Methods in Psychobiology
1st Edition
Advanced Laboratory Techniques in Neuropsychology
Description
Methods in Psychobiology, Volume 3, Advanced Laboratory Techniques in Neuropsychology and Neurobiology is devoted in large measure to specialized techniques that are widely used in the fields of psychobiology and neurobiology. The experimental methods described form a companion to those presented in Volumes 1 and 2. Many of the procedures presented hinge directly on a mastery of the more rudimentary techniques dealt with in the earlier volumes. The emphasis in the content of this book is on one facet of neurobiology, the mammalian central nervous system. The central or peripheral processes that affect this system in a rat or larger laboratory animal constitute the principal focus of this series. This is due in large part to the enormous amount of research carried out with higher species and the generalizations that, it is hoped, may be drawn to the nervous system of the human. Topics discussed include neuronal connectivity; chemical lesioning of indoleamine pathways; evaluating sensation in animals after lesions, treatment with drugs, electrical stimulation, cooling, or radical changes in environment or development; and sleep in animals.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Chapter 1 Anatomical Analysis of Neuronal Connectivity
I. Introduction
II. Anatomical Methods
References
Chapter 2 Chemical Lesioning: Catecholamine Pathways
I. Peripheral Administration of 6-Hydroxydopamine
II. Central Administration of 6-Hydroxydopamine
III. Preferential Reduction of Brain Norepinephrine
IV. Preferential Destruction of Dopamine Pathways
V. Animal Care after 6-Hydroxydopamine Administration
VI. Evidence for Specificity of 6-Hydroxydopamine
VII. Evidence for Activation of Compensatory Mechanisms Following 6-Hydroxydopamine Treatments
VIII. Use of 6-Hydroxydopamine in Neurobiology and Neuropharmacology
References
Chapter 3 Chemical Lesioning of Indoleamine Pathways
I. Introduction
II. Historical Review
III. General Comments on the Drugs Studied and Their Administration
IV. Effects of Intraventricular Administration of 5,6- or 5,7-Dihydroxytryptamine on CNS Monoamine Content in the Adult Rat
V. Effects of Intracisternal Administration of 5,6- or 5,7-DHT on CNS Monoamine Content in the Adult Rat
VI. Effects of Intraventricular Administration of 5,6- or 5,7-DHT or 6-OHDA on Monoamine Biosynthetic Enzymes
VII. Effects of Intraventricular or Intracisternal 5,6- or 5,7-DHT on Brain and Spinal Cord 5-Hydroxyindoleacetic Acid
VIII. Effects of Intraventricular Injections of 5,6- or 5,7-DHT on the Morphology of Central Monoamine Neurons
IX. Effects of Intracerebral Injections of 5,6- and 5,7-DHT in the Adult Rat
X. Affinity to Monoaminergic Uptake Sites as a Determinant of Selectivity of Action of Neurotoxic Tryptamines
XI. Uptake Impairment as a Determinant of the Neurotoxic Potency of Tryptamine Analogs
XII. Reduction of [3H] Amine Uptake as a Measure of Terminal Degeneration
XIII. Distribution of [14C]5,6-DHT in Brain after Intraventricular Injection
XIV. Effects of Drugs on the Toxic Actions of 5,6- or 5,7-DHT in the Adult Rat
XV. Intracisternal, Intraventricular, or Peripheral Administration of 5,6- or 5,7-DHT in the Developing Rat
XVI. Structure-Activity Relationships and Molecular Mechanism of Action of 5,6- and 5,7-DHT
XVII. Nonspecific Actions of 5,6- and 5,7-DHT
XVIII. Functional Consequences of Centrally Administered Dihydroxytryptamines
XIX. Chemical Lesioning of Central Indoleamine Pathways by Substances Other Than 5,6- or 5,7-DHT
XX. Conclusions
References
Chapter 4 Determining Sensory Deficits in Animals
I. Introduction
II. The Neurological Examination
III. Conditioning in the Examination of Sensory Deficits
IV. Cortical-Evoked Potential Testing for Sensory Deficits
V. Conclusion
References
Chapter 5 Assessing the Effects of Early Experience
I. Introduction
II. The Developmental Continuum
III. Generating Animals for Early Experience Research
IV. Stimulation during the Prenatal Interval
V. Stimulation during the Period of Infancy
VI. Stimulation during the Postweaning Period
VII. Statistical Analysis of Early Experience Experiments
VIII. Uses of Early Experience Paradigms
IX. Developmental Paradigms
X. Other Factors
XI. Conclusion
References
Chapter 6 Measurements of Body Temperature
I. Introduction: Some Milestones
II. The Significance of Temperature Measurements in Various Body Loci
III. Methods and Devices: General Considerations
IV. Measurement and Recording of Body Temperatures
V. Techniques of Measurement of Specific Temperatures in the Body
VI. Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 7 Experimental Studies of Sleep in Animals
I. Introduction
II. Background
III. Origin and Significance of Brain Waves
IV. Techniques, Methods, and Instrumentation
V. The Electroencephalogram: Synchronization and Desynchronization
VI. Induction of Sleep
VII. Sleep Deprivation Experiments
VIII. Pharmacological Studies of Sleep
IX. Sleep Data Processing Techniques
References
Chapter 8 Induction and Measurement of Tremor and other Dyskinesias
I. Introduction
II. Methods of Cannulation
III. Methods of Intracranial Injection
IV. Evaluation of Motor Activity in Rats
V. Evaluation of Motor Activity in Cats and Squirrel Monkeys
VI. Verification of Cannula Placement
References
Appendix
Chapter 9 Hormone Administration: Peripheral and Intracranial Implants
I. Introduction
II. Systemic Administration
III. Intracerebral Implantation of Crystalline Steroids
References
Chapter 10 Chronic Methods: Intraventricular Infusion, Cerebrospinal Fluid Sampling, and Push-Pull Perfusion
I. Introduction
II. Method of Chronic Intraventricular Infusion
III. Methods for Chronic Sampling of Cerebrospinal Fluid and Cerebral Tissue
IV. Concluding Comment
References
Chapter 11 Dietary Constituents and Self-Selection Procedures: Solid Foods
I. Conceptual Background
II. Preparation of Diets
III. Some Useful Diets
IV. Procedural Considerations in Self-Selection Experiments
V. General Procedures for Conditioned Aversion and Preference Experiments
VI. Interpretative Considerations
VII. Future Research
References
Appendix
Subject Index
