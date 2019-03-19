Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma
1st Edition
A Guide for Clinicians
Description
Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma: A Guide for Clinicians is a practical book developed to assist clinicians, pathologist and molecular biologist in the management of malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM). MPM represents a challenge in terms of diagnosis, staging and treatment, and to date, the optimal management of MPM patients has not yet been clearly defined – and this book is intended to be an efficient tool for these cases.
The book encompasses topics such as epidemiology and surveillance evidence, multimodality imaging assessment of MPM, pathology, molecular mechanisms and treatment of such disease. Additionally, it discusses the standard operative procedures and the future directions for the management of MPM from experts’ experiences. Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma: A Guide for Clinicians is a valuable source for oncologists, pathologist, cancer researchers, thoracic specialists and several members of biomedical field who needs to learn more from experts about the diagnosis, operative procedures and treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.
Key Features
- Offers operative procedure sections in each chapter
- Brings updated information on epidemiology, molecular mechanism, diagnosis and treatment of MPM from experts of the field
- Provides innovative and prospective approaches for the management of mesotheliomas
Readership
Oncologists; cancer researchers; clinicians; thoracic specialists
Table of Contents
1. Epidemiology and surveillance evidence
2. Multimodality Imaging assessment of Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma
3. Surgery of Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma
4. Diagnostic pathology of Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma: cytological, histological, immunohistochemical features
5. Molecular mechanisms in the pathogenesis of Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma: predictive and prognostic factors
6. The treatment of Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma: from the current standard to novel possible therapeutic strategies
7. Future directions in Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma: an overview of the expert opinion
Details
- No. of pages:
- 186
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 19th March 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128127254
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128127247
About the Editor
Antonio Giordano
Dr. Antonio Giordano is an Italian-American pathologist and geneticist, best known for his discovery of Rb2/p130, a tumor suppressor gene. Dr. Giordano is the president, founder and chairman of the board of the Sbarro Health Research Organization (SHRO), a nonprofit organization committed to funding excellence in basic genetic research to cure and diagnose cancer, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and other chronic illnesses, and to foster the training of young doctors in a spirit of professionalism and humanism. Dr. Giordano is also the founder and director of the SHRO supported Sbarro Institute for Cancer Research and Molecular Medicine, as well as the Center for Biotechnology, which are both located in Temple University's College of Science and Technology. Dr. Giordano is also a 'Chiara fama' professor of pathology in the Department of Medicine, Surgery, and Neuroscience at the University of Siena, Italy where the Temple Summer in Siena Biomedical Research program is based. Dr. Giordano earned his MD from the University of Naples in 1986, and he specialized in Pathology at the University of Trieste, earning his Ph.D in Pathology, summa cum laude.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Director, Sbarro Institute for Cancer Research and Molecular Medicine, Temple University, Philadelphia, PA, USA
Renato Franco
Dr. Renato Franco received his MD degree at Naples Federico II University in 1994 and completed his residency in Pathology in 1998. He obtained PhD in Anatomo-Pathological Science in 2003. His post-doctoral activity was developed in cancer biomarkers research and molecular pathology. Now in the National Cancer Institute of Naples his activity is directed to cancer diagnosis and cancer biomarkers research with prognostic and predictive value. Academic activity is related to teaching Histology and Histopathology in Nursing, Laboratories Technicians and Medical Biotechnology Faculties.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pathology, Università degli Studi della Campania ‘Luigi Vanvitelli’, Naples, Italy