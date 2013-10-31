Making a Collection Count - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781843347606, 9781780634418

Making a Collection Count

2nd Edition

A Holistic Approach to Library Collection Management

Authors: Holly Hibner Mary Kelly
eBook ISBN: 9781780634418
Paperback ISBN: 9781843347606
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 31st October 2013
Page Count: 216
Table of Contents

List of figures

About the authors

Acknowledgments

Introduction

Chapter 1: Life cycle of a collection

Abstract:

Collection management policies

Selection

Purchasing/acquisitions

Processing and cataloging

Shelving

Use

Repair and maintenance

Check-in

Weeding

Conclusion

Chapter 2: Understanding your workflow

Abstract:

Selection

Purchasing/acquisitions

Processing

Shelving

Circulation

Weeding

Workflow analysis improves efficiency

The critical questions

Chapter 3: Collection metrics

Abstract:

The circulation metric

Other collection metrics

Collection audit

Statistical sample

Conclusion

Chapter 4: Physical inventory

Abstract:

Making physical inventory a regular practice

Developing a plan

Shelf list

What you will discover

ILS features for inventory

Chapter 5: Statistics

Abstract:

Collection use

Collection age

Collection turnover

Putting it together

Chapter 6: Creating collection objectives and benchmarks

Abstract:

Vision statements and mission statements

Collection management policies

Collection objectives

Creating benchmarks

Holistic benchmarking: overall collection performance

Chapter 7: Collection organization

Abstract:

Physical space

Classification systems

Ergonomics

Signage

Displays

Conclusion

Chapter 8: Collection budgets

Abstract:

Vendors

Alternative funding sources

Formats

Sharing

Collection philosophy

Chapter 9: Everything is connected

Abstract:

Holistic library service

How staff impact collections in a holistic library

How staff impact the facility

How staff impact technology

Connections to other library services

Evaluating library services holistically

Conclusion

Appendix A: Public library collection management policy

Appendix B: Strategic content negotiation for the small library

References

Index

Description

Library collection management is a vital part of any library’s operations. Making a Collection Count takes a holistic look at library collection management, connecting collection management activities and departments, and instructs on how to gather and analyse data from each point in a collection’s lifecycle. Relationships between collections and other library services are also explored. The result is a quality collection that is clean, current, and useful. The second edition includes expanded information on collection metrics, digital collections, and practical advice for managing collections effi ciently when time and resources are tight. It also includesmore real-life examples from practicing librarians in areas such as workflow analysis, collection budgets, and collection management techniques. Chapters cover the life cycle of a collection, understanding workfl ow and collecting metrics. Physical inventory, collection objectives and bookmarks, as well as collection organization, collection budgets and marketing collections are also discussed.

Key Features

  • Focusses on collection quality
  • Offers practical applications for collection librarians and managers
  • Relevant for different library types: public, academic, school, and special

Readership

Library staff who have collection management duties; Department Managers and Library Directors who oversee collection management staff

Details

No. of pages:
216
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781780634418
Paperback ISBN:
9781843347606

About the Authors

Holly Hibner

Holly Hibner Author

Holly Hibner received an MLIS from Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan in 1999. She is the Adult Services Coordinator at the Plymouth District Library in Plymouth, Michigan.

Affiliations and Expertise

Plymouth District Library

Mary Kelly

Mary Kelly Author

Mary Kelly received an MLIS from Wayne State University in 2002, and also has an MBA from Wayne State. Mary is an Adult Services Librarian at the Plymouth District Library.

Affiliations and Expertise

Plymouth District Library

