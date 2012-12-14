Microfluidic Cell Culture Systems
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface
List of Contributors
Part 1: Materials and Fabrication Methods
Chapter 1. Microfluidic Cell Culture Platforms with Embedded Nanoscale Features
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Engineering of nanoscale features
1.3 Assembly of PDMS-based microfluidic platforms
1.4 Microfluidic platforms with embedded nanoscale features for cell studies
1.5 Summary
Acknowledgment
References
Chapter 2. Microvascular Networks for Tissue Engineering
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Characteristics of branched vascular networks
2.3 Fabrication of 2-D microvascular networks
2.4 Fabrication of 3-D microvascular networks
2.5 Microchannel topologies
2.6 Engineering meets biology: toward tissue engineering applications
2.7 Outlook and future challenges
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 3. Microfluidics for Engineering 3D Tissues and Cellular Microenvironments
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Fabricating 3D tissue scaffolds using microfluidics
3.3 Dynamic 3D cell cultures within PDMS microfluidic devices
3.4 Hydrogel-based microfluidic culture devices and tissue scaffolds
3.5 Conclusion and future directions
References
Chapter 4. Fabrication of Advanced Microcontainer Arrays for Perfused 3D Cell Culture in Microfluidic Bioreactors
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Micromolding of cell container arrays
4.3 Introducing porosity
4.4 Functionalization of cell container arrays
4.5 Integration into microfluidic bioreactors
4.6 Conclusion
References
Chapter 5. Mechanobiological Approaches for the Control of Cell Motility
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Passive control of cell motility
5.3 Active control of cell motility
5.4 Summary
References
Chapter 6. Transport Models for Three-Dimensional Cell Culture Systems
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Fluid flow in cell culture systems
6.3 The theory of mass transport
6.4 Binding kinetics
6.5 Nondimensionalization
6.6 Order of magnitude analysis
6.7 Bulk parameter models
6.8 Examples
6.9 Microfluidic approaches for flow and transport control
6.10 Conclusion
Part 2: Tissue Engineering Strategies
Chapter 7. Microfluidic Systems for Controlling Stem Cells Microenvironments
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Microfluidic elements for cell culture
7.3 Controlling cellular microenvironments
7.4 Challenges and outlook
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 8. Vascularization of Microfluidic Hydrogels
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Design criteria for microfluidic scaffolds
8.3 Forming and vascularizing microfluidic gels
8.4 Design considerations
8.5 Design algorithm
8.6 Summary
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 9. Microfluidic Vascular Networks for Engineered Tissues
9.1 Introduction
9.2 3D Microfluidics fabrication techniques
9.3 Materials for microfluidic vasculature
9.4 Conclusion
References
Chapter 10. Microfluidic Approaches Toward Pulmonary Tissue Constructs
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Lung design
10.3 Engineering small airways
10.4 Engineering alveolar structures
10.5 Conclusions
References
Chapter 11. Microfabricated Kidney Tissue Models
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Significance of microfabricated kidney tissue models
11.3 Kidney structure and function relationship
11.4 Traditional kidney tissue models
11.5 Crucial signaling elements for kidney tissue models
11.6 Review of current microfabricated kidney tissue models
11.7 Summary and future direction
References
Chapter 12. Microfluidic Cell Culture Techniques
12.1 Fundamentals of microscale cell culture
12.2 Microfluidic cell culture systems
12.3 Microenvironmental stimuli
12.4 Microfluidic cell and tissue culture systems for drug discovery and studies in physiology
12.5 Conclusions
Part 3: In Vitro Models
Chapter 13. Functionalized Microfluidic Devices for Separation of Cell Phenotypes
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Negative selection for enrichment of target cells
13.3 Positive selection of target cells for diagnostic purposes
13.4 Capture and release of target cells from positive selection for tissue engineering purposes
13.5 Effect of shear on changes of receptor expression in cells
13.6 Conclusions
References
Chapter 14. Microfluidic Hepatotoxicity Platform
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Liver tissue microenvironment
14.3 Microfluidic liver design
14.4 Long-term hepatocyte culture
14.5 Summary
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 15. Live Cell Analysis Under Shear Flow
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Flow control and well plate microfluidics
15.3 Cell biology applications
15.4 Microbiology applications
15.5 Summary
References
Chapter 16. Microfluidic Platforms for Evaluating Angiogenesis and Vasculogenesis
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Current methods in microfluidics
16.3 Conclusion and future directions
References
Chapter 17. Cardiovascular Disease/Discovery Models
17.1 Introduction
17.2 Cell culture in cellix’s Vena8 Endothelial+microfluidic biochips
17.3 Microfluidic cell culture biochip model for atherosclerosis
17.4 Conclusion
References
Index
Description
The fields of microfluidics and BioMEMS are significantly impacting cell biology research and applications through the application of engineering solutions to human disease and health problems. The dimensions of microfluidic channels are well suited to the physical scale of biological cells, and the many advantages of microfluidics make it an attractive platform for new techniques in biology.
This new professional reference applies the techniques of microsystems to cell culture applications. The authors provide a thoroughly practical guide to the principles of microfluidic device design and operation and their application to cell culture techniques. The resulting book is crammed with strategies and techniques that can be immediately deployed in the lab. Equally, the insights into cell culture applications will provide those involved in traditional microfluidics and BioMEMS with an understanding of the specific demands and opportunities presented by biological applications.
The goal is to guide new and interested researchers and technology developers to the important areas and state-of-the-practice strategies that will enhance the efficiency and value of their technologies, devices and biomedical products.
Key Features
- Provides insights into the design and development of microfluidic systems with a specific focus on cell culture applications
- Focuses on strategies and techniques for the design and fabrication of microfluidic systems and devices for cell culture
- Provides balanced coverage of microsystems engineering and bioengineering
Readership
Academics, Researchers and Scientists working in a variety of fields, including (but not exclusive to) Biomedical Engineering, Materials Science, Microfabrication, Pharmaceuticals, Stem Cells and Regenerative Medicine technologies.
About the Editors
Christopher Bettinger Editor
Department of Materials Science and Engineering, Carnegie Mellon University
Jeffrey T Borenstein Editor
Jeffrey T. Borenstein is Laboratory Technical Staff at the Charles Stark Draper Laboratory in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. Dr. Borenstein is a Technical Director for several of Draper’s programs in artificial organs, tissue engineering and implantable devices. His expertise is in MEMS fabrication technology, biological microsystems and the development of microdevices for therapeutic clinical applications. Dr. Borenstein currently serves as Principal Investigator for projects involving the application of microsystems technology towards engineered tissue constructs for organ assist devices and drug discovery, as well as implantable drug delivery systems for hearing loss and other diseases. These programs are funded by the Department of Defense, the National Institutes of Health and several commercial sponsors.
Affiliations and Expertise
Laboratory Technical Staff, Draper, Massachusetts, USA
Sarah L Tao Editor
Sarah Tao is Senior Manager, New Technologies at CooperVision, Inc. She was previously Senior Member Technical Staff, MEMS Design Group at Draper University, and Research Professor Equivalent, Bioengineering and Therapeutic Sciences at the University of California, San Francisco, USA. Her research interests lie in the areas of biomaterials, nanotechnology, regenerative medicine, drug delivery, BioMEMS, microfluidics and cell culture.
Affiliations and Expertise
Biologics Research, Sanofi, Massachusetts, USA