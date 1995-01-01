Media Equities
1st Edition
Evaluation and Trading
Description
This book provides an invaluable insight into one of the most influential global industries. It covers: publishing; broadcasting; newspapers and journals; advertising and public relations. Each section provides the reader with an analysis of potential costs and incomes, together with opportunities and associated risks. This provides a highly structured and informative view of the media industry. The final section provides an overview of the current developments and possibilities for the future.
Table of Contents
Details
- No. of pages:
- 224
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 1995
- Published:
- 1st January 1995
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857099983
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781855731943