Mechanics of Civil Engineering Structures

László P. Kollár received his civil engineering diploma, PhD and habilitation degrees from the Budapest University of Technology and Economics and his Doctor of Scienc-es degree from the Hungarian Academy of Sciences. He was elected to the Hungarian Academy of Sciences in 2007 and Academia Europea in 2012. After graduation he worked in the Hungarian Bridge Design Bureau and in 1986 he joined the faculty of his alma mater in the Department of Structural Engineering. He had also been Visiting Professor in the Departments of Aeronautics and Astronautics and of Civil Engineering at Stanford University. He serves on the editorial boards of the “Journal of Reinforced Plastics and Composites”, ”International Journal of Compo-site Materials” and “Journal of Computational and Applied Mechanics”. He is a mem-ber of the European Society for Composite Materials (President 1910-1912) and of the European Association of Earthquake Engineering. He has served as a consultant to industry on the design of steel and reinforced concrete structures. He is the au-thor/co-author of over 150 technical papers and three books on the subject of struc-tures.