Mathematical Modeling, Volume 1

"...a highly personalized account of one man's adventures in the mathematical description of continuum models in chemical engineering. The author draws on his vast experience as an applied mathematician/chemical engineer to provide the reader with many insights (and warnings) about the joys (and pitfalls) of mathematical modeling. A most valuable piece of scholarship!" --MATHEMATICAL REVIEWS, Issue 2000i

"...an intriguing book, very different from the run-of the mill kind of book on mathematical modeling. . . . The author draws on his vast experience as an applied mathematician/chemical engineer to provide the reader with many insights (and warnings) about the joys (and pitfalls) of mathematical modeling. The philosohy and methodology of the field is presented... intertwined as it is with many specific problems arising in the industry. A most valuable piece of scholarship!" --John Adams, MATHEMATICAL REVIEWS, Issue 2000i:00020