Microfluidic Cell Culture Systems

The fields of microfluidics and BioMEMS are significantly impacting cell biology research and applications through the application of engineering solutions to human disease and health problems. The dimensions of microfluidic channels are well suited to the physical scale of biological cells, and the many advantages of microfluidics make it an attractive platform for new techniques in biology.

This new professional reference applies the techniques of microsystems to cell culture applications. The authors provide a thoroughly practical guide to the principles of microfluidic device design and operation and their application to cell culture techniques. The resulting book is crammed with strategies and techniques that can be immediately deployed in the lab. Equally, the insights into cell culture applications will provide those involved in traditional microfluidics and BioMEMS with an understanding of the specific demands and opportunities presented by biological applications.

The goal is to guide new and interested researchers and technology developers to the important areas and state-of-the-practice strategies that will enhance the efficiency and value of their technologies, devices and biomedical products.