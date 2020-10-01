Mechanics of Civil Engineering Structures
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Stresses and Strains
3. Elastic Beams and Columns
4. Inelastic and Composite Beams and Columns
5. Temperature and Other Kinematic Loads
6. Energy Principles
7. Stability and Second-order Effects of Beams and Columns
8. Basics of Vibration
9. Statically Indeterminate Elastic-plastic Structures
10. Plates
11. Shels
Description
There are numerous books and monographs on engineering structures selectively aimed at undergraduate students, graduate students or design engineers. Here we present, in a single volume, the material needed by civil engineering students as well as by practicing engineers engaged in the design of civil engineering structures. To this end, first we cover the fundamental principles of mechanics required for understanding the responses of civil engineering structures to different types of loads. Second, we provide the analytical and empirical tools employed during the design process.
Key Features
- The most valuable contents to the reader are the mechanics of relevant structural elements (including columns, beams, frames, plates and shells), the use of mechanical models in assessing the applicability of design codes, and the 95 example problems
Readership
Upper level and graduate students enrolled in a civil engineering curriculum and for practicing engineers engaged in the design of civil engineering structures
Details
- No. of pages:
- 410
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2021
- Published:
- 1st October 2020
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128203217
About the Authors
Laszlo Kollar
László P. Kollár received his civil engineering diploma, PhD and habilitation degrees from the Budapest University of Technology and Economics and his Doctor of Scienc-es degree from the Hungarian Academy of Sciences. He was elected to the Hungarian Academy of Sciences in 2007 and Academia Europea in 2012. After graduation he worked in the Hungarian Bridge Design Bureau and in 1986 he joined the faculty of his alma mater in the Department of Structural Engineering. He had also been Visiting Professor in the Departments of Aeronautics and Astronautics and of Civil Engineering at Stanford University. He serves on the editorial boards of the “Journal of Reinforced Plastics and Composites”, ”International Journal of Compo-site Materials” and “Journal of Computational and Applied Mechanics”. He is a mem-ber of the European Society for Composite Materials (President 1910-1912) and of the European Association of Earthquake Engineering. He has served as a consultant to industry on the design of steel and reinforced concrete structures. He is the au-thor/co-author of over 150 technical papers and three books on the subject of struc-tures.
Affiliations and Expertise
Budapest University of Technology and Economics, Department of Structural Engineering, Budapest, Hungary
Gabriella Tarjan
Gabriella Tarján received her civil engineering diploma and PhD degree from the Bu-dapest University of Technology and Economics (the latter under the guidance of the first author of the book) and also her master of education degree from our university. She is assistant professor at the University’s Department of Structural Engineering, participating in the teaching of courses on statics and on the analysis and design of structures.
Affiliations and Expertise
Budapest University of Technology and Economics, Department of Structural Engineering, Budapest, Hungary