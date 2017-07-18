Learning and Memory: A Comprehensive Reference

Volume One: Learning Theory and Behavior

Types of memory

Retrieval from memory

Perceptual learning

Extinction

Cognitive dimension of operant learning

Concept and category learning in animals

Learning and representation

Attention and memory in mammals and primates

Transmission of acquired information in nonhuman primates

Adaptive Specializations and Generality of the Laws of Classical and Instrumental Conditioning

Learning to time intervals

Foraging

Navigation and Episodic-like memory in Mammals

Memory in Food Caching in Animals

Reconsolidation: Historical Perspective and Theoretical Aspects

Learning and memory in communication and navigation of insects

Spatial learning in fish

Reconsolidation in Invertebrates

Behavioral analysis of learning and memory in Drosophila

Behavioral analysis of learning and memory in Honeybees

Behavioral and circuit analysis of associative learning and memory in Molluscs

Behavioral analysis of learning and memory in Cephalopods

Computational models of hippocampal function

Neural Computation Theories of Learning

Synchronous Oscillations and Memory Formation

Bird song learning

Intentionality and the structure of memory

Visual memory in Dorsophila

Memory traces in Drosophila

Mechanisms of bat navigation

Operant behavior in model systems

Sleep and memory formation in Drosophila

Sleep and human memory

Behavioral schema

Volume Two: Cognitive Psychology of Memory

Encoding and Retrieval

Episodic and semantic memory

Context and memory

Implicit vs explicit memory

Working memory (n ± 2)

Working memory and intelligence

The adaptive character of memory

Attention and Memory

Spatial Memory

Signal detection theories of recognition memory

Diffusion models of memory and decision making

Autobiographical Memory

Highly superior autobiographical memory

The role of trauma in memory disorders

Retrieval-induced remembering and forgetting

Retroactive and proactive interference

Prospective memory

Collaborative memory

Emotion and memory

Infant Memory

Aging and Memory

Spacing effects on learning and memory

Testing and Feedback effects on learning and memory

Metamemory

Eyewitness memory

The malleability of memory

Tip of the tongue states

Adaptive memory

Memory and categorization

The cognitive psychology of sleep and memory

Embodied cognition and memory

Sensory memory and detection of change

Visual memory for natural scenes

Imagery and Mnemonics/Mnemonic devices and Memory Enhancement

Trauma and Disorders of Memory

Volume Three: Memory Systems

Introduction and Overview

Multiple Memory Systems in the Brain: Cooperation and Competition

Anatomy of the hippocampus and the Declarative memory system

Declarative Memory System: Amnesia

Neural substrates of remembering- Electroencephalographic Studies

Structural basis of Episodic memory

Structural basis of Semantic memory

Schemas

Neurobiology of Recognition and Memory

Contribution of functional imaging to understanding human memory processes

Animal models of amnesia

Spatial memory

Perirhinal cortex neural representations

Cerebral cortex and memory plasticity

Visual Priming

Short term and working memory systems

Prefrontal cortex and memory

Basal forebrain and memory

Ascending systems controlling attentional functions

Procedural learning in humans

Procedural learning in animals

Procedural learning classical conditioning

Procedural learning VOR

Cerebral cortex Motor learning

Neurophysiology of Birdsong learning

Emotional learning animals

Hormones and memory

Memory modulation

Memory Enhancing Drugs

Episodic Memory Decline and Healthy Aging

Volume Four: Mechanisms of Memory

Overview and Organization

Molecular Studies of Learning and Memory in Aplysia and the Hippocampus

Molecular Mechanisms of learning in C. elegans

Cellular and molecular mechanisms of memory in molluscs

Cellular and molecular mechanism of Associative Learning - Bee

Multiple memory phases

Neural circuits of fear memory

Cellular and molecular mediation of reward

Reward mechanisms and drug addiction

Molecular and cellular aspects of memory dysfunction in aging

Developmental aspects of memory processess

Long-Term Potentiation: A Candidate Cellular Mechanism for Information Storage in the CNS

Behaviorally modulated LTP and LTD

Interneurons in Synaptic Plasticity and Information Storage

CaMKII: Mechanisms of a Prototypical Memory Model

Transcription regulation of memory

mRNA tracfficking and memory formation

Glutamate Receptor Regulation in LTP, LTD, Depotentiation, and Dedepression

Postsynaptic Density and the Spine Cytoskeleton in Synaptic Plasticity

Translational Control Mechanisms in Synaptic Plasticity and Memory

Integrins and Cadherins – Extracellular Matrix inMemory formation

Presynaptic Mechanisms in Plasticity and Memory

Imaging neural activity in cortical circuits during behavior

Investigation of synaptic activity and dendritic function by Ca2+ imaging

Plasticity of Intrinsic Excitability as a Mechanism for Memory Storage

Neurogenesis and memory

Epigenetics and memory

Neural synchrony and memory formation

Sleep oscillations and memory

Sleep and synaptic changes

Protein synthesis and memory

Proteolysis and Synaptic Plasticity

Ubitquitin proteasome system, protein degradation and memory

Behaviorally mediated synaptic tagging

Synaptic tagging and memory allocation

In search of engram cells

Genetic mechanisms of memory disorders

Cellular mechanisms of neuromodulation (invertebrates and vertebrates)

Mechanisms of memory dysfunction in Alzheimer’s disease

Networks for reward systems in Drosophila