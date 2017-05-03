Lawrie's Meat Science
8th Edition
Table of Contents
- Introduction
2. Factors influencing the growth of meat animals
3. The structure and growth of muscle
4. Chemical and biochemical constitution of muscle
5. The conversion of muscle to meat
6. Meat microbiology and spoilage
7. The storage and preservation of meat: I Thermal technologies
8. The storage and preservation of meat: II Non-thermal technologies
9. The storage and preservation of meat: III Meat processing
10. The storage and preservation of meat: IV Packaging and storage
11. The eating quality of meat: I Colour
12. The eating quality of meat: II Tenderness
13. The eating quality of meat: III Flavour
14. The eating quality of meat: IV Water holding capacity and juiciness
15. The eating quality of meat: V Sensory evaluation of meat
16. Phenotyping of animals and their meat: Applications of low power ultrasounds, near infrared spectroscopy, Raman spectroscopy and hyperspectral imaging
17. Meat safety: I Foodborne pathogens and other biological issues
18. Meat safety: II Residues and contaminants
19. Meat authenticity and traceability
20. Meat composition and nutritional value
21. Meat and health
22. Edible by-products
Description
Lawrie’s Meat Science, Eighth Edition, provides a timely and thorough update to this key reference work, documenting significant advances in the meat industry, including storage and preservation of meat, the eating quality of meat, and meat safety.
The book examines the growth and development of meat animals, from the conversion of muscle to meat and eventual point of consumption. This updated volume has been expanded to include chapters examining such areas as packaging and storage, meat tenderness, and meat safety. Furthermore, central issues such as the effects of meat on health and the nutritional value of meat are analyzed.
Broadly split into four sections, the book opens with the fundamentals behind the growth of meat animals. The second section covers the storage and spoilage of meat products, with the third section exploring the eating quality of meat, from flavor to color. The final section reviews meat safety, authenticity, and the effect of meat on health.
Key Features
- Encompasses the recognized gold- standard reference for the meat industry
- Brings together leading experts in each area, providing a complete overview of the meat sciences
- Includes all the latest advances, bringing this new edition completely up-to-date, including developments in meat quality, safety, and storage
Readership
Academics in meat science, Scientists and researchers – PhD and MS degrees at research institutions and industry, Post-docs and post-graduate students (PhD and MS level), Senior level undergraduate students, Private producers, processors, and entrepreneurs in the meat and livestock sectors, research and development segment in food industry, Staff at for-profit and non-profit organizations in meat and livestock sectors
Details
- No. of pages:
- 730
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2017
- Published:
- 3rd May 2017
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081006979
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081006948
About the Editors
Fidel Toldra Editor
Fidel Toldra holds a PhD in Chemistry (1984) and is Research Professor at the Instituto de Agroquimica y Tecnologia de Alimentos (CSIC) located in Paterna (Valencia, Spain) where he leaders the group on Biochemistry, technology and innovation of meat and meat products. His research interests are focused on food biochemistry and the development of new analytical methodologies, focusing on the improvement of quality, safety, nutrition and health of foods of animal origin, especially meat and meat products. He has edited/Co-edited more than 40 books for known publishers and is one of the 3 Editors-in-Chief of the Encyclopedia of Food and Health. He is a Fellow of the International Academy of Food Science and Technology (IAFOST) and a Fellow of the Institute of Food Technologists (IFT).
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Food Science, Institute of Agrochemistry and Food Technology, Valencia, Spain