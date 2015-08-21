Mechanism of the Anticancer Effect of Phytochemicals - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128038765, 9780128038772

Mechanism of the Anticancer Effect of Phytochemicals, Volume 37

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: S. Bathaie Fuyuhiko Tamanoi
eBook ISBN: 9780128038772
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128038765
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 21st August 2015
Page Count: 276
Table of Contents

  1. How Phytochemicals Prevent Chemical Carcinogens and/or Suppress Tumor Growth?
    S. Zahra Bathaie, Nasim Faridi, Ahmad Nasimian, Hamid Heidarzadeh and Fuyuhiko Tamanoi
  2. Quercetin and Tryptanthrin : Two Broad Spectrum Anticancer Agents for Future Chemotherapeutic Interventions
    G. Mohan Shankar, Jayesh Antony and Ruby John Anto
  3. Potential Anticancer Properties and Mechanisms of Action of Withanolides
    Abbas K. Samadi
  4. Prenylated Dihydrochalcones from Artocarpus Altilis as Antiausterity Agents
    Mai Thanh Thi Nguyen, Nhan Trung Nguyen and Suresh Awale
  5. Mechanisms of the Anticancer Effects of Isothiocyanates
    Neel M. Fofaria, Alok Ranjan, Sung-Hoon Kim and Sanjay K. Srivastava
  6. Effects of Phytochemicals on Cancer SignalingMechanism of the anticancer effect of Lycopene (Tetraterpenoids)
    Misaki Ono, Mikako Takeshima, and Shuji Nakano
  7. Sulfur-Containing Compounds
    Elena De Gianni and Carmela Fimognari
  8. The Role of Soy Phytoestrogens on Genetic and Epigenetic Mechanisms of Prostate Cancer
    Seher Karsli-Ceppioglu, Marjolaine Ngollo, Gaëlle Judes, Frédérique Penault-LLorca, Yves-Jean Bignon , L. Guy  and Dominique Bernard-Gallon

Description

Volume 37 will provide details on the major chemical constituents of medicinal plants and their mechanism of action as the anticancer compounds. This special issue, in addition to the previous volume (volume 36 of The Enzyme series was on Natural Products and Cancer Signaling Targets: Isoprenoids, Polyphenols and Flavonoids), will highlight the significant advance made in the field in elucidating mechanisms of anticancer effect of the major phytochemicals.

Key Features

  • Contributions from leading authorities
  • Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field

Readership

Researchers in biochemistry, molecular and cell biology, pharmacology, and cancer

About the Serial Volume Editors

S. Bathaie Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Univeristy of California, Los Angeles, USA

Fuyuhiko Tamanoi Serial Volume Editor

Fuyu Tamanoi is a biochemist who has served on the UCLA School of Medicine and UCLA College faculty since he joined the Department of Microbiology, Immunology & Molecular Genetics in 1993. He became a full professor in 1997. Since 1996, he has been a Director of Signal Transduction Program Area at Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center. Dr. Tamanoi earned his B.S. and M.S. in Biochemistry at the University of Tokyo. He received PhD in Molecular Biology at Nagoya University in 1977. He was a postdoctoral fellow at Harvard Medical School, where he worked on bacteriophage DNA replication. From 1980 to 1985, he was a senior staff investigator at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, where he worked on adenovirus DNA replication. From 1985 to 1993, he was an Assistant Professor and then Associate Professor at the University of Chicago, where he initiated studies on lipid modification of the Ras family proteins. His laboratory research centers on signal transduction and signal transduction inhibitors. He is currently exploring ways to deliver signal transduction inhibitors using nanoparticles.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Vice Chair, Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Molecular Genetics, University of California, Los Angeles and Director, Signal Transduction Program Area, Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center, USA

