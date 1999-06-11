Mathematical Modeling - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126045857, 9780080511245

Mathematical Modeling, Volume 1

1st Edition

A Chemical Engineer's Perspective

Authors: Rutherford Aris
eBook ISBN: 9780080511245
Hardcover ISBN: 9780126045857
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 11th June 1999
Page Count: 479
Description

Mathematical modeling is the art and craft of building a system of equations that is both sufficiently complex to do justice to physical reality and sufficiently simple to give real insight into the situation. Mathematical Modeling: A Chemical Engineer's Perspective provides an elementary introduction to the craft by one of the century's most distinguished practitioners.

Though the book is written from a chemical engineering viewpoint, the principles and pitfalls are common to all mathematical modeling of physical systems. Seventeen of the author's frequently cited papers are reprinted to illustrate applications to convective diffusion, formal chemical kinetics, heat and mass transfer, and the philosophy of modeling. An essay of acknowledgments, asides, and footnotes captures personal reflections on academic life and personalities.

Key Features

  • Describes pitfalls as well as principles of mathematical modeling
  • Presents twenty examples of engineering problems
  • Features seventeen reprinted papers
  • Presents personal reflections on some of the great natural philosophers
  • Emphasizes modeling procedures that precede extensive calculations

Readership

Chemical engineers in industry and academia, including instructors teaching advanced undergraduate and graduate-level courses in mathematical modeling, reaction engineering, and transport processes

Details

No. of pages:
479
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1999
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080511245
Hardcover ISBN:
9780126045857

Reviews

"...a highly personalized account of one man's adventures in the mathematical description of continuum models in chemical engineering. The author draws on his vast experience as an applied mathematician/chemical engineer to provide the reader with many insights (and warnings) about the joys (and pitfalls) of mathematical modeling. A most valuable piece of scholarship!" --MATHEMATICAL REVIEWS, Issue 2000i

"...an intriguing book, very different from the run-of the mill kind of book on mathematical modeling. . . . The author draws on his vast experience as an applied mathematician/chemical engineer to provide the reader with many insights (and warnings) about the joys (and pitfalls) of mathematical modeling. The philosohy and methodology of the field is presented... intertwined as it is with many specific problems arising in the industry. A most valuable piece of scholarship!" --John Adams, MATHEMATICAL REVIEWS, Issue 2000i:00020

About the Authors

Rutherford Aris Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Minnesota, Bloomington, U.S.A.

