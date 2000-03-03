Magnetic Resonance Imaging - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124291508, 9780080535708

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

1st Edition

Physical Principles and Applications

Authors: Vadim Kuperman
eBook ISBN: 9780080535708
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124291508
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 3rd March 2000
Page Count: 182
Table of Contents

Foreword by Series Editor Isaak Mayergoyz. Acknowledgements. Introduction. Basic Principles of Nuclear Magnetic Resonance. Excitation of the Transverse Magnetization. Basic Techniques for 2D and 3D MRI. Contrast in MR Imaging. Signal-to-Noise Ratio in MRI. Image Artifacts. Rapid MR Imaging. MR Imaging of Flow. MRI Instrumentation: Magnets, Gradient Coils, and Radiofrequency Coils. Appendix A: Phase-sensitive Detection. Appendix B: Image Display. Index.

Description

This book is intended as a text/reference for students, researchers, and professors interested in physical and biomedical applications of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI). Both the theoretical and practical aspects of MRI are emphasized. The book begins with a comprehensive discussion of the Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) phenomenon based on quantum mechanics and the classical theory of electromagnetism. The first three chapters of this book provide the foundation needed to understand the basic characteristics of MR images, e.g.,image contrast, spatial resolution, signal-to-noise ratio, common image artifacts. Then MRI applications are considered in the following five chapters. Both the theoretical and practical aspects of MRI are emphasized. The book ends with a discussion of instrumentation and the principles of signal detection in MRI.

Key Features

  • Clear progression from fundamental physical principles of NMR to MRI and its applications
  • Extensive discussion of image acquisition and reconstruction of MRI
  • Discussion of different mechanisms of MR image contrast
  • Mathematical derivation of the signal-to-noise dependence on basic MR imaging parameters as well as field strength
  • In-depth consideration of artifacts in MR images
  • Comprehensive discussion of several techniques used for rapid MR imaging including rapid gradient-echo imaging, echo-planar imaging, fast spin-echo imaging and spiral imaging
  • Qualitative discussion combined with mathematical description of MR techniques for imaging flow

Readership

Graduate students in physics, medical physics, and biomedical engineering; biomedical imaging researchers and engineers actively working in the field of biomedical imaging.

Reviews

"This book particularly stresses fast MR imaging and flow imaging. It does cover state-of-the-art topics such as echo-planar imaging, spiral imaging, and partial k-space aquisitions. The last chapter is dedicated to time-of-flight techniques and contrast-enhanced MRI of flow.
This book is written well and is meant as a handy reference for students, researchers, and those interested in physical and biomedical applications of magnetic resonance imaging." --Jasjit Suri, Marconi Medical Systems, Cleveland, IEEE ENGINEERING IN MEDICINE AND BIOLOGY, January/February 2001

About the Authors

Vadim Kuperman Author

Vadim Kuperman received his Ph.D. in physics from the Institute for High Temperatures in Moscow, Russia. He is affiliated with the Department of Radiology at the University of Chicago. As a magnetic resonance physicist, his interest lies in the development of both biomedical and physical applications of MRI.

University of Chicago, Illinois, U.S.A.

