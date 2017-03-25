Microforming Technology
1st Edition
Theory, Simulation and Practice
Description
Microforming Technology: Theory, Simulation and Practice addresses all aspects of micromanufacturing technology, presenting detailed technical information and the latest research developments.
The book covers fundamentals, theory, simulation models, equipment and tools design, practical micromanufacturing procedures, and micromanufacturing-related supporting systems, such as laser heating system, hydraulic system and quality evaluation systems. Newly developed technology, including micro wedge rolling, micro flexible rolling and micro hydromechanical deep drawing, as well as traditional methods, such as micro deep drawing, micro bending and micro ultrathin strip rolling, are discussed.
This will be a highly valuable resource for those involved in the use, study and design of micro products and micromanufacturing technologies, including engineers, scientists, academics and graduate students.
Key Features
- Provides an accessible introduction to the fundamental theories of microforming, size effects, and scaling laws
- Includes explanations of the procedures, equipment, and tools for all common microforming technologies
- Explains the numerical modeling procedures for 7 different types of microforming
Readership
Research students, manufacturing engineers and academics interested in metal forming and microfabrication. This will include people with mechanical engineering and materials science backgrounds
Table of Contents
Part I: Introductory Overview
Chapter 1. Fundamentals of Microforming
- Abstract
- 1.1 Microforming Concept
- 1.2 Microforming System
- 1.3 Microforming Methods and Processes
- References
Chapter 2. Size Effects in Microforming
- Abstract
- 2.1 Categories of Size Effects
- 2.2 Problems Caused by Size Effects
- 2.3 Strategies for Control of Size Effects
- References
Part II: Theory of Microforming
Chapter 3. Scaling Laws
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Scaling in Geometry
- 3.3 Scaling in Dynamics
- 3.4 Scaling in Mechanics
- 3.5 Scaling in Hydrodynamics
- 3.6 Scaling in Heat Transfer
- 3.7 Scaling in Electromagnetic and Electrostatic Forces
- 3.8 Scaling in Electricity
Chapter 4. Strain Gradient Plasticity Theory
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Couple Stress Theory
- 4.3 Phenomenological Strain Gradient Plasticity Theory
- 4.4 Mechanism-Based Strain Gradient Plasticity Theory
- 4.5 Conventional Theory of Mechanism-Based Strain Gradient Plasticity
- References
Chapter 5. Crystal Plasticity Theory
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Crystal Plasticity Theory
- 5.3 Simplification of Rate Dependent Crystal Plasticity Theory
- 5.4 Numerical Integration of Rate Dependent Crystal Plasticity Theory
- 5.5 Calculation of Grain Orientation
- 5.6 Crystal Plasticity Finite Element Method in ABAQUS
- References
Part III: Simulation of Microforming Process
Chapter 6. Simulation Models in Microforming
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Surface Layer Model
- 6.3 Mesoscopic Model
- 6.4 Voronoi Model
- References
Chapter 7. Simulation of Micro Cross Wedge Rolling
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Simulation Procedure of MCWR
- 7.3 Simulation Results
- References
Chapter 8. Simulation of Micro Flexible Rolling
- Abstract
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Simulation Procedure
- 8.3 Simulation Results
- References
Chapter 9. Simulation of Micro Ultrathin Strip Rolling
- Abstract
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Simulation Procedure
- 9.3 Simulation Results
- References
Chapter 10. Simulation of Micro Deep Drawing
- Abstract
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Simulation Procedure
- 10.3 Simulation Results
- References
Chapter 11. Simulation of Micro Hydromechanical Deep Drawing
- Abstract
- 11.1 Introduction
- 11.2 Simulation Procedure
- 11.3 Simulation Results
- References
Chapter 12. Simulation of Micro Bending
- Abstract
- 12.1 Introduction
- 12.2 Simulation Procedure
- 12.3 Simulation Results
- References
Chapter 13. Simulation of Micro Compression
- Abstract
- 13.1 Introduction
- 13.2 Simulation Procedure
- 13.3 Simulation Results
