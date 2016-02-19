Methods in Psychobiology, Volume 3, Advanced Laboratory Techniques in Neuropsychology and Neurobiology is devoted in large measure to specialized techniques that are widely used in the fields of psychobiology and neurobiology. The experimental methods described form a companion to those presented in Volumes 1 and 2. Many of the procedures presented hinge directly on a mastery of the more rudimentary techniques dealt with in the earlier volumes. The emphasis in the content of this book is on one facet of neurobiology, the mammalian central nervous system. The central or peripheral processes that affect this system in a rat or larger laboratory animal constitute the principal focus of this series. This is due in large part to the enormous amount of research carried out with higher species and the generalizations that, it is hoped, may be drawn to the nervous system of the human. Topics discussed include neuronal connectivity; chemical lesioning of indoleamine pathways; evaluating sensation in animals after lesions, treatment with drugs, electrical stimulation, cooling, or radical changes in environment or development; and sleep in animals.

Table of Contents



List of Contributors

Preface

Chapter 1 Anatomical Analysis of Neuronal Connectivity

I. Introduction

II. Anatomical Methods

References

Chapter 2 Chemical Lesioning: Catecholamine Pathways

I. Peripheral Administration of 6-Hydroxydopamine

II. Central Administration of 6-Hydroxydopamine

III. Preferential Reduction of Brain Norepinephrine

IV. Preferential Destruction of Dopamine Pathways

V. Animal Care after 6-Hydroxydopamine Administration

VI. Evidence for Specificity of 6-Hydroxydopamine

VII. Evidence for Activation of Compensatory Mechanisms Following 6-Hydroxydopamine Treatments

VIII. Use of 6-Hydroxydopamine in Neurobiology and Neuropharmacology

References

Chapter 3 Chemical Lesioning of Indoleamine Pathways

I. Introduction

II. Historical Review

III. General Comments on the Drugs Studied and Their Administration

IV. Effects of Intraventricular Administration of 5,6- or 5,7-Dihydroxytryptamine on CNS Monoamine Content in the Adult Rat

V. Effects of Intracisternal Administration of 5,6- or 5,7-DHT on CNS Monoamine Content in the Adult Rat

VI. Effects of Intraventricular Administration of 5,6- or 5,7-DHT or 6-OHDA on Monoamine Biosynthetic Enzymes

VII. Effects of Intraventricular or Intracisternal 5,6- or 5,7-DHT on Brain and Spinal Cord 5-Hydroxyindoleacetic Acid

VIII. Effects of Intraventricular Injections of 5,6- or 5,7-DHT on the Morphology of Central Monoamine Neurons

IX. Effects of Intracerebral Injections of 5,6- and 5,7-DHT in the Adult Rat

X. Affinity to Monoaminergic Uptake Sites as a Determinant of Selectivity of Action of Neurotoxic Tryptamines

XI. Uptake Impairment as a Determinant of the Neurotoxic Potency of Tryptamine Analogs

XII. Reduction of [3H] Amine Uptake as a Measure of Terminal Degeneration

XIII. Distribution of [14C]5,6-DHT in Brain after Intraventricular Injection

XIV. Effects of Drugs on the Toxic Actions of 5,6- or 5,7-DHT in the Adult Rat

XV. Intracisternal, Intraventricular, or Peripheral Administration of 5,6- or 5,7-DHT in the Developing Rat

XVI. Structure-Activity Relationships and Molecular Mechanism of Action of 5,6- and 5,7-DHT

XVII. Nonspecific Actions of 5,6- and 5,7-DHT

XVIII. Functional Consequences of Centrally Administered Dihydroxytryptamines

XIX. Chemical Lesioning of Central Indoleamine Pathways by Substances Other Than 5,6- or 5,7-DHT

XX. Conclusions

References

Chapter 4 Determining Sensory Deficits in Animals

I. Introduction

II. The Neurological Examination

III. Conditioning in the Examination of Sensory Deficits

IV. Cortical-Evoked Potential Testing for Sensory Deficits

V. Conclusion

References

Chapter 5 Assessing the Effects of Early Experience

I. Introduction

II. The Developmental Continuum

III. Generating Animals for Early Experience Research

IV. Stimulation during the Prenatal Interval

V. Stimulation during the Period of Infancy

VI. Stimulation during the Postweaning Period

VII. Statistical Analysis of Early Experience Experiments

VIII. Uses of Early Experience Paradigms

IX. Developmental Paradigms

X. Other Factors

XI. Conclusion

References

Chapter 6 Measurements of Body Temperature

I. Introduction: Some Milestones

II. The Significance of Temperature Measurements in Various Body Loci

III. Methods and Devices: General Considerations

IV. Measurement and Recording of Body Temperatures

V. Techniques of Measurement of Specific Temperatures in the Body

VI. Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter 7 Experimental Studies of Sleep in Animals

I. Introduction

II. Background

III. Origin and Significance of Brain Waves

IV. Techniques, Methods, and Instrumentation

V. The Electroencephalogram: Synchronization and Desynchronization

VI. Induction of Sleep

VII. Sleep Deprivation Experiments

VIII. Pharmacological Studies of Sleep

IX. Sleep Data Processing Techniques

References

Chapter 8 Induction and Measurement of Tremor and other Dyskinesias

I. Introduction

II. Methods of Cannulation

III. Methods of Intracranial Injection

IV. Evaluation of Motor Activity in Rats

V. Evaluation of Motor Activity in Cats and Squirrel Monkeys

VI. Verification of Cannula Placement

References

Appendix

Chapter 9 Hormone Administration: Peripheral and Intracranial Implants

I. Introduction

II. Systemic Administration

III. Intracerebral Implantation of Crystalline Steroids

References

Chapter 10 Chronic Methods: Intraventricular Infusion, Cerebrospinal Fluid Sampling, and Push-Pull Perfusion

I. Introduction

II. Method of Chronic Intraventricular Infusion

III. Methods for Chronic Sampling of Cerebrospinal Fluid and Cerebral Tissue

IV. Concluding Comment

References

Chapter 11 Dietary Constituents and Self-Selection Procedures: Solid Foods

I. Conceptual Background

II. Preparation of Diets

III. Some Useful Diets

IV. Procedural Considerations in Self-Selection Experiments

V. General Procedures for Conditioned Aversion and Preference Experiments

VI. Interpretative Considerations

VII. Future Research

References

Appendix

Subject Index