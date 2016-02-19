Lung Development Biological and Clinical Perspectives
1st Edition
Biochemistry and Physiology
Lung Development: Biological and Clinical Perspectives: Biochemistry and Physiology, Volume I, provides a comprehensive and multidisciplinary treatise with regard to surfactant-related issues in lung maturation. Despite the deliberate emphasis on biochemistry in this volume, the aim is to place this information in the perspective of anatomy, physiology, and clinical perinatology. The book is organized into four parts. Part I offers a brief historical perspective by reviewing the chronology of clinical and basic advances. Part II then establishes a frame of scientific reference by reviewing the morphology and cytology of lung development and the physiology of pulmonary surfactant. Stages of development and variations in the maturation process are emphasized, while cautions to the biochemist are offered with respect to interpretation of experimental data. Part III provides an introduction to lung biochemistry. Part IV deals with the developmental biochemistry of lung phospholipid metabolism; the featured compound is the predominant surfactant component, phosphatidylcholine (PC). A focal point for discussion concerns regulatory mechanisms operating to control the production of saturated PC during late gestational development of the fetal lung.
I Introduction to Lung Development and Hyaline Membrane Disease
1 Lung Development and Hyaline Membrane Disease
I. Introduction
II. Historical Perspective
References
II The Study of Lung Development
2 Morphologic Aspects of Lung Maturation
I. Introduction
II. Architecture of the Respiratory System
III. Development and Growth of the Airways, Pulmonary Vasculature, and Acinar Region
IV. Cytodifferentiation of the Respiratory Epithelium
V. Clinical Correlation
VI. Implications of Morphologic Changes in Relationship to Biochemical Investigation of Fetal Lung Development
References
3 The Cytology of the Lung: Ultrastructure of the Respiratory Epithelium and Extracellular Lining Layers
I. Introduction
II. The Bronchi
III. The Bronchioles
IV. Brush Cells and Endocrine Cells
V. Acinar Epithelium
VI. Concluding Remarks
References
4 The Physiologic Assessment of Lung Surfactant
I. Introduction
II. Compliance and Lung Stability
III. Functional Assay
IV. Maintenance Kinetics
V. Fetal Lung Liquid and Lung Weight
VI. Definition of Pulmonary Surfactant
References
5 Tissue Slices in the Study of Lung Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. Preparation and Use of Tissue Slices
III. Conclusions
References
6 The Isolated Perfused Lung as a Model for Studies of Lung Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. The Technique
ΠΙ. Criteria for Viability
IV. Limitations of the Preparation
V. Applications of the Preparation
References
7 Bronchoalveolar Fluid and Subcellular Surfactant Fractions
I. Introduction
II. Preliminary Procedures
III. Surface-Active Fractions
IV. Lamellar Bodies
V. Lysosomes
VI. Microsomes
VII. Perspective
References
8 Isolation of Alveolar Type II Cells
I. Background
II. Methods of Isolation
III. Identification
IV. Viability
V. Limitations
VI. Future Directions
References
9 Lung Cell Culture Systems
I. Introduction
II. Lung Organ Culture Explants, Isolated Perfused Lung, and Lung Slices
III. Lung Cell Monolayers
IV. Mixed Cell Culture, Clonal Systems, and Freshly Isolated Cells
V. Organotypic Culture
References
III Overview of Lung Biochemistry
10 Introduction to Lipid Biochemistry
I. Introduction
II. Biological Asymmetry of Glycerol
III. Nomenclature of Glycerolipids
IV. Structures of Pulmonary Lipids
V. Fatty Acids
References
11 The Chemical Composition of the Lung
I. Introduction
II. Lipid Composition of the Lung
III. Connective Tissue of the Lung
IV. Phospholipid Composition of Subcellular Fractions of the Lung
V. Phospholipid Composition of Type II Cells
References
12 The Composition of Pulmonary Surfactant
I. Introduction
II. Surfactant Isolation
III. Surfactant Proteins
References
13 Major Phospholipids in Pulmonary Surfactant
I. Introduction
II. Lipid Isolation and Separation
III. Phosphatidylcholine
IV. Phosphatidylglycerol
References
IV The Developmental Biochemistry of Lung Phospholipid Metabolism
14 General Features of Phospholipid Metabolism in the Developing Lung
I. Introduction
II. The Biochemistry of Fetal Lung Development
III. Phospholipid Biosynthesis in General
IV. Mechanisms for de Novo Synthesis of Phosphatidylcholine
V. Metabolic Control of Organ Development
VI. Summary
References
15 Cellular and Subcellular Sites of Lung Lipid Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. Cellular Sites of Surfactant Synthesis
III. Intracellular Sites of Lung Phospholipid Metabolism
IV. Summary and Future Directions
References
16 Phosphatidic Acid Production and Utilization
I. Introduction—The Central Role of Phosphatidic Acid
II. Mechanisms of Phosphatide Acid Biosynthesis
III. Phosphatide Acid Phosphohydrolase
IV. Phosphatide Acid Metabolism in Lung Tissue
References
17 The CDPcholine Pathway: Choline Kinase
I. Introduction and Historical Background
II. Methods of Analysis
III. Progress in Purification
IV. Developmental Profile
V. Effects of Hormones on Choline Kinase Activity
VI. Possible Role of Choline Kinase as a Rate-Limiting Step in Phosphatidylcholine Synthesis
VII. Future Directions of Research
References
18 The CDPcholine Pathway: Cholinephosphate Cytidylyltransferase
I. Introduction
II. Assay Methods
III. Purification and Physicochemical Properties
IV. Activity in Developing Lung
V. Possible Role in Regulation of Overall Pathway
VI. Future Directions of Research
References
19 The CDPcholine Pathway: Cholinephosphotransferase
I. Introduction
II. Methods of Analysis
III. Subcellular Localization
IV. Progress in Purification
V. Activity in Developing Lung
VI. Possible Role in Regulation of Overall Pathway
VII. Possible Role in Regulation of the Fatty Acid Composition of Phosphatidylcholine
VIII. Future Directions of Research
References
20 The Phosphatidylcholine -Lysophosphatidylcholine Cycle
I. Introduction
II. Phospholipase A2
III. Lysophosphatidylcholine Acyltransferase
IV. LysophosphatidylcholineiLysophosphatidylcholine Acyltransferase
V. Relative Importance of Lysophosphatidylcholine Acyltransferase and Lysophosphatidylcholine: Lysophosphatidylcholine Acyltransferase for the Remodeling of Phosphatidylcholine
VI. Site of Remodeling
VII. Future Directions of Research
References
21 The Regulation of Saturated Phosphatidylcholine Synthesis in the Developing Lung
I. Summary of Current Concepts
II. Future Directions of Research
References
Index
434
- 434
English
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1982
1st January 1982
- 1st January 1982
Academic Press
- Academic Press
9780323150460
- 9780323150460