬁce Notiﬁcations 8.2.4 The last few bad email habits 8.3 Customizing Display Templates 8.4 Exchange 2007 and compliance 8.4.1 The growing need for compliance 8.4.2 Transport rules 8.4.3 Using a rule to add disclaimer text to outgoing messages 8.4.4 Capturing selected messages 8.4.5 Becoming more complicated 8.4.6 Creating an ethical ﬁrewall 8.4.7 Transport rule storage 8.4.8 Rules and the shell 8.4.9 Journal rules 8.5 Messaging Record Management 8.5.1 Managing default folders 8.5.2 Managing custom folders 8.5.3 Allocating managed folders with policies 8.5.4 Applying policies to users 8.5.5 The Managed Folder Assistant 8.5.6 Logging Managed Folder Activity 8.5.7 Using Managed Folders 8.5.8 Harvesting information from managed folders 8.6 Message classiﬁcations 8.6.1 Adding intelligence to classiﬁcation through rules 8.7 Copying user mailboxes 8.7.1 Auditing 8.8 Free and busy 8.8.1 Looking at free and busy data 8.8.2 Free and busy in Exchange 2007 8.8.3 Changes in Outlook 2007 8.8.4 Cross-forest free and busy 9 Hardware and Performance 9.1 Moving towards 64-bit Exchange 9.2 Buying servers for Exchange 2007 9.3 The storage question 9.4 RPC pop-ups 9.5 Clusters and Exchange 9.6 Continuous replication and Exchange 2007 9.6.1 Concepts 9.7 Deploying Local Continuous Replication (LCR) 9.7.1 How LCR works 912 9.7.2 LCR Operations 9.7.3 LCR Restrictions 9.7.4 CR database transition 9.8 Deploying Cluster Continuous Replication (CCR) 9.8.1 Comparing CCR and traditional clusters 9.8.2 CCR in practice 9.8.3 CCR failovers 9.8.4 Lost Log Resilience 9.8.5 The Transport Dumpster 9.8.6 Standby Continuous Replication 9.9 Continuous Log Replication: Good or Bad? 9.10 Virtual Exchange 10 More useful things to know about Exchange 10.1 Automated analysis 10.1.1 SSCP 10.1.2 Microsoft’s Release to Web (RTW) strategy 10.2 The Exchange Toolbox 10.2.1 Updates 10.2.2 Database Recovery Management 10.2.3 Database Troubleshooter 10.2.4 Mail Flow Troubleshooter 10.3 Messaging Tracking Logs 10.3.1 Generating Message Tracking Logs 10.3.2 Log sizes and ages 10.3.3 Keeping track of message subjects 10.3.4 Accessing Message Tracking Logs 10.3.5 Using the Troubleshooting Assistant to track messages 10.3.6 Tracking messages with EMS 10.3.7 Message delivery latency 10.4 Management Frameworks 10.5 Utilities 10.5.1 Performance testing 10.5.2 The MFCMAPI utility 10.5.3 MDBVU32 10.5.4 ExMon – Exchange User Monitor 10.5.5 PFDavAdmin 10.5.6 LogParser 10.5.7 Outlook Spy 10.6 Bits and Pieces 10.6.1 Where the Exchange team hangs out 10.6.2 Online Forums 10.7 Conferences 10.7.1 Magazines 10.7.2 How Exchange uses Registry keys 10.8 Good reference books