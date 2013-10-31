Making a Collection Count
2nd Edition
A Holistic Approach to Library Collection Management
Table of Contents
List of figures
About the authors
Acknowledgments
Introduction
Chapter 1: Life cycle of a collection
Collection management policies
Selection
Purchasing/acquisitions
Processing and cataloging
Shelving
Use
Repair and maintenance
Check-in
Weeding
Conclusion
Chapter 2: Understanding your workflow
Selection
Purchasing/acquisitions
Processing
Shelving
Circulation
Weeding
Workflow analysis improves efficiency
The critical questions
Chapter 3: Collection metrics
The circulation metric
Other collection metrics
Collection audit
Statistical sample
Conclusion
Chapter 4: Physical inventory
Making physical inventory a regular practice
Developing a plan
Shelf list
What you will discover
ILS features for inventory
Chapter 5: Statistics
Collection use
Collection age
Collection turnover
Putting it together
Chapter 6: Creating collection objectives and benchmarks
Vision statements and mission statements
Collection management policies
Collection objectives
Creating benchmarks
Holistic benchmarking: overall collection performance
Chapter 7: Collection organization
Physical space
Classification systems
Ergonomics
Signage
Displays
Conclusion
Chapter 8: Collection budgets
Vendors
Alternative funding sources
Formats
Sharing
Collection philosophy
Chapter 9: Everything is connected
Holistic library service
How staff impact collections in a holistic library
How staff impact the facility
How staff impact technology
Connections to other library services
Evaluating library services holistically
Conclusion
Appendix A: Public library collection management policy
Appendix B: Strategic content negotiation for the small library
References
Index
Library collection management is a vital part of any library’s operations. Making a Collection Count takes a holistic look at library collection management, connecting collection management activities and departments, and instructs on how to gather and analyse data from each point in a collection’s lifecycle. Relationships between collections and other library services are also explored. The result is a quality collection that is clean, current, and useful. The second edition includes expanded information on collection metrics, digital collections, and practical advice for managing collections effi ciently when time and resources are tight. It also includesmore real-life examples from practicing librarians in areas such as workflow analysis, collection budgets, and collection management techniques. Chapters cover the life cycle of a collection, understanding workfl ow and collecting metrics. Physical inventory, collection objectives and bookmarks, as well as collection organization, collection budgets and marketing collections are also discussed.
- Focusses on collection quality
- Offers practical applications for collection librarians and managers
- Relevant for different library types: public, academic, school, and special
Library staff who have collection management duties; Department Managers and Library Directors who oversee collection management staff
Holly Hibner Author
Holly Hibner received an MLIS from Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan in 1999. She is the Adult Services Coordinator at the Plymouth District Library in Plymouth, Michigan.
Plymouth District Library
Mary Kelly Author
Mary Kelly received an MLIS from Wayne State University in 2002, and also has an MBA from Wayne State. Mary is an Adult Services Librarian at the Plymouth District Library.
Plymouth District Library