- References
Part IV: Practice of Microforming
Chapter 14. Practice of Micro Cross Wedge Rolling
- Abstract
- 14.1 Equipment and Tools for Micro Cross Wedge Rolling
- 14.2 Micro Cross Wedge Rolling Practice
- References
Chapter 15. Practice of Micro Flexible Rolling
- Abstract
- 15.1 Equipment and Tools for Micro Deep Drawing
- 15.2 Micro Flexible Rolling Practice
- References
Chapter 16. Practice of Micro Ultrathin Strip Rolling
- Abstract
- 16.1 Equipment and Tools for Micro Ultrathin Strip Rolling
- 16.2 Micro Ultrathin Strip Rolling Practice
- References
Chapter 17. Practice of Micro Deep Drawing
- Abstract
- 17.1 Equipment and Tools for Micro Deep Drawing
- 17.2 Micro Deep Drawing Practice
- References
Chapter 18. Practice of Micro Hydromechanical Deep Drawing
- Abstract
- 18.1 Equipment and Tools for Micro Hydromechanical Deep Drawing
- 18.2 Micro Hydromechanical Deep Drawing Practice
- References
Chapter 19. Practice of Micro Bending
- Abstract
- 19.1 Introduction
- 19.2 Micro Bending Practice
- 19.3 Results Analysis
- References
Chapter 20. Practice of Micro Compression
- Abstract
- 20.1 Introduction
- 20.2 Micro Compression Practice
- 20.3 Results Analysis
- References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 470
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 25th March 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128112137
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128112120
About the Author
Zhengyi Jiang
Zhengyi Jiang is a Senior Professor at the University of Wollongong, Australia. He is an expert in the area of materials processing and manufacturing, and is an experienced researcher in the theory, simulation and practice of microforming and micromanufacturing of metals. Jiang successfully established the first research area base on micromanufacturing and developed a world-class research group and research laboratory in micromanufacturing. He was awarded two prestigious Australia Research Council (ARC) 5-year Australian Research Fellowships (2008-2012, 2002-2006) to carry out breakthrough research on the quality control of thin strip in cold rolling. He has also been awarded an ARC Future Fellowship (Professorial level) (2012-2016) and two ARC Discovery Projects (2015-2017, 2010-2012), to conduct novel research on micromanufacturing. He has published 3 monographs, 5 edited books, 3 book chapters and over 460 peer-reviewed journal articles.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Professor, University of Wollongong, Australia
Jingwei Zhao
Jingwei Zhao is a Research Fellow and supervisor of PhD students at the University of Wollongong, Australia, in the area of materials processing and manufacturing engineering. His main research interests include microforming and micromanufacturing of metallic materials, metal rolling technology, numerical modelling of manufacturing process, and tribology and mechanics in materials manufacturing. He has gained research experience in the field of materials processing and manufacturing engineering in work and study at universities in Australia, South Korea and China, and has been very actively involved in the manufacturing of many kinds of metal alloys. As a Chief Investigator, Zhao was awarded one ARC Discovery Project (2015-2017) in micromanufacturing. He has published 1 monograph, 2 edited books, 2 book chapters and over 100 research articles.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Fellow, University of Wollongong, Australia
Haibo Xie
Haibo Xie is an Associate Research Fellow at the University of Wollongong, Australia. He has been researching and teaching in the area of materials processing and manufacturing engineering since 1997. His main research interests are in manufacturing mechanics, performance modelling and process optimisation in micromanufacturing on metal and metallic matrix composite material. His research has integrated analytical and numerical simulation, and control and design methodologies to advance micromanufacturing processes. He has designed unique manufacturing equipment for micro flat rolling and cross wedge rolling. Xie has published over 40 articles and supervised Master of Engineering and PhD students in China and Australia.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Research Fellow, University of Wollongong, Australia