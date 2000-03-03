This book is intended as a text/reference for students, researchers, and professors interested in physical and biomedical applications of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI). Both the theoretical and practical aspects of MRI are emphasized. The book begins with a comprehensive discussion of the Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) phenomenon based on quantum mechanics and the classical theory of electromagnetism. The first three chapters of this book provide the foundation needed to understand the basic characteristics of MR images, e.g.,image contrast, spatial resolution, signal-to-noise ratio, common image artifacts. Then MRI applications are considered in the following five chapters. Both the theoretical and practical aspects of MRI are emphasized. The book ends with a discussion of instrumentation and the principles of signal detection in MRI.