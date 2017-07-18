Learning and Memory: A Comprehensive Reference
2nd Edition
Description
Learning and Memory: A Comprehensive Reference, Second Edition is the authoritative resource for scientists and students interested in all facets of learning and memory. This updated edition includes chapters that reflect the state-of-the-art of research in this area. Coverage of sleep and memory has been significantly expanded, while neuromodulators in memory processing, neurogenesis and epigenetics are also covered in greater detail. New chapters have been included to reflect the massive increase in research into working memory and the educational relevance of memory research. No other reference work covers so wide a territory and in so much depth.
Key Features
- Provides the most comprehensive and authoritative resource available on the study of learning and memory and its mechanisms
- Incorporates the expertise of over 150 outstanding investigators in the field, providing a ‘one-stop’ resource of reputable information from world-leading scholars with easy cross-referencing of related articles to promote understanding and further research
- Includes further reading for each chapter that helps readers continue their research
- Includes a glossary of key terms that is helpful for users who are unfamiliar with neuroscience terminology
Readership
Postgraduate students, cognitive scientists, neuroscientists, psychologists, psychiatrists, neurobiologists and neurologists. An essential resource for libraries, neuroscience and neurobiology departments, memory centers and institutes
Table of Contents
Volume One: Learning Theory and Behavior
Types of memory
Retrieval from memory
Perceptual learning
Extinction
Cognitive dimension of operant learning
Concept and category learning in animals
Learning and representation
Attention and memory in mammals and primates
Transmission of acquired information in nonhuman primates
Adaptive Specializations and Generality of the Laws of Classical and Instrumental Conditioning
Learning to time intervals
Foraging
Navigation and Episodic-like memory in Mammals
Memory in Food Caching in Animals
Reconsolidation: Historical Perspective and Theoretical Aspects
Learning and memory in communication and navigation of insects
Spatial learning in fish
Reconsolidation in Invertebrates
Behavioral analysis of learning and memory in Drosophila
Behavioral analysis of learning and memory in Honeybees
Behavioral and circuit analysis of associative learning and memory in Molluscs
Behavioral analysis of learning and memory in Cephalopods
Computational models of hippocampal function
Neural Computation Theories of Learning
Synchronous Oscillations and Memory Formation
Bird song learning
Intentionality and the structure of memory
Visual memory in Dorsophila
Memory traces in Drosophila
Mechanisms of bat navigation
Operant behavior in model systems
Sleep and memory formation in Drosophila
Sleep and human memory
Behavioral schema
Volume Two: Cognitive Psychology of Memory
Encoding and Retrieval
Episodic and semantic memory
Context and memory
Implicit vs explicit memory
Working memory (n ± 2)
Working memory and intelligence
The adaptive character of memory
Attention and Memory
Spatial Memory
Signal detection theories of recognition memory
Diffusion models of memory and decision making
Autobiographical Memory
Highly superior autobiographical memory
The role of trauma in memory disorders
Retrieval-induced remembering and forgetting
Retroactive and proactive interference
Prospective memory
Collaborative memory
Emotion and memory
Infant Memory
Aging and Memory
Spacing effects on learning and memory
Testing and Feedback effects on learning and memory
Metamemory
Eyewitness memory
The malleability of memory
Tip of the tongue states
Adaptive memory
Memory and categorization
The cognitive psychology of sleep and memory
Embodied cognition and memory
Sensory memory and detection of change
Visual memory for natural scenes
Imagery and Mnemonics/Mnemonic devices and Memory Enhancement
Trauma and Disorders of Memory
Volume Three: Memory Systems
Introduction and Overview
Multiple Memory Systems in the Brain: Cooperation and Competition
Anatomy of the hippocampus and the Declarative memory system
Declarative Memory System: Amnesia
Neural substrates of remembering- Electroencephalographic Studies
Structural basis of Episodic memory
Structural basis of Semantic memory
Schemas
Neurobiology of Recognition and Memory
Contribution of functional imaging to understanding human memory processes
Animal models of amnesia
Spatial memory
Perirhinal cortex neural representations
Cerebral cortex and memory plasticity
Visual Priming
Short term and working memory systems
Prefrontal cortex and memory
Basal forebrain and memory
Ascending systems controlling attentional functions
Procedural learning in humans
Procedural learning in animals
Procedural learning classical conditioning
Procedural learning VOR
Cerebral cortex Motor learning
Neurophysiology of Birdsong learning
Emotional learning animals
Hormones and memory
Memory modulation
Memory Enhancing Drugs
Episodic Memory Decline and Healthy Aging
Volume Four: Mechanisms of Memory
Overview and Organization
Molecular Studies of Learning and Memory in Aplysia and the Hippocampus
Molecular Mechanisms of learning in C. elegans
Cellular and molecular mechanisms of memory in molluscs
Cellular and molecular mechanism of Associative Learning - Bee
Multiple memory phases
Neural circuits of fear memory
Cellular and molecular mediation of reward
Reward mechanisms and drug addiction
Molecular and cellular aspects of memory dysfunction in aging
Developmental aspects of memory processess
Long-Term Potentiation: A Candidate Cellular Mechanism for Information Storage in the CNS
Behaviorally modulated LTP and LTD
Interneurons in Synaptic Plasticity and Information Storage
CaMKII: Mechanisms of a Prototypical Memory Model
Transcription regulation of memory
mRNA tracfficking and memory formation
Glutamate Receptor Regulation in LTP, LTD, Depotentiation, and Dedepression
Postsynaptic Density and the Spine Cytoskeleton in Synaptic Plasticity
Translational Control Mechanisms in Synaptic Plasticity and Memory
Integrins and Cadherins – Extracellular Matrix inMemory formation
Presynaptic Mechanisms in Plasticity and Memory
Imaging neural activity in cortical circuits during behavior
Investigation of synaptic activity and dendritic function by Ca2+ imaging
Plasticity of Intrinsic Excitability as a Mechanism for Memory Storage
Neurogenesis and memory
Epigenetics and memory
Neural synchrony and memory formation
Sleep oscillations and memory
Sleep and synaptic changes
Protein synthesis and memory
Proteolysis and Synaptic Plasticity
Ubitquitin proteasome system, protein degradation and memory
Behaviorally mediated synaptic tagging
Synaptic tagging and memory allocation
In search of engram cells
Genetic mechanisms of memory disorders
Cellular mechanisms of neuromodulation (invertebrates and vertebrates)
Mechanisms of memory dysfunction in Alzheimer’s disease
Networks for reward systems in Drosophila
Details
About the Editor-in-Chief
John H. Byrne
The June and Virgil Waggoner Professor and Chair, Department of Neurobiology and Anatomy, University of Texas Medical School at Houston. Dr. Byrne is an internationally acclaimed Neuroscientist. He received his PhD under the direction of Noble Prize winner, Eric Kandel. Dr. Byrne is a prolific author and Editor-in-Chief of Learning and Memory (CSHP).
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Texas Medical School, Houston, TX, USA