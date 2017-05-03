Lawrie's Meat Science - 8th Edition - ISBN: 9780081006948, 9780081006979

Lawrie's Meat Science

8th Edition

Editors: Fidel Toldra
eBook ISBN: 9780081006979
Hardcover ISBN: 9780081006948
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 3rd May 2017
Page Count: 730
Table of Contents

  1. Introduction
    2. Factors influencing the growth of meat animals
    3. The structure and growth of muscle
    4. Chemical and biochemical constitution of muscle
    5. The conversion of muscle to meat
    6. Meat microbiology and spoilage
    7. The storage and preservation of meat: I Thermal technologies
    8. The storage and preservation of meat: II Non-thermal technologies 
    9. The storage and preservation of meat: III Meat processing
    10. The storage and preservation of meat: IV Packaging and storage
    11. The eating quality of meat: I Colour
    12. The eating quality of meat: II Tenderness
    13. The eating quality of meat: III Flavour
    14. The eating quality of meat: IV Water holding capacity and juiciness
    15. The eating quality of meat: V Sensory evaluation of meat
    16. Phenotyping of animals and their meat: Applications of low power ultrasounds, near infrared spectroscopy, Raman spectroscopy and hyperspectral imaging
    17. Meat safety: I Foodborne pathogens and other biological issues
    18. Meat safety: II Residues and contaminants
    19. Meat authenticity and traceability
    20. Meat composition and nutritional value
    21. Meat and health
    22. Edible by-products

Description

Lawrie’s Meat Science, Eighth Edition, provides a timely and thorough update to this key reference work, documenting significant advances in the meat industry, including storage and preservation of meat, the eating quality of meat, and meat safety.

The book examines the growth and development of meat animals, from the conversion of muscle to meat and eventual point of consumption. This updated volume has been expanded to include chapters examining such areas as packaging and storage, meat tenderness, and meat safety. Furthermore, central issues such as the effects of meat on health and the nutritional value of meat are analyzed.

Broadly split into four sections, the book opens with the fundamentals behind the growth of meat animals. The second section covers the storage and spoilage of meat products, with the third section exploring the eating quality of meat, from flavor to color. The final section reviews meat safety, authenticity, and the effect of meat on health.

Key Features

  • Encompasses the recognized gold- standard reference for the meat industry
  • Brings together leading experts in each area, providing a complete overview of the meat sciences
  • Includes all the latest advances, bringing this new edition completely up-to-date, including developments in meat quality, safety, and storage

Readership

Academics in meat science, Scientists and researchers – PhD and MS degrees at research institutions and industry, Post-docs and post-graduate students (PhD and MS level), Senior level undergraduate students, Private producers, processors, and entrepreneurs in the meat and livestock sectors, research and development segment in food industry, Staff at for-profit and non-profit organizations in meat and livestock sectors

Details

No. of pages:
730
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780081006979
Hardcover ISBN:
9780081006948

About the Editors

Fidel Toldra Editor

Fidel Toldra holds a PhD in Chemistry (1984) and is Research Professor at the Instituto de Agroquimica y Tecnologia de Alimentos (CSIC) located in Paterna (Valencia, Spain) where he leaders the group on Biochemistry, technology and innovation of meat and meat products. He was a Fulbright postdoctoral scholar at Purdue University (West Lafayette, Indiana, 1985-86) and visiting scientist at the University of Wisconsin (Madison, Wisconsin, 1991 and 1995), and the Institute of Food Research (Bristol, UK, 1987). Prof. Toldra has filed 11 patents, published over 285 manuscripts in scientific journals and >125 chapters of books. He holds in 2017 an h index of 49. His research interests are focused on food biochemistry and the development of new analytical methodologies, focusing on the improvement of quality, safety, nutrition and health of foods of animal origin, especially meat and meat products. Prof. Toldra is the European Editor of Trends in Food Science and Technology (2005-current) and Associate Editor of Meat Science (2014-current); he was Editor-in-Chief of Current Nutrition & Food Science and section Editor of the Journal of Muscle Foods. He is a member of the Editorial Boards of Food Chemistry, Current Opinion in Food Science, Journal of Food Engineering, Food Analytical Methods, Journal of Food and Nutrition Research, Recent Patents in Agriculture, Food and Nutrition, The Open Nutrition Journal, Food Science & Nutrition, International Journal of Molecular Sciences and Food Science & Human Wellness. He has edited/Co-edited more than 40 books for known publishers (CRC Press, Springer, Wiley-Blackwell, Academic Press and Elsevier). He is one of the 3 Editors-in-Chief of the Encyclopedia of Food and Health, published in September 2015 by Academic Press/Elsevier. Prof. Toldra has received the Iber Award on Food and Cardiovascular Diseases, the 2001 Danone Institute Award in Food, Nutrition and Health, the 2002 International Prize for Meat Science and Technology given by the International Meat Secretariat, the 2002 GEA award on R+D activity in agro-food, the 2010 Distinguished Research Award and the 2014 Meat processing Award, both of the American Meat Science Association and the 2015 Dupont Science Award. He is a Fellow of the International Academy of Food Science and Technology (IAFOST) and a Fellow of the Institute of Food Technologists (IFT). Prof. Toldra served at Panels on Food Additives and on Flavorings, enzymes, processing aids and food contact materials of the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA, 2003-15) and Chairman of the Working groups on Irradiation (2009-10), Processing Aids (2011-14) and Enzymes (2010-15). In 2008-09 he joined the FAO/WHO group of experts to evaluate chlorine-based disinfectants in the processing of foods.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Food Science, Institute of Agrochemistry and Food Technology, Valencia, Spain

