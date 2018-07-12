Microeconomic Modeling in Urban Science - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128152966, 9780128152973

Microeconomic Modeling in Urban Science

1st Edition

Authors: Francisco Martinez Concha
eBook ISBN: 9780128152973
Paperback ISBN: 9780128152966
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 12th July 2018
Page Count: 294
Description

Microeconomic Modeling in Urban Science proposes an interdisciplinary framework for the analysis of urban systems. It portrays agents as rational beings modeled under the framework of random utility behavior and interacting in a complex market of location auctions, location externalities, agglomeration economies, transport accessibility attributes, and planning regulations and incentives. Francisco Javier Martinez Concha considers the optimal planning of cities as he explores interactions between citizens and between citizens and firms, the mesoscopic agglomeration of firms and the segregation of agents’ socioeconomic clusters, and the emergence of city-level scale laws. Its unified model of city life is relevant to micro-, meso- and macro-scale interactions.

Key Features

  • Presents a unified, coherent and realistic framework able to simulate complete urban systems
  • Describes the use of discrete–choice and stochastic behavior models in the auction spatial-equilibrium market
  • Includes computing outputs from Cube-Land modeling using GIS

Readership

Graduate and PhD students and early career researchers involved in modeling urban systems, primarily in urban and regional economics, transportation economics, economic geography, spatial network analysis, urban and regional planning, and environmental economics

Table of Contents

1. Introduction
2. Accessibility
3. Theory of a discrete urban land market
4. A stochastic model of urban systems
5. Equilibrium analysis
6. Dynamic of urban land use
7. Applications and policy analysis
8. City scale laws

Details

No. of pages:
294
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128152973
Paperback ISBN:
9780128152966

About the Author

Francisco Martinez Concha

Francisco Javier Martínez Concha is Professor at the University of Chile. His research areas encompass land use theory and modeling, and methods of evaluation of urban management policies (including regulations and subsidies). He is the creator of the Land Model of Santiago (MUSSA) and directs the professional team that develops the computational package CUBE-LAND. He is the editor of three books, author of nine book chapters, and has published 25 ISI-indexed papers.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor in the Civil Engineering Department within the Faculty of Mathematical and Physical Sciences at the University of Chile, where he is the Dean of Faculty (2018-2022). He is Senior Researcher at the Institute for Complex Systems in Chile (ISCI).

